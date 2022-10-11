ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 10

Patti Hopkins
5d ago

I do not like the take on the media as far as the Crimson Tide playing Tennessee or playing for the rest of the year as far as it goes. Young is a good player but he does not represent the whole team. Alabama is a good team on its on. Young is just icing on the cake. But the Alabama Crimson Tide is completely capable of winning against Tennessee or any other her team for that matter. That’s how they’ve been coach to be winners. You put in the energy it takes if you want be winners. Game by game is how Alabama does it not because of any specific player because they are a team and they are winners. ROLL TIDE

Reply(1)
5
Phil Sapp
4d ago

Actually, Young crumbles like a cookie if you pressure him, that's what Georgia did in the National Championship

Reply(7)
3
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Peyton Manning News

ESPN is breaking out a heavy hitter for College GameDay this weekend in Knoxville. On Thursday night, the official College GameDay Twitter account revealed that Tennessee legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the guest picker this Saturday prior to the Vols' game against Alabama. Manning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Had Message For Tennessee Fans This Morning

The biggest game of the college football weekend takes place in Knoxville, Tennessee later this afternoon. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. ESPN's College GameDay was back in Knoxville ahead of the matchup and had a few interesting guests. One of which...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Tennessee State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 8

Tennessee rattled the college football world Saturday after outlasting Alabama, 52-49, in a battle of top 10 unbeatens at Neyland Stadium, taking out the Crimson Tide for the first time in Nick Saban's tenure. The win will push the Vols into the top 3 of Sunday's Week 8 Top 25 rankings according to our projection and could push Alabama outside of the top 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban addresses how badly he wants to defeat Tennessee on Saturday

Nick Saban knows Alabama won’t be facing the same old this weekend. After defeating the Volunteers 15 straight times, the 16th consecutive win won’t come nearly as easily. The AP Poll has Tennessee ranked sixth in the nation and they’ll be playing within the confines of Neyland Stadium. With that said, Saban doesn’t want to blow anything out of proportion and wants to focus on getting the victory.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bryce Young
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC power rankings after Week 7: There's a new No. 1

Seriously, is there anything better than college football?. and Alabama. Rocky Top is indeed back after the Vols snapped a 15 game losing streak to the Crimson Tide with a 52-49 win. Georgia handled business, beating an improved Vanderbilt team 55-0 in Athens. Auburn made things exciting against Ole Miss, but the Rebels beat the Tigers 48-34. KJ Jefferson of Arkansas returned to help the Razorbacks to a 52-35 win over BYU. Jayden Daniels accounted for six touchdowns in an LSU win over Florida. And with Will Levis back, Kentucky took down Mississippi State to move both teams to 5-2.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Texas A M#Aggies#Sec
atozsports.com

Guest picker announced for College GameDay in Knoxville

For the second time this season, Knoxville will be the center of the college football world. ESPN’s College GameDay will be on campus on Saturday for the Tennessee Vols‘ much-anticipated matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Thursday evening, ESPN announced that Vols legend Peyton Manning will be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Peyton Manning Reveals What Tennessee Must Do To Beat Alabama

Since Peyton Manning left after the 1997 season, the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers haven't had many games as big as tomorrow's massive game against No. 3 Alabama. But with Manning returning to Knoxville for The Third Saturday in October, he's bringing some words of wisdom. Appearing on Always College Football...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team

The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
On3.com

Nick Saban reveals the three biggest keys to Alabama beating Tennessee

If there is one thing that Alabama head coach Nick Saban knows how to do, it’s beat. . For 15 consecutive years that he’s played them, he’s beaten them. That’s a streak that dates back to his time at LSU. This season feels different, though. The Volunteers are unbeaten, explosive, and playing at home. So, winning shouldn’t be too easy for Alabama this year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols drop epic hype video before showdown with Alabama

The latest hype video from the Tennessee Vols‘ creative team is guaranteed to give you chills. Tennessee dropped the video on Friday evening, ahead of the Vols’ matchup with Alabama on Saturday. The video is narrated by Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello. Check it out:. If that doesn’t...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy