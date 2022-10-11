Read full article on original website
Lil Baby, Dr. Dre, & Jimmy Iovine Advocate For Prop. 28 In California
Lil Baby appeared at a panel with Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine to speak in favor of Proposition 28 in California. Lil Baby met up with Dr. Dre and music executive Jimmy Iovine to advocate in favor of passing Proposition 28 in California. The bill would ensure arts and music programs are included in the curriculum at every public school with no additional cost to taxpayers.
University of California, Berkeley to Offer Nicki Minaj Class
Nicki Minaj is headed to college. Well, sort of. A class about the Queen of hip-hop will be taught for the upcoming semester at University of California, Berkeley. On Thursday (Oct. 6), Twitter user @Tcmccr revealed that University of California, Berkeley is offering a semester-long course dealing with Nicki Minaj, hip-hop and feminism. The Queens, N.Y. rhymer caught wind of the tweet and responded, "I'd love to stop by."
