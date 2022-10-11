Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the only Miami bar to rank among the World’s 50 Best in 2022
The votes have been tallied and Miami’s Café La Trova now ranks number 21 on the list of The World’s 50 Best Bars. Like an Oscars for the booze business, the list was compiled by an Academy of more than 650 drinks experts, renowned bartenders and consultants, drinks writers and cocktail specialists who honored the best in the world last night.
Here’s how and when to see October’s Hunter’s Moon in Miami
To a newcomer, the shift may be barely perceptible. But for those of us who have endured many a long Miami summer, the changing season is undeniably underway. Storms are clearing, temperatures are ticking lower and the stifling humidity has finally broken. What better way to usher in breezier days and spookier nights than a full Moon? How about a rare double full Moon?
MOCA curator Adeze Wilford shares her favorite Miami art and what to expect this fall
Adeze Wilford has been busy since her appointment as curator of the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA) this past February. An alum of several New York cultural institutions including Harlem’s Studio Museum, the Museum of Modern Art and, most recently, Hudson Yards’ nontraditional art center the Shed, Wilford jumped right into the vibrant Miami scene, spearheading a handful of temporary public art projects focusing on local artists.
Fountainhead Arts is helping connect curious collectors with local artists
For artists, the road to success is paved by benefactors. Nearly every single artist we know today has benefited from the support of a collector(s). And while the tradition of patronage still exists, the relationship has changed. Platforms like Instagram have made creatives more accessible to collectors while crowdfunding websites such as Kickstarter have altered the business landscape altogether. One major difference is the way in which institutions have rallied around artists, forging symbiotic relationships between artists and their respective communities.
A stunning new glamping site is opening in Miami this fall
There are a lot of great things about fall in Miami, including the beaches, which we’re still making use of this time of year. But spending autumn in the south leaves a lot to be desired if you’re into seasonal outdoor activities, though not for long. This October,...
Time Out Market Miami transforms into the Hall of Wonders
This past weekend, Time Out Market Miami transformed into the Hall of Wonders: a whimsical, surrealist realm filled with curious characters, bendy acrobats, burlesque dancers and all kinds of special guests. It was a literal circus—and it was a blast. All of our chefs and restaurants turned up in a very big way, serving tasty bites and specialty drinks for guests who ventured to the South Beach food hall from near and far (and rain or shine, because Florida).
This Miami museum is launching free film screenings on the water
Miami is no stranger to the floating cinema. We’ve seen our share of boat-in movies, Super Bowl watch parties on the sandbar and the occasional 4/20-themed flick on the beach. This fall, the trend gets the family-friendly treatment courtesy of the Pérez Art Museum Miami, which introduces Floating Films on the Bay this fall. The free, monthly movie series will begin screenings this October and run through December—when the weather is finally cool enough to do anything outdoors.
Art Basel Miami Beach 2022 announces its 20th anniversary gallery lineup
Art Basel Miami Beach celebrates its 20-year anniversary this December, and the massive annual art fair will be bigger than ever before. Organizers for the event shared news of the 2022 edition, which brings 283 leading galleries from 38 countries and territories around the world to Miami Beach, including 26 first-time exhibitors. Attendees can expect a truly international experience with more than half of the exhibitors hailing from North and South America, as well as Europe and Asia.
Zoetic Stage’s Stuart Meltzer on bringing Lynn Nottage’s ‘Mlima’s Tale’ to Miami
Since cofounding Zoetic Stage in 2010, working in theater has been somewhat of a balancing act for artistic director Stuart Meltzer. He’s spent the greater part of the company’s existence as a full-time educator (his day job) and a full-time director, leading the charge for the dozens of productions Zoetic has put on over the last 11 seasons—“give or take a pandemic,” he jokes.
This Coral Gables cinema is letting moviegoers pay what they can
There’s a lot that’s out of reach these days—real estate, cars, Choco Tacos. Moviegoing is a pastime that’s also at risk, threatened by inflation and the dozens of streaming services available to us. Fortunately for motion pictures, Coral Gables Art Cinema is endeavoring to give everyone access to quality films, no matter the circumstances.
There’s a new experienced-driven dating app launching in Miami
Now that cuffing season is upon us, it’s time to leave your single summer days behind and find someone to spend the fall and winter months with. In 2022, the first order of business is deciding which dating app you’ll turn to for a potential suitor. Oh, you’ve tried them all? Well, let us introduce you to Shake, the new experience-driven, members-only dating app launching in Miami this fall.
