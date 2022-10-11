Read full article on original website
JDS a little??
2d ago
Eric Andre will and has dropped his pants in front of crowds and on TV just because 🫣😳 and he calls a drug search humiliating 🤪. He’s doing it for the publicity and $$$🤑
Reply
2
Tanya Axtell
3d ago
My old very white mother and father were stopped and searched at an Airport years ago, for drugs, which of course they did not do or buy or sell so they were let go, but yes, it is humiliating. If you suspect it, call the person aside, into a private quiet room and do your questioning and searching.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County menMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
New Atlanta Restaurant (Hopdoddy Burger Bar)LifewnikkAtlanta, GA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in GeorgiaTravel MavenChamblee, GA
Related
Sources confirm largescale investigation underway into crimes protesting new training facility
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned that there is a massive investigation underway tied to crimes allegedly committed in protest of the development of the land intended for Atlanta’s new Public Safety Training Center. Plans call for the state-of-the-art facility to be built on Key Road,...
Atlanta residents search for explanation for dead worms in yards
ATLANTA — If you’re one of the many metro Atlanta homeowners who’ve noticed dead or dying worms on your driveway, you’re probably wondering if you’re the victim of a pre-Halloween trick. Unfortunately, there’s no clear answer as to what’s happening. The term “watch...
Lyft driver carjacked after picking up passengers in downtown Atlanta
A woman driving for a ride-share company lost her BMW on Sunday night after a passenger forced her from the vehicle at gunpoint, police said.
Attempted carjacking, shooting prompts investigation in downtown Atlanta
A crash has closed a downtown Atlanta intersection on Tuesday morning while police conduct an investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Judge accused of faking correspondence in hate crime case
Content warning: this article includes mention of an assault on a minor. A family has accused a DeKalb County judge of faking official correspondence in a case that involves a racially motivated assault on a 15-year-old girl. On Aug. 9, plaintiffs in the DeKalb Superior Court case Jane Smith Et al v. Bell Fund V […] The post Judge accused of faking correspondence in hate crime case appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
yourmileagemayvary.net
Everybody’s Got A Hustle. Even ATL’s Wheelchair Attendants
Even the CLEAR queue, which tends to be the shortest option at most airports, was MONDO LONG just the day before that:. It turns out that some wheelchair attendants may be using those long queues to their advantage. I was perusing one of my travel-related Facebook groups the other day...
Police seek help locating suspect in deadly shooting at SW Atlanta shopping plaza
Atlanta police need the public’s help locating a suspect in a May shooting that left one man dead at a Camp Creek shopping plaza.
Road rage shootings far too common in Georgia, statistics show
GEORGIA — Police are investigating another deadly interstate shooting in the metro. A man was killed on Interstate 285 in Dekalb County. Crews had to shut down the road for two hours. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Traffic is flowing once again near the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man wanted in Fulton arrested after ‘unprovoked’ killing in New York
A man wanted in Fulton County after he failed to show up for a court date was arrested on a murder charge this month in New York state after an “unprovoked” shooting that left a bystander dead, authorities said.
Respiratory issues causing spike in local metro Atlanta children’s hospitals
ATLANTA — Children’s hospitals across the country are seeing an influx of patients. “Very high rates of children with respiratory symptoms: children with breathing difficulties, coughing, fever,” said Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s medical director of pediatric infectious disease Dr. Andi Shane. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
What attorney Cristyl Kimbrough wants to do next after closing 50,000 deals
There’s no limit in the field of law for Atlanta‘s Cristyl Kimbrough. The attorney and advocate launched Kimbrough Law, LLC, a real estate firm in the heart of Georgia’s capital city. Her career brought her over 50,000 property closings throughout the southern state. Kimbrough’s non-profit, Kimbrough Connects,...
Ahead of ex-DeKalb official’s trial, lawyer IDs ‘confidential source’
An attorney for ex-DeKalb County Commissioner Sharon Barnes Sutton inadvertently made public the name of a “confidential...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shaw students stopped, searched while on school trip to economic conference in Georgia
Eighteen Shaw University students were stopped and searched while riding to an economic conference in Atlanta.
Georgia State law student instrumental in proving man’s innocence dies in crash
ATLANTA — Georgia State’s College of Law announced that one of its students died in a car crash last week. The college said third-year law student Alex Patafio died in the crash on Thursday. “Our deepest condolences go out to Alex’s family, friends and colleagues who are grieving...
WATCH: Drone outsmarts fugitive with felony warrants who tried to hide in a lake
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office used a high-tech gadget to track down a suspect wanted on multiple warrants. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared a video on Facebook captured by its drone team on...
Georgia K-9 killed in line of duty laid to rest
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A K-9 killed on Friday in the line of duty was laid to rest on Monday. Figo worked with Georgia State Patrol and died after a suspect shot him. NewsChopper 2 followed a procession from the Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs to Figo’s final resting place.
fox5atlanta.com
Body cam catches suspected gang member attempting to flee
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies said a gang member known to their office was captured on body cam footage trying to run away from police. As you can see in the video later posted to Facebook, investigators were speaking with the suspect when he broke out in a dash. The...
Hours long standoff ends in Clayton County, suspect in custody
CLAYTON COUNTY. Ga. — One man is in custody after a standoff that lasted for hours ended peacefully in Clayton County. Clayton County police responded to Pineglen Dr. just after 3 p.m. after getting a call about a domestic incident. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
CBS News
562K+
Followers
68K+
Post
396M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3