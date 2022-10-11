ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock 105.1

Weekend Lottery Prizes Almost $1 Billion for Louisiana Players

By this time next Tuesday, October 18th I can almost guarantee you that a ticket sold in Louisiana for the Powerball Lottery game or the Mega Millions Lottery game will produce a winner of more than $10,000. No, I don't have a crystal ball but I do have math and statistics and both of those applied sciences tell me to tell you, this is the weekend to buy a lottery ticket if you don't normally buy them.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Two Tickets Claim Mega Millions $494 Million Top Prize

We can't say it was totally unexpected but last night's Mega Millions lottery drawing generated not one, but two jackpot-winning tickets. The jackpot at the time of the drawing was an estimated $494 million dollars. Based on what we know now, the game's top prize will be split equally between the two ticket holders.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

8 Unique Desserts That Were Created in Louisiana

Louisiana is known for a lot of things but I think the one thing that we tend to be famous for is our food, especially our desserts. Louisiana is home to several desserts that are one of a kind. Now, the rest of the world may make them and add their own spin to them but there is nothing like coming back to their birthplace and having one of these delicious desserts.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Classic Rock 105.1

WalletHub Releases the Best and Worst Cities to Drive in

I think it is safe to say that I have heard more complaints about driving in Louisiana than really any other state. Living here my whole life I have heard countless complaints about the roads here in Louisiana. I have also heard people complain about our driving capabilities, the traffic, and well the anger that we sometimes have while driving in this great state of Louisiana. Now, before I get a bunch of angry emails, please note that these are all things I have heard from people living in and outside of this state.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Donelon
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy