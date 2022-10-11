Read full article on original website
Crews battle large field fire in Gibson County
Crews were at the scene of a large field fire in Gibson County, Indiana on Thursday. Officials with Haubstadt Fire Territory say they, along with the Fort Branch Fire Department and Scott Township Fire & EMS, were called to the fire around 1 p.m. According to HFT, the fire happened...
wakoradio.com
LADY BASKETBALL BRAVES SWEEP
In a Lawrence County junior high girls basketball battle Tuesday night in Lawrenceville, the Parkview Lady Braves won both games against the visiting Red Hill Miss Salukis at Parkview Gym. The 7th grade won 35-5 with Reagan Ivers scoring 12 points and the 8th grade won 37-6 with two in double figures-Molly Hughes with 12 points and Ava Cessna with 11. The Lady Braves next see action Thursday on the road at Oblong.
southernillinoisnow.com
Kell grade school student struck in front of school by Superintendent
A ten-year-old Kell Grade School student was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital for treatment of injuries after he was accidentally struck by a vehicle driven by the school’s superintendent. Superintendent SarahBeth Williams told Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies she didn’t see the child. When she knew she hit something,...
14news.com
Several Tri-State Counties issue burn bans
(WFIE) - At least five counties in the Tri-State have issued burn bans due to the windy conditions. They include Spencer County, Perry County, Dubois County, Henderson County, and Webster County. Officials say no open burning is allowed. Other counties could follow.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dr. Judy (Stenftenagel) Englert seeking District 1 Greater Jasper School Board seat
Dr. Judy (Stenftenagel) Englert is seeking election to the Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation Board District 1 seat. Dr. Englert is a Jasper High School graduate who attended Indiana University before completing medical school and ophthalmology residency at Duke University. Afterward, she completed a pediatric ophthalmology fellowship in Charleston, S.C. She returned to Southern Indiana in 1999 after being offered a position in Evansville.
MyWabashValley.com
Local golf course under new management
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local golf course that folks have enjoyed for decades is now under new ownership. “Mark’s Par Three” in Terre Haute has been in business for 58 years. It has been run by the LaGrange family. They bought the land in 1962 and started the business two years later.
wakoradio.com
RIVALRY WEEK–INDIANS AT SALUKIS
It is week 8 in the Illinois high school football season and also rivalry week in Lawrence County as the 6-1 Red Hill Salukis host the 2-5 Lawrenceville Indians at Red Hill Jr/Sr High School football field Friday night. The two schools will be playing for the annual Oilfield Trophy. The Indians won it last season. It will also be Senior Night for the Salukis and Tackle for the Cure to Cancer night. The Salukis have won 5 in a row and are playoff-eligible, but want to finish strong and try to get a first round home game while the Indians want to play spoiler and pick up their second win in a row after losing four straight. The game can be heard on both Lite 103 WAKO and the Legend 99.3 and AM 910 with Stewart Brooking and Ryan Shick. Pregame show is at 6:45 p.m. CDT and the kickoff is at 7 p.m. Elsewhere in the Little Illini Conference………
wamwamfm.com
Car vs Nail Parlor Accident in Vincennes
Around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, Vincennes Police worked a car vs building accident after a car drove through the front window of Hollywood Nails on 6th Street in Vincennes. According to reports the driver accidentally stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brakes. The report says driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Legend of the Haunted Purple Head Bridge over the Wabash River Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
vincennespbs.org
Memorial Bridge to close in January
The Lincoln Memorial Bridge will be closed for the first 4 months of 2023. The announcement was made Thursday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the bridge, linking downtown Vincennes across the Wabash into Illinois, is set to shut down January 9th. The US National Parks Service will be doing...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two face new felony charges in Marion County Court
New felony domestic battery and meth charges have been filed in Marion County Court. 21-year-old Charie Brewer of Sanders Street in Wamac had bond set at $10,000 after being charged with possession with intent to deliver less than five grams of meth and possession of the drug. Brewer had the public defender appointed to represent him.
Crews put out a structure fire in Clay County
CARBON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews worked to put out a structure fire in the 1400 block of North Locust Street Tuesday morning. The call came in around 6:50 a.m. and Clay County Dispatch said it was cleared up by 11 a.m. Dispatch also said the home was not a total loss and fire crews were […]
FPD: Man injured after crashing into Fairfield business
FAIRFILD, Ill. (WEHT) – A driver was seriously injured when his car crashed into a Fairfield business. Fairfield Police Department (FPD) says on October 8, at 6:33 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of SE 7th Street for a vehicle crash. Officers were told that a vehicle had left the road and struck a building. […]
A wanted suspect was hauled off to jail without incident after a portion of US 41 in Vanderburgh County was shut down. According to Evansville police, Vanderburgh county authorities were contacted by the Gibson County Sheriff's Office in reference to a suspect who was wanted out of Gibson County and had been spotted in the area of 4300 US 41 North. The call for assistance went out around 7:30 Thursday night.
WTHI
New details on Richland County Elementary School teacher charged with Aggravated Battery
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - News 10 is learning new details in a case involving a Richland County Elementary School Teacher charged with three counts of aggravated battery. 30 year old Kyle Shipman was charged with three county of Aggravated Battery in August. Shipman already pleaded not guilty to Count 1...
14news.com
Fairfield man found guilty in Illinois murder trial
Woman accused of shooting husband makes court appearance in Posey Co. Woman accused of shooting husband makes court appearance in Posey Co.
