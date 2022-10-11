Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Police launch investigations after shooting threats prompt lockdowns at several South Jersey schools
VINELAND, N.J. - Police departments in multiple southern New Jersey towns are investigating threats against schools that prompted lockdowns on Friday morning. In Toms River, police said they received a call regarding a "potential shooting" at Toms River North High School. Authorities say the school was locked down, but the...
Hamilton Twp., NJ, Police Searching For Suspect in Theft
Police in Hamilton Township are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a motor vehicle theft, plus the unauthorized use of credit cards. Police say the incidents occurred on September 10th. The Hamiton Township Police Department has provided the accompanying photos and they ask that anyone with...
Police seek help locating man last seen in August
Police in Gloucester County are asking for the public’s help locating a man last seen in August. A family member reported Bernard Kanuck III, 39, of Franklinville, missing on Tuesday, according to Franklin Township Police. He was last seen Aug. 5 in Egg Harbor Township and was last heard...
Multiple ‘Swatting’ Calls Lock Down Several NJ Schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told the Townsquare News Network that threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson, and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked...
Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
Man dies after being struck by two vehicles in N.J., police say
A man was struck by two vehicles and died Thursday morning in Mercer County, police said. The pedestrian was on East Park Avenue, near Berg Avenue, in Hamilton when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to township police. The driver stopped and got out following the collision.
South Jersey Woman Indicted After Lending Unlicensed Teen A Vehicle Before Fatal Crash: Report
A 51-year-old woman from Salem County has been indicted in connection with a fatal crash that killed a high school passenger, NJ Advance Media reports. Tisha M. Gargon, of Pittsgrove Township, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the fatal crash, the outlet said. She gave an...
Former NJ track star found shot to death inside car on Trenton street
TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
NJ Pandemic Gym Owner Must Use Ignition Device After DWI Charge Dropped
Former gym owner and congressional candidate Ian Smith has had drunk driving charges dropped but must install a breath ignition interlock device on his vehicle for nine months. Smith was charged in the early hours of March 27 after driving on Route 130 in Cinnaminson. Officers said he failed a...
southjerseyobserver.com
Authorities Investigating Shooting of 17-Year-Old Male in Pennsauken
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Pennsauken Police department are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male in the 7500 block of Maple Avenue in Pennsauken on Saturday, October 8, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phillip Olivo.
Levittown Dad Of Three Shot Dead By Coworker, Family Says
A Delaware County man was shot dead in his car at work, and his family believes a colleague pulled the trigger. Bart Masciulli of Levittown, 51, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, multiple outlets report.
State police: 2 officers killed in police-involved shooting, 1 seriously injured in Bristol
Two police officers were killed, and one is seriously injured following a police-involved shooting in Bristol involving three officers, state police say.
FBI’s Urgent Plea to NJ Residents: Watch Out For These Robbers
The FBI in New Jersey is asking for your help in tracking down a bank robber who pulled a midday stickup in Linden on Oct. 4 then fled on a bicycle. FBI Special Agent Robert DiRocco said at 12:33 PM on St. Georges Avenue in Linden, a male walked into Wells Fargo Bank, handed the teller a demand note and brandished a gun.
Suspect At Large After Attempted Robbery At Delco Hotel
Police in Delaware County are searching for an alleged armed robber who tried to hold up a worker at an area hotel. It happened at the Fairfield Inn and Suites located at 100 Lawrence Rd in Marple Township just after 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, according to local police.
Centre Daily
Skeletal remains of missing 68-year-old man found in remote part of forest, NJ cops say
Human remains found in western New Jersey were identified last week as those of a man reported missing exactly four months prior, according to officials. Peter Meyers, 68, of Cherry Hill, a suburb on the border of Pennsylvania, was reported missing by his family on June 7, according to a release from the Cherry Hill Police Department.
Loved ones ‘shocked’ after high school, college track star killed in N.J. shooting
Ewing police officers on a traffic stop near Trenton Monday night heard the sound of gunfire and moments later found a man shot dead behind the wheel of a car, authorities said Monday. The victim, Daveigh Brooks, 25, had been shot multiple times at about 9:25 p.m., the Mercer County...
Police locate missing Hamilton Township woman
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Julia Bork, 87, who suffers from dementia was last see at about 11 a.m. Tuesday. She lives on Greenbriar Court in the Fairways off Cates Avenue in Hamilton Township. Bork is described at 5-foot-6 weighing about 140...
Federal Labor Officer Admits $14K Scam of NJ Contractors
An Essex County man who worked as a federal labor inspector has admitted to plotting with his brother to scam three construction companies out of about $14,000 in cash. Alvaro Idrovo, 46, of Bloomfield, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the U.S. and extortion while employed by the federal Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.
N.J. residents charged after drunken disturbance disrupts Kevin Hart show, police say
Two New Jersey residents and a Pennsylvania woman were arrested Sunday night after a drunken disturbance at a Kevin Hart standup show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, authorities said. Police were called to the Casey Plaza venue after Hart’s staff members reported three people were disrupting the show,...
NBC Philadelphia
Pigs Wandering Free Around NJ Rescued Weeks Later
Although it was quite the rare occurrence, these pigs weren’t flying: rather, they were found wandering about the grounds of South Jersey, rooting for food and making noise on the loose for nearly a month, officials said. Mount Laurel police and local animal control officials finally corralled the pigs...
