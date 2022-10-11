ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Athlon Sports

Look: Here's Another Angle Of The Davante Adams Push

Another angle of Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoving a photographer has emerged on social media this Tuesday.  Adams, who was visibly frustrated after the Raiders' tough 30-29 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night, unfortunately took his anger out on a cameraman.  A new video of ...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback's Son Turned Himself In Wednesday

The son of a former NFL quarterback who backed up John Elway in two Super Bowls has turned himself in following a fatal hit-and-run this month. Walter Andrew Brister IV, the son of former NFL quarterback Walter Andrew "Bubby" Brister III, has been arrested for a hit and run incident that took place in Baton Rouge near LSU. He reportedly struck a pedestrian on Saturday and turned himself in on Wednesday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thecomeback.com

Lane Kiffin gets brutally honest about getting fired

Lane Kiffin has done a fine job this season as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, leading the team to a perfect 6-0 record so far this year along with an impressive top-10 ranking. But as Kiffin pointed out in his weekly press conference, things haven’t always been this easy for him.
OXFORD, MS
Former Ohio State star quarterback faces serious drug charges

It looks like one former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback is in trouble with the law once again as Art Schlichter has reportedly been charged with possessing cocaine after an apparent overdose. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Schlichter was found unresponsive inside a central Ohio hotel room at about 3:45...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React

Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
DALLAS, TX
Person
Carson Wentz
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Ohio State News

Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton reportedly used “improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system” to steal practice tape, per documents obtained by Meet at Midfield. Barton published this information on Buckeye Scoop, the website he founded with his associate Ken Stickney...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty

Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. It looks like the Tua Tagovailoa effect is here to stay. On Monday night Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was handed a roughing the passer call for his strip sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, which seemed excessive to pretty much everyone, except Skip Bayless.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Predicts Major College Football Coach Firing

Paul Finebaum thinks Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin could reach the end of the road this weekend. Appearing Monday on McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning (h/t 247Sports), the college football analyst predicted the SEC program will fire Harsin if the team doesn't play well against Ole Miss this Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment

Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May. "The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime Green Bay Packers Player Has Died At 50

Former New York Jets and Green Bay Packers tight end Tyrone Davis has passed away, according to his family. He was 50. Davis died earlier this month on October 2, according to Jeffress Funeral Home in Virginia. Services for the former University of Virginia star were held on October 8.
GREEN BAY, WI

