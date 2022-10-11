ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Measure D empowers city to prioritize hiring Veterans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Measure D will protect state infrastructure funding by allowing the City of San Diego to use project labor agreements on construction projects. “CITY OF SAN DIEGO—Would amend the San Diego Municipal Code to allow the City of San Diego to use project labor agreements (PLA) on construction projects and make the City eligible for state funding and financial assistance. Measure D requires a simple majority (50% + 1) to pass.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer will bring 3-year-old to Queerfest Drag Show

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Encinitas Union School District is under fire for distributing a flyer for a controversial Halloween event through a third-party company called PeachJar, and parents are outraged. Originally, parents believed the Boo Bash event was created and planned by the Encinitas Union School District, but...
ENCINITAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Del Mar, CA
Del Mar, CA
Sports
Local
California Government
Del Mar, CA
Government
Local
California Sports
kusi.com

Wall of Freedom Unveiling Ceremony in Solana Beach

SALONA BEACH (KUSI) -The Spirit of Liberty Foundation has installed “Wall of Freedom” which includes the American Flag with the flags of the six branches of our military services. The unveiling ceremony was Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live on location to showcase the...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
kusi.com

Dane White, once homeless, knows how to solve the public crisis

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Dane White never expected to run for Escondido mayor considering his history in the foster care system and as an unhoused individual in the streets of Escondido. White says he used the tools the City provided to pull himself out of his situation, and now he...
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

Sam the Cooking Guy wants San Diegans to eat well!!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sam the Cooking Guy and his team are gathering to graze, encouraging San Diegans to eat well with their brand new menu. Their Downtown SD location, Graze by Sam in Little Italy, is a great spot to eat before a Padres game. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Measure D: Protecting San Diego Infrastructure Funding

“CITY OF SAN DIEGO—Would amend the San Diego Municipal Code to allow the City of San Diego to use project labor agreements (PLA) on construction projects and make the City eligible for state funding and financial assistance. Measure D requires a simple majority (50% + 1) to pass. Fiscal...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultivate#Golf Clubs#Combat#Veterans
kusi.com

New National University President and CEO to talk about his vision/updates for the school

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – National University has a new president to lead the institution. Dr. Mark D Milliron has plans for San Diego’s largest private nonprofit university. National University is a veteran-founded nonprofit and has been dedicated to meeting the needs of hard working adults through accessible, affordable, and achievable higher education since 1971.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Measure C: No compromise, no common sense

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Nov. 8 San Diegans will either approve or disprove Measure C which would raise the coastal zone height limit AND limits in the Midway District past thirty feet. This lift in height restrictions would affect the region’s skyline and landscape, but allow for more...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy