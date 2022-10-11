Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Officials: 1 injured in Miami Gardens shooting
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after he came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the incident along Northwest 179th Terrace, near North Miami Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.
WSVN-TV
Police: Man airlifted after Miami Gardens shooting
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along Northwest 179th Terrace, near North Miami Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.
WSVN-TV
School bus collides with cars in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people have been injured after a chain reaction crash in Northwest Miami-Dade. Three cars and a school bus collided on Northwest 119th Street and 17th Avenue, Friday morning. Two adults and a child from one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital. No...
WSVN-TV
Stolen car pursuit stops in Miami Gardens; 1 man in custody
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens after a man stole a car out of Broward County. Just after 6 a.m., there was a felony police stop at the intersection of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue, Friday morning. A...
NBC Miami
Multiple People Hospitalized After Fiery Crash in Miami Gardens
Multiple people were rushed to the hospital after a fiery crash in Miami Gardens Friday morning. The crash happened just after 10:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 213th Street and Northwest 37th Avenue. Miami Gardens Police officials said a Corvette was traveling at a high rate of speed when...
WSVN-TV
Felony stop in Miami Gardens leads to 1 arrest
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens. There was a felony police stop at the intersection of 191st Street and Northwest 37th Avenue, Friday morning. Miami Gardens police officers and Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies along with Cooper City police surrounded...
WSVN-TV
Several cars vandalized in Miami Beach parking lot
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Vehicles in Miami Beach were vandalized overnight. On Friday morning, about half a dozen cars had slashed tires in a public parking lot near 53rd Street and Collins Avenue. Micheal Zitomer, who picked up his car from the parking lot, began to drive away but...
Click10.com
Shooting during Miami-Dade burglary paralyzes man, 2 arrested
MIAMI – A single gunshot was all it took to paralyze a man from the neck down during a burglary at an illegal gambling operation near Miami-Dade County’s Pinewood neighborhood, according to police. The man is only able to move one arm. The burglar shot the man in...
Click10.com
Police investigating after several vehicles vandalized in Miami Beach parking lot
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police are investigating after several vehicles were vandalized in a Miami Beach public parking lot early Friday morning. Miami Beach police responded after they received a call that at least 9 cars were vandalized in a public parking lot near 53rd Street and Collins Avenue.
WSVN-TV
Heavy downpours cause flooding in parts of Miami-Dade, Broward
MIAMI (WSVN) - A line of showers moved across South Florida, causing extensive flooding in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties. A street flood advisory issued on Thursday afternoon for parts of Miami-Dade was allowed to expire, but the precipitation left standing water on major roadways in Miami. Just before...
Click10.com
Pedestrian struck, injured by vehicle in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY,Fla. – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in northwest Miami-Dade. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Northwest 79th Street and Eighth Avenue. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatchers, MDFR responded to the scene and transported...
Click10.com
Fight between 2 families breaks out outside Jackson Memorial Hospital
MIAMI – A large fight at Jackson Memorial Hospital spilled over to an outside area of the emergency room Wednesday, and it was all caught on camera. “Yo, yo, yo, yo, y’all going to jail! Ya’ll going to jail!” one person is heard screaming. Police and...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Police Department await arrival of Rapid Deployment Force returning from Southwest Florida
SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - As first responders return from Southwest Florida after their search and rescue efforts, more than two dozen officials awaited their return to go back out to the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Several officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department gathered outside of the communications center...
Click10.com
AT&T driver in critical condition after road rage shooting on Okeechobee Road
MEDLEY, Fla. – A man was airlifted to a nearby trauma center after being shot along West Okeechobee Road, according to officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. State troopers describe the shooting as a road rage incident. Medley and Hialeah Gardens police were seen investigating two vehicles near the intersection...
WSVN-TV
Detectives pass out flyers in NW Miami-Dade amid search for driver in fatal hit-and-run
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police detectives passed out flyers in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood nearly two months after, they said, the driver of an SUV struck and killed a pedestrian and kept going. 7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Police officers giving out flyers to drivers on the intersection of Northwest...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies
KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Click10.com
Cars stranded when heavy rain floods streets in downtown Miami
MIAMI, Fla. – A heavy downpour flooded parts of downtown Miami late Thursday afternoon. The water just could not recede fast enough causing significant problems for drivers in downtown. Dozens of drivers were stranded in their cars on streets in Brickell and at various points along Biscayne Boulevard. “We...
Click10.com
Deputies investigating after robbery victim shot in Lauderhill Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a robbery victim was shot in Lauderdale Lakes. Deputies responded to the 1900 block of State Road 7 after learning the victim had been shot Wednesday night. Authorities said the victim was driven in a private...
Click10.com
Man dies after being shot in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood
MIAMI – City of Miami police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the city’s Wynwood neighborhood. According to Officer Michael Vega, who is a spokesman for the police department, officers responded to the area of 270 NW 34th Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for several shots being fired.
Click10.com
2 suspects face charges in connection with multiple business burglaries in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Burglary Apprehension Team, also known as the BAT Unit, has arrested two suspects who they say are believed to be part of a group responsible for multiple business burglaries throughout the northern region of Broward County over the past two weeks.
