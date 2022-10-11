Read full article on original website
Novak Djokovic welcome to play Australian Open, says tournament director, but only if the government will let him
Djokovic is currently barred from re-entering Australia until 2025, however the Australian government can choose to waive the ban.
Yardbarker
Andy Murray questions whether Rafael Nadal’s motivation will decline after the birth of his first child
Andy Murray has speculated whether fatherhood will increase Rafael Nadal’s motivation for competing or if it will do the exact opposite and influence the Spaniard to take a step back from the Tour. Nadal and his wife welcomed their first child over the weekend and it remains to be...
Kyrgios a changed man since settling in Sydney with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi - former Davis Cup coach Wally Masur says bad boy ready to realise his potential after 2022 Wimbledon final
Former Australian Davis Cup coach Wally Masur says he has impressed by the changes he sees in tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios, declaring his new outlook on life has him poised to finally realise his potential. Kyrgios, 27, met Costeen Hatzi last December, with the loved up pair quickly becoming...
Novak Djokovic ‘welcome’ to play Australian Open on one condition
Novak Djokovic could compete at the Australian Open in January but only if the government permit him to enter the country.Djokovic was deported from Australia at the last edition of the Grand Slam event as he has not had the Covid-19 vaccine. AS a result he is not permitted to re-enter the country until 2025 and tournament director Craig Tiley said he cannot speak to the government on the player’s behalf.“It’s not a matter we can lobby on,” said Tiley. “Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we’ll follow any instruction after that.“It’s a...
tennisuptodate.com
Fritz on abuse given to Tiafoe and Sock after defeating Federer
Taylor Fritz was upset after seeing how much hate Tiafoe and Sock got on social media after they defeated Federer and Nadal. The final match of Federer's career was a doubles match in which he partnered with Nadal to take on Sock & Tiafoe. The legendary duo won the first set but got beaten in the end as Sock and Tiafoe earned the first point for Team World which ended up winning the event.
Rafael Nadal says he and his family are 'very well' after birth of first child
Rafael Nadal says he's thankful for all the messages of support and well-wishes he has received since the birth of his son.
Yardbarker
"Watch out tennis; Pickleball is coming for you" - Judy Murray issues warning to tennis
Judy Murray issued a warning to tennis after former Wimbledon junior champion Noah Rubin announced his switch from tennis to pickleball. Tennis faces various difficulties, and Judy Murray spent a lot of time around the game to become familiar with many of them. Murray is aware of how addicting this new emerging sport is due to being the Pickleball ambassador for Scotland issued a warning to tennis.
tennisuptodate.com
Mother of Tsitsipas says Kyrgios confuses Tsitsipas more than anyone else
The mother of Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed that Nick Kyrgios confuses Stefanos Tsitsipas more than any other player on Tour. Kyrgios and Tsitsipas have become quite the rivals with several of their matches turning heated, especially the latest one at Wimbledon. The Greek lost his cool in that match as Kyrgios won the mental battle that featured quite a few provocations by both sides.
Yardbarker
"He's probably the best role model" - Thiem on taking inspiration from Nadal during comeback
Dominic Thiem completed a comeback win over Giron in Gijon and the Austrian is taking inspiration from Rafael Nadal during his comeback. It's not the first time he's looked to Nadal for inspiration, but this time he's concentrated on how the tennis player handled injuries. Nadal has experienced a lot of setbacks throughout his career, but he has always been able to bounce back effectively and reach his top level fairly comfortably again.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf: Sergio Garcia labelled one of the game's "MOST UNPROFESSIONAL" ever
Golf Channel co-host and prominent LIV Golf critic Eamon Lynch says Sergio Garcia's recent behaviour was "perfectly on brand" as he labelled him one of the most unprofessional men to have played the game. It very much appears that Garcia's future with Ryder Cup Europe is all but over after...
GOLF・
Yardbarker
"She always inspired me" - Alycia Parks talks influence of Serena Williams
Alycia Parks shined very bright in Ostrava announcing herself to the world of tennis in a superb fashion reaching the quarterfinal in singles and winning the doubles trophy. The 21-year-old Parks was able to make a significant impression by defeating Karolina Pliskova in the opening round and barely falling to Krejcikova in the quarterfinal. In the doubles, she teamed up with McNally, and they triumphantly crossed the finish line and lifted the trophy.
wtatennis.com
Pegula qualifies for WTA Finals; two doubles teams secure their places
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Thursday Jessica Pegula and the doubles teams of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko and Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals. This will be Pegula's debut appearance at the WTA Finals. She joins World No.1 Iga Swiatek and...
ESPN
Ireland apologise for players' song after World Cup qualifier
The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and national team manager Vera Pauw apologised on Wednesday for players singing a song referencing the IRA after they beat Scotland 1-0 and qualified for the women's World Cup finals for the first time. A video posted on social media after the match on...
MLS・
Yardbarker
"He'll be on a court again" - says Ivan Ljubicic on Roger Federer
Federer's coach Ivan Ljubicic confirmed that Roger Federer will be on the court again albeit not at official events anymore. It was the end of an era for Ljubicic to witness Federer retire from tennis while he was in London for the Laver Cup. Federer will return to the courts, albeit not for official events, according to Ljubicic who admitted it in a conversation with Punto De Break.
wtatennis.com
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula qualify for 2022 WTA Finals
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Friday the doubles team of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals, to be held in Fort Worth, Texas, at the Dickies Arena from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7. Gauff and Pegula are the fifth doubles team to...
Kylian Mbappe ‘would rather play with Lionel Messi than Neymar’ as PSG ace believes only two of three stars can flourish
KYLIAN MBAPPE remains the talk of the town in Paris and it could see Neymar drop out of the Paris Saint-Germain starting XI. New boss Christophe Galtier overhauled the team's structure and seemed to have finally unearthed the recipe to unlocking the Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi front three. However,...
Christian Pulisic Says He’s Looking Forward to Facing Off Against England—and His Chelsea Teammates—in the World Cup
You may know Christian Pulisic as the youngest USA soccer captain to defeat Italy or as an attacking midfielder (sometimes winger) for the English Premier League club Chelsea. What you may not know is that the young athlete’s life goal is to get a 2,000 rating on online chess. “I mainly play Blitz, which is like three-minute, five-minute online chess and my rating’s almost 1,350,” says Pulisic. “I’ve come a long way from being just a little 500 when I first started.”
How Serena Williams Ended Up Playing Her Last Doubles Match With Her Sister
It's hard to name a more iconic sports duo than the Williams sisters. Since the 1990s, Serena and Venus Williams have been making waves in the world of tennis. They've inspired women around the world with their triumphant stories. As two Black women who grew up in Compton, California during the 1980s, the odds were not in their favor (via Harper's Bazaar). Despite this, they persevered and became legends who are now synonymous with women's tennis.
Bronze galore for Great Britain, as Australia breaks Dutch dominance on Track World Championships day one
There were world records, three British bronze medals and a surprise sprint victory
