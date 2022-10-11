Read full article on original website
Related
southeastagnet.com
Contact Florida NRCS before Initiating Hurricane Cleanup
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Florida continues efforts to assist agricultural producers and landowners affected by Hurricane Ian with disaster recovery. That includes the announcement of early start waivers for Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) emergency declaration counties. This will allow key conservation practices to start prior to conservation program contract approval.
southeastagnet.com
FY23 Signup Deadline Announced for Alabama’s Easement and Financial Assistance Programs
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Alabama has announced signup is underway for Fiscal Year 2023 Farm Bill Easement and Financial Assistance Programs. Those programs include:. ACEP-WRE, the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program – Wetland Reserve Easements. CSP, the Conservation Stewardship Program. EQIP, the Environmental Quality Incentives Program,...
southeastagnet.com
USDA-NRCS in Georgia Announces EQIP Sign-Up
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Georgia has announced a statewide application ranking date for fiscal year 2023 Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) funding. All Georgia agricultural and forest operators who wish to be considered for this year’s technical and financial assistance should apply by November 4, 2022.
southeastagnet.com
2023 Hemp Applications Now Being Accepted in Alabama
Alabama hemp growers, processors/handlers and universities can now apply for an industrial hemp license from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI). Applications are now being accepted online only through the Kelly Registration System. In 2016, the Alabama Legislature passed the Alabama Industrial Hemp Research Program Act, Section 2-8-380...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southeastagnet.com
Florida Ag Expo is Less Than a Month Away
While AgNet Media’s thoughts and prayers continue to be with Florida’s agriculture community as it rebuilds and recovers from Hurricane Ian, the company has made the decision to proceed with the Florida Ag Expo as scheduled. The hope is that the Expo will serve as a positive event to bring growers together during this difficult time.
southeastagnet.com
Disaster Declaration Sought for Farms, Ranches
State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried on Thursday requested a federal disaster declaration for 17 counties after Hurricane Ian caused widespread damage to farms and ranches. Fried sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture pointing to farm and ranch losses in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and Seminole counties.
Comments / 0