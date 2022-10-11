Read full article on original website
Related
Neighbor Claps Back at Loud Next-Door Party by Hammering on Old Deck
A respectful, polite way to deal with noisy neighbors is to start with a conversation about their noise level. Calling the police or informing authorities is another, though slightly more escalated, option. However, if those don't work, seeking revenge by taking on home improvement projects is always an option. On...
Everything Leaving Netflix in October
If you want to get the most out of your Netflix subscription this month, here’s what you need to know: The following movies and TV shows are going to be gone in a matter of weeks, if not days. If you’ve been waiting to binge, say, Sofia the First with your kids (or without your kids, no judgment here), you better hurry up because the clock is ticking.
A New ‘American Pie’ Movie Is In The Works
Just when you'd thought you'd heard the last of American Pie, a new film is announced. Actor/director Sujata Day is developing a new film in the franchise. We don’t really have any plot details at the moment, because the film is in the very early phase of its production. That being said, we do know the movie will be based on an original pitch from Day, which promises to offer a fresh take on the series.
Need Money Ney Jersey? Make $50 An Hour To Watch TikToks
Do you use your phone a lot? Are you in need of some extra cash? (Who doesn't these days) According to kommandotech.com, "Americans [on average] spend around 5.4 hours a day using phones." Imagine if you could get paid for all those hours!. Believe it or not, you can!. I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
As Netflix Show Premieres, South Jersey Family Doubles Reward
With Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries set to spotlight the suspicious death of their daughter beginning Tuesday, Tiffany Valiante's parents are doubling the reward for information about their daughter's death. Steven and Dianne Valiante announced Tuesday that they are offering $40,000 for any tips that lead to an arrest of the person...
Asher Keddie is 'lined up to play' lead in TV adaptation of Mamamia founder's 2017 memoir Work Strife Balance
Popular Australian actress Asher Keddie is set to star in a TV series adapted from the memoir of controversial journalist Mia Freedman. The show is based on the Mamamia founder's 2017 book, Work Strife Balance, but Asher, 48, won't be playing Mia in the series reports The Sydney Morning Herald.
The Classmate That Didn't Exist, "Purple Mommy," And 16 Other Creepy Childhood "Imaginary Friend" Stories
"My niece lived at my old childhood home and told me she had a 'friend' who asked why I went away. I asked who it was, and she described my old imaginary friend."
KIDS・
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0