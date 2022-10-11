If you missed the Prime Day sales in July, Amazon has given you a second chance with the Prime Early Access Sale. We’re also calling it Prime Day October 2022 because there are plenty of excellent Prime Day deals available to help you save on products you need today or to snag good deals for early holiday shopping. One of the best smart home deals we’ve seen in the current two-day sales event is for the Roborock E5 Robot Vacuum and Mop. If you’re in the market for a dual-purpose automated vacuum and mopping assistant with advanced navigation and mapping, Amazon slashed the price by 44% on this highly-rated combo. Instead of the regular $360 price, you can buy the Roborock E5 for just $200, saving $160 to use for other items on your list.

