Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix New Times

Melrose Is Growing. Here's Everything New To Eat and Drink in the District

The district officially starts with a large metal sign that cascades over Seventh Avenue. Large block letters read "Melrose." Businesses on either side of the busy street display rainbow-striped flags outside their storefronts. Often, these flags also can be found on lampposts announcing events. Colorful murals complete the picture and welcome visitors to an area known as Phoenix's gayborhood.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Developers propose microbrewery, restaurant at White Tank Mountains

The White Tank Mountain Regional Park, which is the largest regional park in Maricopa County, spans across 30,000 acres of hills featuring prime Sonoran Desert landscapes with towering saguaros, barrel cactus and a mix of wildlife. The park is filled with trails consistently used by visitors and residents and is...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers announces new Verrado location in 2023

PHOENIX — Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers announced it is opening its first Buckeye restaurant in Verrado in the third quarter of 2023. Located off Papago Freeway and Verrado Way at 1915 North Verrado Way, residents can enjoy the local beers and renowned burgers in a restaurant filled with 50 TVs and cutting-edge surround sound, according to a press release.
BUCKEYE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

First Taste: Highly Anticipated Little Anita's Doesn't Live Up to the Hype

When a new spot opens in town, we're eager to check it out, let you know our initial impressions, share a few photos, and dish about some menu items. First Taste, as the name implies, is not a full-blown review, but instead, a peek inside restaurants that have just opened — an occasion to sample a few items and satisfy curiosities (both yours and ours).
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Pick a Bowl, Grab Lunch, and Fight Hunger At This Downtown Phoenix Event

Listen to live music, peruse artisan ceramics, grab lunch, and support a good cause all in one go this Friday in downtown Phoenix. On October 14, Waste Not, a nonprofit that connects Arizonans with food that would have otherwise gone to waste, will hold its 32nd annual Empty Bowls event. The gathering, hosted with the Arizona Clay Association, will take place at Arizona Center.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Salt & Lime Fiesta comes to Salt River Fields in late October

PHOENIX — The Salt & Lime Fiesta is making its debut at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale on Oct. 22-23 for those around the Valley. The fiesta will have 40-plus food vendors that includes taco’topia, the best taco trucks and vendors Arizona has to offer, and 20-plus non-food merchandise vendors, according to the website.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Food and Drinks Events Not To Miss In Metro Phoenix This Weekend

The weekend is here again, and this time around, it's filled with food and drinks events happening all around the Valley. Head to one of a couple of Oktoberfest celebrations, or make your way over to the fairgrounds for some deep-fried fun. Here are four metro Phoenix food and drinks...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Angie’s Lobster to Open Four More Drive-Thru Locations Next Year

From the popular growing franchise founders of Salad and Go, Angie’s Lobster has hit the valley and has trajectory expansion plan underway. Since debuting their first food truck last year, Angie’s Lobster introduced the valley to the affordable lobster roll. They opened their first brick-and-mortar less than two months ago, but already has set a plan for 2023 that includes four additional restaurant locations.
CHANDLER, AZ
Greyson F

New York-Style Pizza Joint Now Open

Grab a slice of New York style pizza today.The Nix Company/Unsplash. Sometimes nothing hits the spot like a slice of New York-style pizza. The thin crust is chewy enough that it lets you roll or fold the pizza, and it doesn’t crumble apart when you bite into it. And yet the large slices still pack a punch with the amount of sauce and cheese added on top. With the weather still warm outside you may not yet be in the mood for the thicker, heavier Chicago or Detroit-style pizzas, which is why NY is often where it’s at. Thankfully, you are in luck, because grabbing a delicious slice of New York pizza is getting even easier in metro Phoenix. That is because a popular pizza joint has officially opened a second location in the heart of the Valley.
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers to make debut in Buckeye in 2023

PHOENIX — Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers announced it is opening its first Buckeye restaurant in the third quarter of 2023. Located off Interstate 10 and Verrado Way, residents can enjoy the local beers and renowned burgers in a restaurant filled with 50 TVs and cutting-edge surround sound, according to a press release.
BUCKEYE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct. 14-16

Need plans this weekend? From pride parades to Italian festivals to musical instrument exhibits, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 14-16: Note: Some events could be canceled due to heightened storm chances tomorrow. Avondale. Off-Road Expo. "The RideNow Off-Road Expo presented...
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

New Menu at Hand Cut Chophouse Scottsdale

Old Town Scottsdale‘s Hand Cut Chophouse has whipped up a new menu to welcome the fall season. And no worries to fans of the restaurant’s famed salt and vinegar fries; those star spuds are still safe and sound on the menu. Hand Cut Scottsdale takes pride in providing...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye

A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on weapons and racing charges. Researchers, experts and fans are coming together this week to discuss UFOs at a special conference in Mesa. Doctor issues warning after 2nd Phoenix baby overdoses on fentanyl. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Find one of the most decadent desserts at Banham’s Cheesecake in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Banham’s Cheesecake serves the finest cheesecakes in their charming Parisian-styled café located in the Camelback East Village. The husband and wife team, Christopher & Adriana Banham, passionately handcraft each cheesecake from scratch utilizing their family recipe with all-natural ingredients. Their style of cheesecake has a light and fluffy texture and the perfect balance for the most delicious cheesecake.
PHOENIX, AZ

