ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Comments / 0

Related
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Everything Leaving Netflix in October

If you want to get the most out of your Netflix subscription this month, here’s what you need to know: The following movies and TV shows are going to be gone in a matter of weeks, if not days. If you’ve been waiting to binge, say, Sofia the First with your kids (or without your kids, no judgment here), you better hurry up because the clock is ticking.
TV SHOWS
Lite 96.9 WFPG

A New ‘American Pie’ Movie Is In The Works

Just when you'd thought you'd heard the last of American Pie, a new film is announced. Actor/director Sujata Day is developing a new film in the franchise. We don’t really have any plot details at the moment, because the film is in the very early phase of its production. That being said, we do know the movie will be based on an original pitch from Day, which promises to offer a fresh take on the series.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Billboard#Advertisement#Design#Mirror
Lite 96.9 WFPG

As Netflix Show Premieres, South Jersey Family Doubles Reward

With Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries set to spotlight the suspicious death of their daughter beginning Tuesday, Tiffany Valiante's parents are doubling the reward for information about their daughter's death. Steven and Dianne Valiante announced Tuesday that they are offering $40,000 for any tips that lead to an arrest of the person...
TV SERIES
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy