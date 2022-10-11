After a vehicle crashed into an industrial building near the Westminster-Garden Grove city border, a person was trapped inside the automobile, but was soon rescued. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, a call was received at 2:30 p.m. Thursday that a black sedan had smashed into the wall of a building in the 7600 block of Garden Grove Boulevard, pinning the driver in the auto.

