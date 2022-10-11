ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsauken Township, NJ

NJ.com

Police seek help locating man last seen in August

Police in Gloucester County are asking for the public’s help locating a man last seen in August. A family member reported Bernard Kanuck III, 39, of Franklinville, missing on Tuesday, according to Franklin Township Police. He was last seen Aug. 5 in Egg Harbor Township and was last heard...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Multiple ‘Swatting’ Calls Lock Down Several NJ Schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told the Townsquare News Network that threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson, and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
CBS Philly

Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
VINELAND, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Former NJ track star found shot to death inside car on Trenton street

TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
TRENTON, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Authorities Investigating Shooting of 17-Year-Old Male in Pennsauken

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Pennsauken Police department are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male in the 7500 block of Maple Avenue in Pennsauken on Saturday, October 8, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phillip Olivo.
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Levittown Dad Of Three Shot Dead By Coworker, Family Says

A Delaware County man was shot dead in his car at work, and his family believes a colleague pulled the trigger. Bart Masciulli of Levittown, 51, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, multiple outlets report.
LEVITTOWN, PA
BreakingAC

Police locate missing Hamilton Township woman

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Julia Bork, 87, who suffers from dementia was last see at about 11 a.m. Tuesday. She lives on Greenbriar Court in the Fairways off Cates Avenue in Hamilton Township. Bork is described at 5-foot-6 weighing about 140...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Federal Labor Officer Admits $14K Scam of NJ Contractors

An Essex County man who worked as a federal labor inspector has admitted to plotting with his brother to scam three construction companies out of about $14,000 in cash. Alvaro Idrovo, 46, of Bloomfield, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the U.S. and extortion while employed by the federal Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Pigs Wandering Free Around NJ Rescued Weeks Later

Although it was quite the rare occurrence, these pigs weren’t flying: rather, they were found wandering about the grounds of South Jersey, rooting for food and making noise on the loose for nearly a month, officials said. Mount Laurel police and local animal control officials finally corralled the pigs...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

