Business Insider

Buyer beware: Some Amazon Prime Day deals may not be what they seem, according to a new study

Amazon's second Prime Day of the year kicked off on Tuesday, but some of the online retailer's deals may not be quite as sweet as the seem, a new study warns. Researchers analyzed Amazon listings from 2016-2017 and found that sellers often raise prices while displaying a previously unadvertised "list price." The gap between the list price and lower asking price can give the false impression of a deal, when in fact the price might be the same or higher than it was just days prior, they found.
The Kitchn

I’m a Shopping Director and I’ve Been Using This Air Fryer Exclusively for 10 Months — It’s Also on Sale for Prime Day

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. In the past 10 months, I’ve cooked dinner for my husband and I exclusively with the Instant Vortex Air Fryer. Meals take 30 minutes from prep to table, and the versatile, convenient appliance is easy-to-use — and even easier to clean. I’d pay full-price for my beloved air fryer, but thankfully, you don’t have to. It’s on major sale during Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale starting today, October 11, and running through October 12, for $69.99 instead of the usual $139.99, which is only a few dollars more than its lowest price ever — and IMO, worth every single penny.
Digital Trends

This Roborock robot vacuum and mop is 44% off for Prime Day

If you missed the Prime Day sales in July, Amazon has given you a second chance with the Prime Early Access Sale. We’re also calling it Prime Day October 2022 because there are plenty of excellent Prime Day deals available to help you save on products you need today or to snag good deals for early holiday shopping. One of the best smart home deals we’ve seen in the current two-day sales event is for the Roborock E5 Robot Vacuum and Mop. If you’re in the market for a dual-purpose automated vacuum and mopping assistant with advanced navigation and mapping, Amazon slashed the price by 44% on this highly-rated combo. Instead of the regular $360 price, you can buy the Roborock E5 for just $200, saving $160 to use for other items on your list.
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day: Aveeno’s daily moisturising body lotion is nearly half price

Amazon Prime Day is hotting up, and we’ve found scorching savings across all shopping sections – from gaming, TVs and tech, to home appliances, laptops, fitness and much more. You’d better be quick to bag a bargain, though, as the deals end at midnight tonight. Whether you’ve been browsing big-name brands like Shark, Simba, Apple and Nintendo, or fancy finding a surprise saving, our shopping experts have come across price drops on everything from AirPods and GHD straighteners to headphones and watches.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogIt’s not just electronics and larger, pricier purchases on sale, though – we’ve been keeping a keen...
The Kitchn

The Underrated Le Creuset Braiser That Made our Kitchn Essentials List Is on Major Sale for Amazon Prime Day

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Well, we’re in the full swings of fall now, and with winter on the horizon, there’s undoubtedly all sorts of cold-weather cooking goodness. From slow-braised meats and chili that simmers the day away to all sorts of hearty casseroles that capitalize on the season’s freshest bounty, there’s just something about these hearty recipes that we can’t get enough of.
