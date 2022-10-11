MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott this week announced three key appointments to his administration. According to the governor, Dr. Harry Chen will serve as the interim commissioner of the Department for Children and Families and the Agency of Human Services. Chen served as the medical advisor to the state’s response to COVID-19 and the opioid epidemic and was also served as former Vt. secretary of health under Former Gov. Peter Shumlin.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO