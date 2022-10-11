Best Prime Day deals on the GE Opal ice maker

We’ve shown you so many of the best Prime Early Access Sale deals available in 2022. That includes everything from Fall Prime Day AirPods deals and Prime Day 2 Chromebook deals to Amazon’s incredible Prime Early Access Sale Roomba discounts. Now, it’s time to show you the GE Opal Ice Maker deals that Amazon has lined up for its big Fall Prime Day sale.

The GE Profile Opal countertop nugget ice maker is always one of the most popular products when it goes on sale for Black Friday. And since the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is a Black Friday preview sale for Prime members only, Amazon’s Prime Day deals on the GE Profile Opal are down to the lowest prices of 2022.

Featured deals in this article:

Make sure you check out Amazon’s deals hub for all the latest Prime Early Access Sale deals.

Also, BGR rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Prime Early Access Sale deals.

GE Profile Opal ice maker deals for Fall Prime Day

So many people think that the GE Profile Opal countertop nugget ice maker is only for people who live in small apartments or who don’t have ice makers in their freezers. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

GE Profile’s Opal ice maker is one of the most popular countertop appliances out there. Unlike your freezer, the Opal makes awesome little ice nuggets that everyone loves. GE calls it “chewable, crunchable, craveable nugget ice”.

This model has a large water reservoir and a bin that holds up to 3 lbs of ice. It can also produce up to 24 lbs of ice per day and it doesn’t need a water hookup.

Additionally, the GE Profile Opal ice maker that’s on sale for Fall Prime Day is the Bluetooth version. That means you can control it with your iPhone or Android!

The super-popular GE Profile Opal countertop nugget ice maker retails for $579 and it’s worth every penny. Thanks to Amazon’s Opal ice maker Prime Day deal, however, you can save $160.

That slashes your price to just $419, which is the lowest price of 2022!

Other ice maker deals from the Prime Early Access Sale

Image source: Igloo

There’s no question that the GE Profile Opal ice maker will be one of the hottest Fall Prime Day deals on October 11-12. But there are also some other solid options that you should consider. That’s especially true if you’re looking to spend less money.

The Igloo Automatic Ice Maker is a great example. This awesome compact ice maker can churn out up to 26 lbs of bullet ice per day. And during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, it’s under $100!

There are also two more Igloo ice maker models on sale right now, including the high-end Igloo Nugget Ice Maker that competes with the GE Profile Opal.

More Prime Early Access Sale 2022 coverage

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in 2022 takes place on October 11 and October 12. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

BGR is the best place to follow all of Amazon’s most popular deals from the Prime Early Access Sale 2022. Here are some of our best guides that show you all the hottest deals this year:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.