Look: Here's Another Angle Of The Davante Adams Push
Another angle of Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoving a photographer has emerged on social media this Tuesday. Adams, who was visibly frustrated after the Raiders' tough 30-29 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night, unfortunately took his anger out on a cameraman. A new video of ...
NFL・
Former NFL Quarterback's Son Turned Himself In Wednesday
The son of a former NFL quarterback who backed up John Elway in two Super Bowls has turned himself in following a fatal hit-and-run this month. Walter Andrew Brister IV, the son of former NFL quarterback Walter Andrew "Bubby" Brister III, has been arrested for a hit and run incident that took place in Baton Rouge near LSU. He reportedly struck a pedestrian on Saturday and turned himself in on Wednesday.
Legendary NFL Coach Tony Dungy Calls Out The Chiefs' Coaching Staff
Tony Dungy, a legendary NFL coach, is not happy with the Kansas City Chiefs' coaching staff this Monday night. The Raiders have a 17-0 lead over the AFC West-leading Chiefs early in the second quarter. Derek Carr is carving up the Kansas City secondary. Dungy thinks it's "not smart" ...
thecomeback.com
Lane Kiffin gets brutally honest about getting fired
Lane Kiffin has done a fine job this season as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, leading the team to a perfect 6-0 record so far this year along with an impressive top-10 ranking. But as Kiffin pointed out in his weekly press conference, things haven’t always been this easy for him.
thecomeback.com
Former Ohio State star quarterback faces serious drug charges
It looks like one former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback is in trouble with the law once again as Art Schlichter has reportedly been charged with possessing cocaine after an apparent overdose. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Schlichter was found unresponsive inside a central Ohio hotel room at about 3:45...
Brittany Mahomes Admits She's 'Jealous' Of The Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Relationship
Who has Patrick Mahomes' heart? Some may say his wife, Brittany. Others might argue it's his superstar tight end who just caught 4 touchdown passes on Monday Night Football. Regardless, Brittany Mahomes has taken notice of the close bond between the quarterback and tight end and voiced her ...
Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React
Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On No. 6 Tennessee Very Clear
Nick Saban, known for giving little to nothing in press conferences, was uncharacteristically open about the issues Tennessee could give the Crimson Tide this Saturday. After barely slipping past Texas A&M at home last week, the head coach for Alabama isn't taking their road matchup ...
Aikman Criticized for Controversial Comment During ‘MNF’
The broadcaster’s statement was in response to a perplexing roughing the passer call during the contest.
Deion Sanders delivers clear response to Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr.’s claim
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders responded to Alabama State's head coach Eddie Robinson Tuesday, marking the latest chapter in the pair's ongoing beef.
CBS Analyst Reveals His Pick For Tennessee vs. Alabama
On Saturday afternoon, No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee will square off in what should be the best game Week 7 has to offer. While on "The Matt McClearin Show" on WJOX 94.5 FM, Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports shared his thoughts on this weekend's matchup. Sallee believes Tennessee...
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Ohio State News
Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton reportedly used “improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system” to steal practice tape, per documents obtained by Meet at Midfield. Barton published this information on Buckeye Scoop, the website he founded with his associate Ken Stickney...
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
It has been years since Alabama and Tennessee have played with as much at stake as there will be on Saturday in Knoxville. For the first time since 2016, both teams are ranked in the top 10. Both teams also enter the game undefeated for the first time in more than three decades.
Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty
Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. It looks like the Tua Tagovailoa effect is here to stay. On Monday night Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was handed a roughing the passer call for his strip sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, which seemed excessive to pretty much everyone, except Skip Bayless.
Chris Jones gave a fiery postgame response about roughing the passer penalty (Video)
The controversial Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty provided an opportunity for the man himself to preach about the need for a rule change. Chances are you heard about what happened on Monday Night Football even if you didn’t see the game. Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones...
Paul Finebaum Predicts Major College Football Coach Firing
Paul Finebaum thinks Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin could reach the end of the road this weekend. Appearing Monday on McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning (h/t 247Sports), the college football analyst predicted the SEC program will fire Harsin if the team doesn't play well against Ole Miss this Saturday.
atozsports.com
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation for the first time in his NFL career this week
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation this week for the first time in his NFL career. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted on Wednesday morning that Mahomes, for the first time as an NFL player, is a home underdog this week in the Chiefs’ matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment
Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May. "The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me...
NFL・
Longtime Green Bay Packers Player Has Died At 50
Former New York Jets and Green Bay Packers tight end Tyrone Davis has passed away, according to his family. He was 50. Davis died earlier this month on October 2, according to Jeffress Funeral Home in Virginia. Services for the former University of Virginia star were held on October 8.
Watch: Chiefs fans threw beer cans at Raiders after terrible roughing call
Watch: Chiefs fans threw beer cans at Raiders after terrible roughing call. It was looking like the Kansas City Chiefs fans might riot when a bad call went against Chris Jones for roughing the passer at an incredibly tense moment of the game. They didn’t end up rioting but they...
