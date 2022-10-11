Read full article on original website
Sycamore men's basketball excited about improved front court
It was no secret one of the reasons behind the Indiana State men's basketball struggles one season ago was their front court. Head coach Josh Schertz really improved it in the offseason with the pickup of six-foot-ten freshman Robbie Avila and six-nine graduate transfer Cade McKnight. Both are not only tall, but very skilled big men.
Odum and Waltman highlights 2022 Sycamore Hall of Fame Class
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Indiana State Department of Athletics announced its 30th Sycamore Hall of Fame class on Tuesday afternoon. The 2022 Hall of Fame Class features Mike Blackwell (Football/Baseball/Donor), Amy Cohee (Women's Cross Country/Track & Field), Jake Odum (Men's Basketball), Lauren Podolski (Soccer) and Royce Waltman (Coach/Men's Basketball).
Rowdy Adams has career night in Arrows game last Friday
This past Friday Sullivan played a shootout at Indian Creek. The Braves escaped with a 50-49 overtime win over the Arrows despite the play of Sullivan QB Rowdy Adams. Adams threw for 385 yards and tied the school single game record with seven touchdowns, matching Trey Powell record held in 2016.
Sycamore football looking to end losing streak
The Indiana State football team will try to pick up their first Missouri Valley Football Conference win of the season Saturday when they visit Youngstown State. ISU enters 1-4, they've dropped four straight.
Josh Schertz looking for bounce back season in year two at ISU
Last season the Indiana State men's basketball team struggled under first year head coach Josh Schertz going 11-20. Schertz came to Terre Haute a highly successful D2 coach and wasn't use to losing. Coach called year one at ISU a humbling experience. This season Coach Schertz has a much more talented team that should produce more wins.
"It's definitely going to be weird without him" Eastern Greene football remembers teammate, who was killed in a crash Sunday morning
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley community gathered to honor a 16-year-old who was killed in a crash Sunday. It was an emotional morning on the football field at Eastern Greene High School as the team and community came together to honor a teammate whose life was taken far too soon.
Car drives through Hollywood Nails in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is cleaning up following a morning car crash. Around 11:00 Tuesday morning, a car drove through the front of Hollywood Nails on 6th Street in Vincennes. The salon was open at the time of the crash. According to police, the driver stepped on...
Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County is working to raise awareness about domestic violence and remind victims they're not alone. It is estimated that every 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will be a victim of domestic...
Repairs coming soon to Memorial Bridge in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It is a question that many who live in Vincennes have wondered for the last couple of years. Why is part of the Memorial Bridge blocked off to pedestrians?. It's hard to ignore the barriers and the orange construction fencing when visiting the George Rogers Clark...
Sullivan community redevelopment efforts continue to move forward
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Over the last ten years, the city of Sullivan and its mayor, Clint Lamb, have attempted to revitalize the community by constructing new homes. When Mayor Lamb took office ten years ago, Sullivan's population had declined every year since 1980. Because of this, there was a surplus of old and abandoned homes.
Fairgrounds receive grant for old tree removal, replacement
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds is getting beautified thanks to a grant from Duke Energy. The energy group awarded the fairgrounds with an $8,000 grant. The funds are to help pay for the removal of old trees and plant new ones on the property. Jenny Hamilton,...
The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission is excited about the city's future
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More exciting projects are moving forward for one Wabash Valley City. On Wednesday, the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission met to discuss a variety of topics. One of those topics discussed involves the future of the old Terre Haute Police Department on 12th and Wabash. We've...
Local businesswoman teaches teens about entrepreneurship
A young man in Sullivan says he's found his purpose in life thanks to the guidance of a local businesswoman. Nora Leone owns Joe's Italian Food but she is using her passion for flipping houses to inspire and teach teenagers.
Grants work to help local colleges with future development
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local higher ed institutions received big grants for future development. READI, in association with RDA, hosted a meeting on Tuesday to discuss local projects in development due to the grants. Each institution received funds from the state's $500 million READI program. The Indiana Economic Development...
Updated security cameras are coming soon to Vigo County High Schools
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is working hard to keep your children safe. On Monday, the board of trustees presented an update on a new security measure. It's a project that's been in the works for months now. All three Vigo County High Schools --...
Overnight shooting investigation underway
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Sheriff's Office confirms a shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Few details are available at this time. Indiana State Police confirm it happened at 601 West Central Avenue in Brazil. Clay County dispatch says Indiana State Police are assisting Brazil City Police. They say...
Local group to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day. On Monday evening, Wabash Valley Progressives and the Vincennes University Humanities Film and Lecture Series will be hosting a celebration at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. There will be a showing of PBS's "We Shall Remain: Tecumseh's...
"We want parents to feel comfortable" Linton-Stockton schools to get new safety upgrades, here's what they are
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Linton-Stockton School Corporation is getting new safety upgrades. The school resource officer says the upgrades will do more than just make his job more convenient. Between the morning and afternoon bells, Linton school resource officer Joshua Goodman is locked in on keeping your students safe.
What is going on with the Vigo County ballot issue? Another meeting set for Monday
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new developments to tell you about from the Vigo County Election Board. This started last week when Democratic Commissioner Brendan Kearns voiced a concern. It centered around how names appear on the electronic ballot. Not every name for at least two Vigo County...
The National Law Enforcement Summit kicks off in Terre Haute, giving police access to resources and support
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Second Annual National Law Enforcement Summit began Tuesday morning. The event gives officers who may be struggling gain access to resources and support. Guest speakers will also share their stories to start a conversation. Organizations Project Never Broken, Peacemaker Project 703, and The Wounded...
