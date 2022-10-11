Nicki Minaj is headed to college. Well, sort of. A class about the Queen of hip-hop will be taught for the upcoming semester at University of California, Berkeley. On Thursday (Oct. 6), Twitter user @Tcmccr revealed that University of California, Berkeley is offering a semester-long course dealing with Nicki Minaj, hip-hop and feminism. The Queens, N.Y. rhymer caught wind of the tweet and responded, "I'd love to stop by."

