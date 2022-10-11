Read full article on original website
Mount Shasta Herald
Conservatives are waging a war for control over California school boards
School board elections, once considered minor local down-ballot races by voters, have taken on new significance this year. Across California, conservative groups have leveraged parental angst, fueled by Covid-19 school closures, to recruit and train candidates to run for school boards. The California Republican Party, which has struggled to win...
Mount Shasta Herald
California schools seek to fend off cyberattacks
As ransomware attacks continue to target education systems, school districts across California and the nation are trying to figure out how to best reduce the risk and protect their data and information technology. “It’s not a question of if a school system will experience a cybersecurity incident. It’s only a...
