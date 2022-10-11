It is week 8 in the Illinois high school football season and also rivalry week in Lawrence County as the 6-1 Red Hill Salukis host the 2-5 Lawrenceville Indians at Red Hill Jr/Sr High School football field Friday night. The two schools will be playing for the annual Oilfield Trophy. The Indians won it last season. It will also be Senior Night for the Salukis and Tackle for the Cure to Cancer night. The Salukis have won 5 in a row and are playoff-eligible, but want to finish strong and try to get a first round home game while the Indians want to play spoiler and pick up their second win in a row after losing four straight. The game can be heard on both Lite 103 WAKO and the Legend 99.3 and AM 910 with Stewart Brooking and Ryan Shick. Pregame show is at 6:45 p.m. CDT and the kickoff is at 7 p.m. Elsewhere in the Little Illini Conference………

LAWRENCEVILLE, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO