2022 NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala to Benefit Saguaros Children's Charities
Camelot Homes Announces Sales for New Aura Luxury Community in Scottsdale
Your guide to a family friendly Halloween in Phoenix
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now Open
Phoenix New Times
Melrose Is Growing. Here's Everything New To Eat and Drink in the District
The district officially starts with a large metal sign that cascades over Seventh Avenue. Large block letters read "Melrose." Businesses on either side of the busy street display rainbow-striped flags outside their storefronts. Often, these flags also can be found on lampposts announcing events. Colorful murals complete the picture and welcome visitors to an area known as Phoenix's gayborhood.
KTAR.com
Developers propose microbrewery, restaurant at White Tank Mountains
The White Tank Mountain Regional Park, which is the largest regional park in Maricopa County, spans across 30,000 acres of hills featuring prime Sonoran Desert landscapes with towering saguaros, barrel cactus and a mix of wildlife. The park is filled with trails consistently used by visitors and residents and is...
KTAR.com
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers announces new Verrado location in 2023
PHOENIX — Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers announced it is opening its first Buckeye restaurant in Verrado in the third quarter of 2023. Located off Papago Freeway and Verrado Way at 1915 North Verrado Way, residents can enjoy the local beers and renowned burgers in a restaurant filled with 50 TVs and cutting-edge surround sound, according to a press release.
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Arizona
This eatery put extra time and effort into their dessert menu.
Phoenix New Times
First Taste: Highly Anticipated Little Anita's Doesn't Live Up to the Hype
When a new spot opens in town, we're eager to check it out, let you know our initial impressions, share a few photos, and dish about some menu items. First Taste, as the name implies, is not a full-blown review, but instead, a peek inside restaurants that have just opened — an occasion to sample a few items and satisfy curiosities (both yours and ours).
Phoenix New Times
Pick a Bowl, Grab Lunch, and Fight Hunger At This Downtown Phoenix Event
Listen to live music, peruse artisan ceramics, grab lunch, and support a good cause all in one go this Friday in downtown Phoenix. On October 14, Waste Not, a nonprofit that connects Arizonans with food that would have otherwise gone to waste, will hold its 32nd annual Empty Bowls event. The gathering, hosted with the Arizona Clay Association, will take place at Arizona Center.
KTAR.com
Salt & Lime Fiesta comes to Salt River Fields in late October
PHOENIX — The Salt & Lime Fiesta is making its debut at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale on Oct. 22-23 for those around the Valley. The fiesta will have 40-plus food vendors that includes taco’topia, the best taco trucks and vendors Arizona has to offer, and 20-plus non-food merchandise vendors, according to the website.
Phoenix New Times
Food and Drinks Events Not To Miss In Metro Phoenix This Weekend
The weekend is here again, and this time around, it's filled with food and drinks events happening all around the Valley. Head to one of a couple of Oktoberfest celebrations, or make your way over to the fairgrounds for some deep-fried fun. Here are four metro Phoenix food and drinks...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Angie’s Lobster to Open Four More Drive-Thru Locations Next Year
From the popular growing franchise founders of Salad and Go, Angie’s Lobster has hit the valley and has trajectory expansion plan underway. Since debuting their first food truck last year, Angie’s Lobster introduced the valley to the affordable lobster roll. They opened their first brick-and-mortar less than two months ago, but already has set a plan for 2023 that includes four additional restaurant locations.
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now Open
Grab a slice of New York style pizza today.The Nix Company/Unsplash. Sometimes nothing hits the spot like a slice of New York-style pizza. The thin crust is chewy enough that it lets you roll or fold the pizza, and it doesn’t crumble apart when you bite into it. And yet the large slices still pack a punch with the amount of sauce and cheese added on top. With the weather still warm outside you may not yet be in the mood for the thicker, heavier Chicago or Detroit-style pizzas, which is why NY is often where it’s at. Thankfully, you are in luck, because grabbing a delicious slice of New York pizza is getting even easier in metro Phoenix. That is because a popular pizza joint has officially opened a second location in the heart of the Valley.
KTAR.com
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers to make debut in Buckeye in 2023
PHOENIX — Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers announced it is opening its first Buckeye restaurant in the third quarter of 2023. Located off Interstate 10 and Verrado Way, residents can enjoy the local beers and renowned burgers in a restaurant filled with 50 TVs and cutting-edge surround sound, according to a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct. 14-16
Need plans this weekend? From pride parades to Italian festivals to musical instrument exhibits, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 14-16: Note: Some events could be canceled due to heightened storm chances tomorrow. Avondale. Off-Road Expo. "The RideNow Off-Road Expo presented...
KTAR.com
Broadway Curve Project work to again close I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport this weekend
PHOENIX — Continued work on the Broadway Curve Project will again close Interstate 10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport this weekend, state transportation officials said. Westbound I-10 will be closed from the U.S. 60 to State Route 143 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for project work.
fabulousarizona.com
New Menu at Hand Cut Chophouse Scottsdale
Old Town Scottsdale‘s Hand Cut Chophouse has whipped up a new menu to welcome the fall season. And no worries to fans of the restaurant’s famed salt and vinegar fries; those star spuds are still safe and sound on the menu. Hand Cut Scottsdale takes pride in providing...
AZFamily
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye
A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on weapons and racing charges. Researchers, experts and fans are coming together this week to discuss UFOs at a special conference in Mesa. Doctor issues warning after 2nd Phoenix baby overdoses on fentanyl. Updated:...
Popular Arizona family-run Mexican restaurants have served up their Nana's recipes for nearly 80 years
TEMPE, Ariz. — A nana’s legacy passed down through comfort food is being shared in restaurants across Arizona today. There are several Casa Reynoso locations in the Valley, each with their own little twist on popular family recipes. In Casa Reynoso’s back of the house, you’ll find more...
AZFamily
Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Owner of one of the Valley's oldest interior design firms dies at 67
Tony Sutton, the owner and president of one of the Valley’s oldest full-service residential and commercial interior design firms has died.
AZFamily
Find one of the most decadent desserts at Banham’s Cheesecake in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Banham’s Cheesecake serves the finest cheesecakes in their charming Parisian-styled café located in the Camelback East Village. The husband and wife team, Christopher & Adriana Banham, passionately handcraft each cheesecake from scratch utilizing their family recipe with all-natural ingredients. Their style of cheesecake has a light and fluffy texture and the perfect balance for the most delicious cheesecake.
KTAR.com
Gin Blossoms, Tempe officials to celebrate unveiling of ‘Allison Road Avenue’
PHOENIX – The Gin Blossoms, who soared from the Tempe bar scene to national prominence three decades ago, are getting a thank you note from their hometown in the form of a street dedication. The band is set to join city officials, including Mayor Corey Woods, on Friday for...
