Read full article on original website
Patti Hopkins
5d ago
I do not like the take on the media as far as the Crimson Tide playing Tennessee or playing for the rest of the year as far as it goes. Young is a good player but he does not represent the whole team. Alabama is a good team on its on. Young is just icing on the cake. But the Alabama Crimson Tide is completely capable of winning against Tennessee or any other her team for that matter. That’s how they’ve been coach to be winners. You put in the energy it takes if you want be winners. Game by game is how Alabama does it not because of any specific player because they are a team and they are winners. ROLL TIDE
Reply(1)
5
Phil Sapp
4d ago
Actually, Young crumbles like a cookie if you pressure him, that's what Georgia did in the National Championship
Reply(7)
3
Related
Nick Saban Sends Clear Message After Alabama's Stunning Loss
Nick Saban has a lot of work to do following Alabama's stunning 52-49 loss to the Volunteers of Tennessee on Saturday night. After the game, though, Saban didn't speak poorly on his players while speaking with the media. Saban recognizes his team needs to learn from its experience on Saturday...
College Football World Reacts To Big Peyton Manning News
ESPN is breaking out a heavy hitter for College GameDay this weekend in Knoxville. On Thursday night, the official College GameDay Twitter account revealed that Tennessee legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the guest picker this Saturday prior to the Vols' game against Alabama. Manning...
Lane Kiffin Had Message For Tennessee Fans This Morning
The biggest game of the college football weekend takes place in Knoxville, Tennessee later this afternoon. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. ESPN's College GameDay was back in Knoxville ahead of the matchup and had a few interesting guests. One of which...
Fans furious over controversial flag in Alabama vs. Tennessee game
For a second there, it looked like Tennessee had Alabama's number on third and goal and was about to force a field goal attempt. That's when the officials stepped in. Bryce Young was being chased out of the pocket by a group of Tennessee defensive players and launched the ball long and high towards ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 8
Tennessee rattled the college football world Saturday after outlasting Alabama, 52-49, in a battle of top 10 unbeatens at Neyland Stadium, taking out the Crimson Tide for the first time in Nick Saban's tenure. The win will push the Vols into the top 3 of Sunday's Week 8 Top 25 rankings according to our projection and could push Alabama outside of the top 5.
College Football Rankings Week 8: Tennessee Volunteers grab No. 1 spot, Penn State and USC collapse
Week 7 of the 2022 college football season is in the books and it surpassed sky-high expectations. Clashes between Alabama
NFL・
Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week
The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
NFL・
Nick Saban addresses how badly he wants to defeat Tennessee on Saturday
Nick Saban knows Alabama won’t be facing the same old this weekend. After defeating the Volunteers 15 straight times, the 16th consecutive win won’t come nearly as easily. The AP Poll has Tennessee ranked sixth in the nation and they’ll be playing within the confines of Neyland Stadium. With that said, Saban doesn’t want to blow anything out of proportion and wants to focus on getting the victory.
RELATED PEOPLE
SEC power rankings after Week 7: There's a new No. 1
Seriously, is there anything better than college football?. and Alabama. Rocky Top is indeed back after the Vols snapped a 15 game losing streak to the Crimson Tide with a 52-49 win. Georgia handled business, beating an improved Vanderbilt team 55-0 in Athens. Auburn made things exciting against Ole Miss, but the Rebels beat the Tigers 48-34. KJ Jefferson of Arkansas returned to help the Razorbacks to a 52-35 win over BYU. Jayden Daniels accounted for six touchdowns in an LSU win over Florida. And with Will Levis back, Kentucky took down Mississippi State to move both teams to 5-2.
atozsports.com
Former Vol may have taken a cheap shot at Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker
The first half between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers was intense. It was an offensive outburst for both teams. The Vols got out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter. By halftime, Alabama had cut the deficit to just eight at a score of 28-20. A former...
Deion Sanders Allows '60 Minutes' To Go 'Prime Time'
"60 Minutes" travels to Jackson, MS and goes 'Prime Time' in its first meeting with Coach Prime.
Kirk Herbstreit updates his top six teams following college football's insane Week 7
Hype can be a dangerous thing. Don’t believe me? Look back at the preseason hype around Notre Dame who started the year assumed to easily be a top-10 team nationally yet has suffered two of the worst home losses in decades in three tries. Week 7 of the college...
IN THIS ARTICLE
atozsports.com
Guest picker announced for College GameDay in Knoxville
For the second time this season, Knoxville will be the center of the college football world. ESPN’s College GameDay will be on campus on Saturday for the Tennessee Vols‘ much-anticipated matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Thursday evening, ESPN announced that Vols legend Peyton Manning will be...
Tennessee-Alabama football score predictions
No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup. Alabama enters the Week 7 matchup following a 24-20 win against Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny...
Peyton Manning Reveals What Tennessee Must Do To Beat Alabama
Since Peyton Manning left after the 1997 season, the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers haven't had many games as big as tomorrow's massive game against No. 3 Alabama. But with Manning returning to Knoxville for The Third Saturday in October, he's bringing some words of wisdom. Appearing on Always College Football...
atozsports.com
One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team
The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama’s Nick Saban rages after special teams mistake
Alabama head coach Nick Saban went nuts on a player after a mistake on special teams. No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee are squaring off in Knoxville.
College football point spreads, betting lines for Week 7 games
Now coming into the second half of the college football season, the conference races are heating up and we're starting to separate the contenders from the pretenders. The pretenders? Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Arkansas. The contenders? The usual suspects like Alabama and Ohio ...
Nick Saban reveals the three biggest keys to Alabama beating Tennessee
If there is one thing that Alabama head coach Nick Saban knows how to do, it’s beat. . For 15 consecutive years that he’s played them, he’s beaten them. That’s a streak that dates back to his time at LSU. This season feels different, though. The Volunteers are unbeaten, explosive, and playing at home. So, winning shouldn’t be too easy for Alabama this year.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols drop epic hype video before showdown with Alabama
The latest hype video from the Tennessee Vols‘ creative team is guaranteed to give you chills. Tennessee dropped the video on Friday evening, ahead of the Vols’ matchup with Alabama on Saturday. The video is narrated by Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello. Check it out:. If that doesn’t...
Comments / 10