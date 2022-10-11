Read full article on original website
Weekend Lottery Prizes Almost $1 Billion for Louisiana Players
By this time next Tuesday, October 18th I can almost guarantee you that a ticket sold in Louisiana for the Powerball Lottery game or the Mega Millions Lottery game will produce a winner of more than $10,000. No, I don't have a crystal ball but I do have math and statistics and both of those applied sciences tell me to tell you, this is the weekend to buy a lottery ticket if you don't normally buy them.
Two Tickets Claim Mega Millions $494 Million Top Prize
We can't say it was totally unexpected but last night's Mega Millions lottery drawing generated not one, but two jackpot-winning tickets. The jackpot at the time of the drawing was an estimated $494 million dollars. Based on what we know now, the game's top prize will be split equally between the two ticket holders.
8 Unique Desserts That Were Created in Louisiana
Louisiana is known for a lot of things but I think the one thing that we tend to be famous for is our food, especially our desserts. Louisiana is home to several desserts that are one of a kind. Now, the rest of the world may make them and add their own spin to them but there is nothing like coming back to their birthplace and having one of these delicious desserts.
Governor Edwards Declares OCT 24 ‘Red Beans & Rice Day’ in Louisiana
Red Beans and Rice on Monday has been a staple in our area for many, many years, and now Governor John Bel Edwards is making it official. Governor Edwards has proclaimed Monday (of course), October 24th, 2022 "Red Beans and Rice Day", and he is doing it for a great reason.
WalletHub Releases the Best and Worst Cities to Drive in
I think it is safe to say that I have heard more complaints about driving in Louisiana than really any other state. Living here my whole life I have heard countless complaints about the roads here in Louisiana. I have also heard people complain about our driving capabilities, the traffic, and well the anger that we sometimes have while driving in this great state of Louisiana. Now, before I get a bunch of angry emails, please note that these are all things I have heard from people living in and outside of this state.
Banned by Some Louisiana Schools, How Hot is the Paqui Chip?
The Paqui "one chip challenge" is the latest social media endeavor that is sweeping the nation and apparently filling up emergency rooms and walk-in clinics too. The "challenge" requires that an individual eat a Paqui chip that boasts a season made with Carolina Reaper peppers and Scorpion Peppers. And yes, it's extremely hot.
Donald Trump Jr. Endorses Jeff Landry In Louisiana Governor’s Race
Last week, Jeff Landry announced he was running for Governor of Louisiana to succeed Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is term-limited. The announcement came via video first released to NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL and featured Landry's voice over an array of citizens before saying "I'm not running for Governor. We're running for Governor."
Gas Saving Tips – 3 You Need to Try, One You Need to Do Right Now
Gas prices are once again on the rise and as we head into the holiday season those higher prices are going to impact the way some of us celebrate the season. A recent survey found that about 25% of us are already downsizing our holiday travel plans while another 24% of us say we won't be hitting the road as much as we did when gas wasn't so expensive.
Headline-Catching Armed Robberies Across Acadiana in 2022
Of the crimes that have headlined 2022, armed robberies have been among the most prevalent. They have especially been on the rise since the lockdowns implemented during the COVID pandemic have been lifted. Armed robberies - as they become more prevalent in a community - steal peace from the citizens...
