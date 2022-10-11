ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

WSVN-TV

Officials: 1 injured in Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after he came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the incident along Northwest 179th Terrace, near North Miami Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

School bus collides with cars in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people have been injured after a chain reaction crash in Northwest Miami-Dade. Three cars and a school bus collided on Northwest 119th Street and 17th Avenue, Friday morning. Two adults and a child from one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital. No...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Stolen car pursuit stops in Miami Gardens; 1 man in custody

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens after a man stole a car out of Broward County. Just after 6 a.m., there was a felony police stop at the intersection of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue, Friday morning. A...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

Multiple People Hospitalized After Fiery Crash in Miami Gardens

Multiple people were rushed to the hospital after a fiery crash in Miami Gardens Friday morning. The crash happened just after 10:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 213th Street and Northwest 37th Avenue. Miami Gardens Police officials said a Corvette was traveling at a high rate of speed when...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Felony stop in Miami Gardens leads to 1 arrest

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens. There was a felony police stop at the intersection of 191st Street and Northwest 37th Avenue, Friday morning. Miami Gardens police officers and Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies along with Cooper City police surrounded...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Several cars vandalized in Miami Beach parking lot

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Vehicles in Miami Beach were vandalized overnight. On Friday morning, about half a dozen cars had slashed tires in a public parking lot near 53rd Street and Collins Avenue. Micheal Zitomer, who picked up his car from the parking lot, began to drive away but...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Heavy downpours cause flooding in parts of Miami-Dade, Broward

MIAMI (WSVN) - A line of showers moved across South Florida, causing extensive flooding in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties. A street flood advisory issued on Thursday afternoon for parts of Miami-Dade was allowed to expire, but the precipitation left standing water on major roadways in Miami. Just before...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Pedestrian struck, injured by vehicle in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY,Fla. – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in northwest Miami-Dade. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Northwest 79th Street and Eighth Avenue. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatchers, MDFR responded to the scene and transported...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

AT&T driver in critical condition after road rage shooting on Okeechobee Road

MEDLEY, Fla. – A man was airlifted to a nearby trauma center after being shot along West Okeechobee Road, according to officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. State troopers describe the shooting as a road rage incident. Medley and Hialeah Gardens police were seen investigating two vehicles near the intersection...
MEDLEY, FL
Click10.com

Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies

KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Cars stranded when heavy rain floods streets in downtown Miami

MIAMI, Fla. – A heavy downpour flooded parts of downtown Miami late Thursday afternoon. The water just could not recede fast enough causing significant problems for drivers in downtown. Dozens of drivers were stranded in their cars on streets in Brickell and at various points along Biscayne Boulevard. “We...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man dies after being shot in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood

MIAMI – City of Miami police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the city’s Wynwood neighborhood. According to Officer Michael Vega, who is a spokesman for the police department, officers responded to the area of 270 NW 34th Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for several shots being fired.
MIAMI, FL

