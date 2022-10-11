Read full article on original website
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Vote ‘yes’ for racial justice by voting ‘yes’ for early voting
When Connecticut voters head to the polls on Nov. 8, we will see a question: “Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?” If voters vote “yes” on this question, the legislature would be allowed to pass a law to allow early voting, and early voting could be in place as soon as 2024.
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Nov. 1 debate critical for moving CT forward
Democracy is not a straight and obvious path that citizens can travel — it is the eventual outcome of rigorous debate, inside and out of the electoral process. On Nov. 1, the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities and News 8 will host the final and only televised debate between Connecticut’s three candidates for governor, honoring this long tradition in American politics. But as interested as we are in their differences — of which we’re sure there will be many — we are just as interested on where they can agree in order to help move Connecticut forward.
wiltonbulletin.com
Condolences pour in for Bristol police officers killed after dispute
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Condolences are pouring in after two police officers were killed and one was seriously injured responding to a domestic dispute in Bristol, Conn. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte was one of the two officers killed in the shooting. DeMonte is survived...
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Stamford Mayor Simmons must move forward from Glenbrook housing controversy with honesty
Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons’ withdrawal of her affordable housing plan is good for the Glenbrook Community Center, but ultimately not a cause for celebration. It further reveals a disconnect between the administration and residents who feel they’re neither being heard nor respected. It’s now the mayor’s job to mend those fences.
wiltonbulletin.com
21 dogs arrive at Connecticut Humane Society from Florida after Hurricane Ian
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Twenty-one dogs from a hurricane-ravaged Naples, Fla. arrived at the Connecticut Humane Society on Oct 12. Over 100 dogs and cats were flown in to Connecticut from Florida, with the other lot of the animals heading to different places in the Northeast and Midwest. The 21 dogs taken in by the Connecticut Humane Society are at its main facility in Newington.
wiltonbulletin.com
$100M verdict for paralyzed Hartford warehouse worker could be most in CT history
In a personal injury verdict that may be the largest in Connecticut history, a jury awarded a Hartford man and his wife $100 million after he was paralyzed in a workplace accident five years ago. The Hartford Superior Court jury last week found in favor of Juan and Emily Lopez...
wiltonbulletin.com
Letter: Norwalk Library guest 'rejuvenates' audience during National Hispanic Heritage Month
We were honored to have author Magdalena Gómez with us last Saturday to commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month. Magdalena took her painful story and, with her exuberant personality, turned the time into healing for some people (you never know what people are enduring) and the reviving dreams for others. Hans, our security guard, has a book inside of him and no one knew. The audience felt comfortable sharing vulnerabilities with her as she signed their books. People left genuinely rejuvenated. I could both hear it and see it during the program and as they were leaving. Don't get me wrong. This was not a simple, gloomy program. Magdalena is unapologetically loud, though she knows when to whisper, and there was lots of laughter. The atmosphere was just ripe for the healing after Magdalena told the story of her mother who had been sexually trafficked, the union of her parents, and how she was conceived and reared.
wiltonbulletin.com
Nardelli's is CT's best regional fast food, according to Food & Wine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe is Connecticut's best regional fast food, according to Food & Wine. The magazine's recent writeup features 50 "quick-service, locally loved restaurants across America," as writers David Landsel and Andy Yang sought to find the best regional favorites in the United States.
wiltonbulletin.com
Editorial: Drivers are often distracted, but so are pedestrians
Experts studying trends in pedestrian fatalities point to some factors that reflect changing times. New vehicles are getting heavier. Some, notably electric models, accelerate faster than ever. “Distracted driving” is a nothing less than a public health crisis. At the risk of blaming the victims, we also need...
wiltonbulletin.com
Connecticut GOP candidate acknowledges work in Saudi Arabia
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — For months, Bob Stefanowski, the Republican candidate for governor in Connecticut, declined to reveal the clients of his lucrative business consulting firm, saying he had a duty to customers to keep certain things confidential. Democrats wielded the lack of transparency like a cudgel, saying Stefanowski...
wiltonbulletin.com
Woog's World: Staples High enters 'golden age'
The 1970s were a difficult time in America – and at Staples High School. With nine separate buildings connected only by open-air walkways, a restive student body and an administration struggling with competing town demands for fiscal and educational accountability, academic excellence and adaptation to a changing world, there was a constant feeling of flux.
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton Schools report fewer COVID cases than start of school
WILTON — The school district's number of positive COVID cases has decreased and remained fairly level since school started, according to school data. Wilton Schools has averaged about 17 positive cases per week since Sept. 19. There were a total 50 positive cases among students and staff in the past three weeks, compared to first week of the year which had 43 cases alone, according to the district's COVID dashboard.
wiltonbulletin.com
25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Oct. 14 - Oct. 16
The 2022 Connecticut Taco and Margarita Festival will be bringing local taquerías like Little Pub, Crispy Melty, Liberty Rock Tavern and Tasty Yolk, as well as margaritas to the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater on Saturday. More information about the Connecticut Taco and Margarita Festival here. The Great Pumpkin Festival. Putnam.
wiltonbulletin.com
‘Haunted’ Annabelle doll is traveling around CT this Halloween: Here’s what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After being locked within the Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, making very few trips in recent years, the real "haunted" Annabelle doll will be visible to public this Halloween at two different events. The first is Oct. 29 at The Warrens' Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun, and the second is Oct. 30 as part of a special "Mischief Night" presentation in New Milford. In addition to the famous doll, which has spawned it own series of movies, a number of other items from the Warrens' collection will be present at these events.
wiltonbulletin.com
'Bat Out of Hell' composer Jim Steinman’s Ridgefield home listed for $5.5M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jim Steinman was the mind behind songs like rock legend Meat Loaf’s “Bat Out of Hell,” Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and Céline Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.” While his music had a far reach over the years, the composer used to live in Connecticut — and now his former home is on the market.
wiltonbulletin.com
Calendar Close-up: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer brings blues to Westport
Westport’s place in rock ‘n’ roll history is firm. In the 1960s and ‘70s, bands like the Doors, Animals, Cream, Yardbirds and Rascals played at Staples High School. Those are actual Hall of Fame groups. As if that’s not enough, a video of Aerosmith’s Steve Tyler...
wiltonbulletin.com
College football in Connecticut this weekend: Yale faces Bucknell for first time, UNH takes on Post
What you need to know: Yale proved last weekend that sometimes the kicker is the most important player on the field, edging Dartmouth 24-21. Jack Bosman's 41-yard field goal at the end of the half proved to be the difference. Dual threat quarterback Nolan Grooms performed a near-perfect game by completing 19 of 22 passes for 170 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 96 yards rushing on 16 attempts with another touchdown.
wiltonbulletin.com
Inside UConn freshman Victor Rosa's rise from HS football standout to college starter: 'Mind blowing'
This time last year, Victor Rosa was a senior quarterback leading Bristol Central to one of its best seasons in recent history. Rosa was committed to play football at UConn before head coach Randy Edsall departed and the coaching staff that recruited him was in limbo during a 1-11 season. Taking it day by day and waiting for news regarding his potential future program, Rosa continued to do what he does best: Run.
wiltonbulletin.com
Volleyball top performances, games to watch (Oct. 12)
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Lauren Bender, Bristol Eastern: The senior hitter surpassed 500 career kills when she had 22 during the Lancers’ home match against RHAM last Thursday. She also had 12 digs in the 3-1 loss. Bender now has 506 kills in her career.
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn men's and women's basketball First Night live updates: Rewind
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn basketball teams kicked off the 2022-23 season with the annual First Night event at Gampel Pavilion Friday. It began with a block party outside the building and continued with a raucous night for students and season ticket...
