Children’s Music Teacher Arrested For Viewing, Sharing Child Porn: Mercer County Prosecutor

Jose Sanchez, 58, of Monroe Township Photo Credit: Mercer County Prosecutor's Office

A children’s music teacher in Mercer County was charged with viewing and uploading child pornography, authorities announced.

Jose Sanchez, 58, of Monroe Township, was charged with possession and file sharing of child pornography, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Sanchez’s arrest is the result of a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office that someone in Mercer County was uploading the material.

The follow-up investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at the West Windsor residence where Sanchez teaches private music lessons to students on Friday, Oct. 7, Onofri said.

The investigation determined that Sanchez was viewing and sharing child pornography, detectives said.

Sanchez was arrested and his electronics were seized for forensic evaluation.

A motion has been filed to detail Sanchez pending trial.

Prosecutor Onofri urged anyone with information about suspected improper contact by unknown persons communicating with children via the internet or possible exploitation or sexual abuse of children to please contact his Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at 609-989-6568 or the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force tip line at 888-648-6007.

