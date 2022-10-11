ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

JDS a little??
2d ago

Eric Andre will and has dropped his pants in front of crowds and on TV just because 🫣😳 and he calls a drug search humiliating 🤪. He’s doing it for the publicity and $$$🤑

Tanya Axtell
3d ago

My old very white mother and father were stopped and searched at an Airport years ago, for drugs, which of course they did not do or buy or sell so they were let go, but yes, it is humiliating. If you suspect it, call the person aside, into a private quiet room and do your questioning and searching.

Judge accused of faking correspondence in hate crime case

Content warning: this article includes mention of an assault on a minor.  A family has accused a DeKalb County judge of faking official correspondence in a case that involves a racially motivated assault on a 15-year-old girl.  On Aug. 9, plaintiffs in the DeKalb Superior Court case Jane Smith Et al v. Bell Fund V […] The post Judge accused of faking correspondence in hate crime case appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Everybody’s Got A Hustle. Even ATL’s Wheelchair Attendants

Even the CLEAR queue, which tends to be the shortest option at most airports, was MONDO LONG just the day before that:. It turns out that some wheelchair attendants may be using those long queues to their advantage. I was perusing one of my travel-related Facebook groups the other day...
Body cam catches suspected gang member attempting to flee

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies said a gang member known to their office was captured on body cam footage trying to run away from police. As you can see in the video later posted to Facebook, investigators were speaking with the suspect when he broke out in a dash. The...
