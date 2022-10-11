Read full article on original website
Car hits wall, driver rescued
After a vehicle crashed into an industrial building near the Westminster-Garden Grove city border, a person was trapped inside the automobile, but was soon rescued. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, a call was received at 2:30 p.m. Thursday that a black sedan had smashed into the wall of a building in the 7600 block of Garden Grove Boulevard, pinning the driver in the auto.
Police officer on campuses Ok’d
One full-time police officer, known as a School Resource Officer (SRO), will be hired to serve Westminster public schools within the Garden Grove Unified School District for the next five years. This decision to increase school policing comes after a 5-0 vote from the Westminster City Council at Wednesday’s meeting.
Lighting for Los Amigos High
A public hearing on the proposed sports lighting project at Los Amigos High School tops the agenda at Tuesday’s meeting of the Garden Grove Unified School District Board of Education. If approved, it would provide temporary lighting at athletic fields and courts at LAHS. A resolution to provide the...
This “hot” chicken is the best
Manana, El Pollo Loco. Colonel Sanders, you’ve been demoted. Raising Cane’s, you may need to raise your game. What is arguably the best fast food chicken around has landed in Garden Grove in the form of Crimson Coward, a Nashville-style chicken eatery recently opened in the Pavilion Plaza West near the Sprouts Farmers Market on Chapman Avenue west of Brookhurst Street.
Crafters, vendors are sought
The City of Garden Grove is seeking boutique crafters/vendors for the Winter in the Grove event, on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3 to 7 p.m., at Village Green Park, located at 12732 Main St.. Interested vendors are encouraged to apply by Monday, Nov. 14, at ggcity.org/winterinthegrove. Examples of preferred boutique...
Amory Hanson (HB city council)
Occupation: Historic resources boardman. Why do you want to be elected? I believe I can bring a unique historical perspective. Which are the most important issues facing your city: Mobile home affordability and park maintenance. List public service activities or positions held: Vice chairman of the Huntington Beach Historic Resources...
Today’s e-paper OC Tribune
Here’s the October 12, 2022 e-paper for The Orange County Tribune. To open just click on the link below. If you’d like a free subscription to The Tribune (Wednesdays and Saturdays) send us a note to orangecountytribune@gmail.com and we will get it started.
Griffs short-circuit Chargers
The battle for the Sunset League football title Thursday night at Sheue Field was spectacular, but also spectacularly one-sided. Los Alamitos defeated Edison 52-27 to move into the driver’s seat in the league race with a 3-0 record (6-2 overall), while Edison (7-1) suffered its first defeat of the season, and slipped into second place at 2-1.
Cases still decline, deaths up
Confirmed new cases of coronavirus declined in the latest report from the Orange County Health Care Authority, but deaths rose. The OCHCA numbers – current through Thursday – showed 1,328 new cases, down from 1,495 last week. The tally from two weeks ago was 1,598. However, deaths rose...
