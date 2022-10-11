PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A cold front will move swiftly across the central-eastern US Wednesday, bringing rain to the area. In northwest Florida, rain will be isolated in nature through the morning hours on Wednesday. Scattered activity is likely inland Wednesday afternoon and in our western-most counties. Our coastal areas along with central and southeastern counties will likely see showers and storms Wednesday evening and overnight through Thursday morning. The front itself is not expected to clear the Panhandle until Thursday evening. The rainfall, however, will exit northwest Florida by noon Thursday. Cloud cover will take a little longer to clear out, but full sunshine is forecast for Friday. High pressure to our west will bring in a northwesterly breeze and result in a fall-like weather Friday before temperatures gradually rise through the weekend.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO