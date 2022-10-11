ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, IN

WTHI

Sycamore men's basketball excited about improved front court

It was no secret one of the reasons behind the Indiana State men's basketball struggles one season ago was their front court. Head coach Josh Schertz really improved it in the offseason with the pickup of six-foot-ten freshman Robbie Avila and six-nine graduate transfer Cade McKnight. Both are not only tall, but very skilled big men.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Odum and Waltman highlights 2022 Sycamore Hall of Fame Class

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Indiana State Department of Athletics announced its 30th Sycamore Hall of Fame class on Tuesday afternoon. The 2022 Hall of Fame Class features Mike Blackwell (Football/Baseball/Donor), Amy Cohee (Women's Cross Country/Track & Field), Jake Odum (Men's Basketball), Lauren Podolski (Soccer) and Royce Waltman (Coach/Men's Basketball).
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Rowdy Adams has career night in Arrows game last Friday

This past Friday Sullivan played a shootout at Indian Creek. The Braves escaped with a 50-49 overtime win over the Arrows despite the play of Sullivan QB Rowdy Adams. Adams threw for 385 yards and tied the school single game record with seven touchdowns, matching Trey Powell record held in 2016.
SULLIVAN, IN
Sullivan, IN
Sullivan, IN
WTHI

Josh Schertz looking for bounce back season in year two at ISU

Last season the Indiana State men's basketball team struggled under first year head coach Josh Schertz going 11-20. Schertz came to Terre Haute a highly successful D2 coach and wasn't use to losing. Coach called year one at ISU a humbling experience. This season Coach Schertz has a much more talented team that should produce more wins.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Car drives through Hollywood Nails in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is cleaning up following a morning car crash. Around 11:00 Tuesday morning, a car drove through the front of Hollywood Nails on 6th Street in Vincennes. The salon was open at the time of the crash. According to police, the driver stepped on...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County is working to raise awareness about domestic violence and remind victims they're not alone. It is estimated that every 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will be a victim of domestic...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
#Braves#Arrows#Indian Creek
WTHI

Repairs coming soon to Memorial Bridge in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It is a question that many who live in Vincennes have wondered for the last couple of years. Why is part of the Memorial Bridge blocked off to pedestrians?. It's hard to ignore the barriers and the orange construction fencing when visiting the George Rogers Clark...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Sullivan community redevelopment efforts continue to move forward

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Over the last ten years, the city of Sullivan and its mayor, Clint Lamb, have attempted to revitalize the community by constructing new homes. When Mayor Lamb took office ten years ago, Sullivan's population had declined every year since 1980. Because of this, there was a surplus of old and abandoned homes.
SULLIVAN, IN
WTHI

Fairgrounds receive grant for old tree removal, replacement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds is getting beautified thanks to a grant from Duke Energy. The energy group awarded the fairgrounds with an $8,000 grant. The funds are to help pay for the removal of old trees and plant new ones on the property. Jenny Hamilton,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Grants work to help local colleges with future development

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local higher ed institutions received big grants for future development. READI, in association with RDA, hosted a meeting on Tuesday to discuss local projects in development due to the grants. Each institution received funds from the state's $500 million READI program. The Indiana Economic Development...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Overnight shooting investigation underway

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Sheriff's Office confirms a shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Few details are available at this time. Indiana State Police confirm it happened at 601 West Central Avenue in Brazil. Clay County dispatch says Indiana State Police are assisting Brazil City Police. They say...
BRAZIL, IN
WTHI

Local group to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day. On Monday evening, Wabash Valley Progressives and the Vincennes University Humanities Film and Lecture Series will be hosting a celebration at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. There will be a showing of PBS's "We Shall Remain: Tecumseh's...
VINCENNES, IN

