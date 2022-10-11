Read full article on original website
Related
marinebusinessworld.com
Suntex Marinas expands into the Florida Panhandle with acquisition of iconic Legendary Marina
Suntex Marina Investors, LLC (Suntex), the premier owner and operator of best-in-class marina properties, announced today its first acquisition on the Florida panhandle with the purchase of the Legendary Marina in Destin, Florida. Legendary Marina, located in one of Florida's most popular tourist destinations, is among the largest dry storage...
click orlando
‘Massive convoy’ of Florida linemen, first responders use Sanibel Causeway damaged in Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A “massive convoy” of linemen and first responders used the temporarily repaired Sanibel Causeway that was destroyed during Hurricane Ian, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis said 200 bucket trucks, 150 line and pickup trucks and other first responder vehicles were making...
LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat
Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
wdhn.com
Hispanic business owners find success in the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — When Juliana Bolivar moved from Pennsylvania to southeast Alabama, she didn’t expect to use her Spanish often, but after she started as the Director and Lead Business Advisor at the Small Business Development Center at Troy University she found there was a need after all.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdhn.com
J.R’s Lawnmower shop honored as one of Alabama’s best businesses
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—A mom-and-pop lawn and garden business in the western wiregrass has received. Alabama’s “Silver Retailer” of the year award for annual sales between five-and-20 Million dollars. For the last 36 years, Joe Richburg says if you want people to shop with your business, you...
Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian
TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
Bay County Juvenile Courthouse will be for sale nationally
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay county officials are expanding their efforts to sell the Bay County Juvenile Courthouse on east 11th street. It’s been closed since Hurricane Michael heavily damaged it in 2018. County officials are launching a national effort to find a buyer. Before Hurricane Michael hit, Bay County officials were close to […]
southeastagnet.com
Feds Deny Increased Gopher Tortoise Protections in Florida?
(NSF/TALLAHASSEE, FL/Oct. 11, 2022) — Concluding that the animals are “not in danger of extinction,” federal wildlife officials Tuesday rejected listing gopher tortoises in Florida as endangered or threatened species. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a 113-page decision that said gopher tortoises would continue to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local doctor questions proposed Walton County sales tax
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A local doctor shared his two cents on the proposed one cent sales tax in Walton County Tuesday night. The measure is on the ballot for the upcoming general election. If passed, it would raise sales tax in Walton County to 8 percent — the highest in the state. The proposed […]
This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.
The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
Gov. DeSantis Awards $126 Million To Northwest Florida On Four-Year Anniversary Of Hurricane Michael
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis recognized the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael by announcing over $126 million in new awards for communities impacted by Hurricane Michael through the Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Rebuild Florida Program. While in Port Charlotte, Governor DeSantis pointed out that just
Alabama could be ‘the answer to the country’s supply chain struggles,’ port authority CEO says
Appointed in 2020, John Driscoll serves as Director and CEO of the Alabama Port Authority, which oversees the Port of Mobile. The port is on track for a record number of containers this year and keeps expanding. Before coming to Mobile, Driscoll served as the director of the Port of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mypanhandle.com
Cold front moving south brings wet weather today and tomorrow
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A cold front will move swiftly across the central-eastern US Wednesday, bringing rain to the area. In northwest Florida, rain will be isolated in nature through the morning hours on Wednesday. Scattered activity is likely inland Wednesday afternoon and in our western-most counties. Our coastal areas along with central and southeastern counties will likely see showers and storms Wednesday evening and overnight through Thursday morning. The front itself is not expected to clear the Panhandle until Thursday evening. The rainfall, however, will exit northwest Florida by noon Thursday. Cloud cover will take a little longer to clear out, but full sunshine is forecast for Friday. High pressure to our west will bring in a northwesterly breeze and result in a fall-like weather Friday before temperatures gradually rise through the weekend.
utv44.com
Derelict, stolen boats in Baldwin County leads to new AL vessel titling bill
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Derelict and stolen boats have been a growing problem on the Alabama Gulf Coast, and for the first time, new boat owners will be required to purchase a title for their vessel. Currently, all it takes to buy a boat in Alabama is proof...
Destin Log
History Mystery: Destin fishing during World War II
Many locals and visitors alike are taking part in the 74th Annual Destin Fishing Rodeo this month. Our readers might be interested to know what fishing was like during World War II in Destin, Florida. Our History Mystery this month gives us a pretty clear picture of just how plentiful schools of fish were in the 1940s, but it also shows how difficult it was to catch those fish, due to the war efforts.
ISA Corp. announces Geneva County glove factory, to hire 80
Nitrile and latex glove maker ISA Corp. has announced it will open a production facility in Geneva County, with plans to hire 80 over the next two years. The Oregon-based company will occupy a 45,000-square-foot building in the Geneva County Industrial Park off Alabama 167 in Hartford, a town near the Florida state line.
wtvy.com
Manufacturer headed to Geneva County will bring at least 80 jobs
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A major manufacturer is headed to Geneva County and will bring at least 80 jobs. ISA Corporation in Oregon is expanding to Southeast Alabama. “They are a latex manufacturer,” says Brad Kimbro, Chief Operating Officer with Wiregrass Electric Cooperative. “They are gonna be here producing those types of products. I understand they’re gonna come in initially with two to four product lines, and then the beauty is, they’re gonna have the potential to expand upon that.”
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Bear scales barbed wire fence at Florida Air Force base
A black bear scaled a barbed wire fence at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida, on Aug. 10, according to video recorded from a passing car. Panama City realtor Kevin Dalrymple recorded the bear’s athletic climb, its careful shimmying over the barbed wire, and its gallop into the woods beyond the fence.
Records spark new questions about Florida law and $12 million pool of money set aside to move ‘unauthorized aliens’
Planning the flights that transported 48 Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard began months before two chartered jets landed in Massachusetts in September.
wvtm13.com
Retired Alabama teachers seek better retirement benefits
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Some retired teachers in Central Alabama are having a hard time making ends meet with the retirement benefits they receive. Learn more in the video above about a push to make life more manageable for teachers once they retire.
Comments / 0