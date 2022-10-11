Trinity Health to Use Digital Therapies to Expand Depression, Excessive Drinking Treatment

Read full article on original website
What Is The Most Dangerous Job In North Dakota?
Ok, I work in radio, I'm pretty confident most people do not find that a dangerous occupation (except those that listen to me and almost fall asleep when they are driving). To me, the obvious ones are the jobs that men and women do that put their lives on the line every day. Police officers, firefighters, and our military. They face the danger of the unknown.
Two Midwest Regional Health Systems Considering a Merger
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Two upper midwest regional health systems are considering a merger. Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essenta Health have signed a memorandum of understanding which states they may join forces to form a multi-state regional health system covering more than two million people from North Dakota to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, covering mostly rural and small-urban areas.
Why North Dakota doctors worry about this year’s flu season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Local doctors are encouraging North Dakotans to get their flu shot before Halloween. Doctors worry that this year’s flu season is going to be tougher than usual. That’s because Australia is experiencing its worst flu season in five years. To predict each flu season, the doctors in the United States usually […]
North Dakota’s soybean harvest more than 53% complete
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Extension agents across the state say the soybean harvest is about average for the central part of North Dakota and above average for the eastern portion. Farmers are celebrating any harvest, over last year’s. The Soybean harvest is wrapping up at the Tweeten’s 1800-acre soybean...
Financial impact of North Dakota's $294 million clean energy investment unclear
(The Center Square) - North Dakota's Clean Sustainable Energy Authority has awarded $294.2 million in grants and loans, but the impact on the economy may not be fully known for years, according to CSEA's director. CSEA was established by the legislature in 2021 through House Bill 1452 to support research,...
Specific Spirit Statistics: Ghosts in North Dakota
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Earlier this week, KX News relayed a study performed by Porch.com about ghost encounters throughout the United States. But like the spirits themselves, no tale of ethereal encounters stays finished for long. KX has received more focused data from Porch’s study over the past week, shedding some more light on the […]
Trinity Health Foundation receives donation towards new medical campus
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Enerbase Cooperative resources donated $25,000 to Trinity Health Foundation Capital Campaign Wednesday. Trinity Health Foundation is in the process of a campaign to raise money to support its approximately $520 million project for the new medical campus being built in southwest Minot, which will care for patients in a 20-county region.
North Dakota Outdoors: fish surveys
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fish reproduction and stocking success were above average on most North Dakota lakes surveyed this fall. Mike Anderson shows us what fisheries biologists did to survey Lake Sakakawea. Fisheries biologists spend a lot of time in fall surveying district lakes and the Missouri River System in...
North Dakota has 5 districts with slow internet - here are the 5 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in North Dakota using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
North Dakota CIO Shawn Riley Announces Forthcoming Departure
North Dakota CIO Shawn Riley has announced his forthcoming departure from his role, which will be effective after his final day on Dec. 2, 2022. As stated in the announcement from Gov. Doug Burgum, Riley’s resignation after nearly six years of service with the state will open the door for him to take on a role in the private sector as the new CEO of American operations with Bitzero International.
Cooling down the economy: What this means for the housing market in North Dakota
BISMARKC, N.D. (KXNET) — The housing market has been difficult for those looking to buy a house, especially people buying homes for the first time. “For first time home buyers, it’s been fairly aggressive,” said Brandon Dettlaff, Director of Homeownership Division at the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency. Now interest rates are through the roof. […]
Fundraiser aims to bring new mural to Minot
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Local residents have launched a campaign to turn downtown Minot into a wonder of the Midwest. The Union Silos Public Art Project campaign has launched an effort to create a community self-portrait. The project will be a painted mural, with the potential to be a tourist attraction. “We have an old, […]
Someone You Should Know: Support comes full circle for Glenburn farmer
James Peters, better known as Jim, is a third generation Glenburn farmer who knows what it means to give, and has a deep understanding of what it means to receive. “It was a life changing event for me,” Jim recalled, “but those people that I was serving, or helping out township board, school board whatever came full force.”
A Frightening Act In Minnesota/North Dakota – “Swatting”
The clearest way of describing what frightening is. No, it's not a scary movie filled with an hour and a half of a lunatic holding a knife chasing clueless people around some deserted campsite - this act of terror is the real thing, it's called "Swatting", and it's been experienced all around North Dakota and Minnesota as well. The most disturbing part is that more and more people are doing it. Just recently a school in Grand Forks was the target. According to valleynewslive.com "All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’."
Red Lake County journalist Christopher Ingraham reveals cancer diagnosis
Christopher Ingraham. Courtesy of the Minnesota Reformer. Christopher Ingraham, the former Washington Post writer who is now working for the Minnesota Reformer, has revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer. Ingraham – who became known in Minnesota after insulting Red Lake County in a data article for the WaPo, and...
What creates wind and why is North Dakota so windy?
With high pressure, the wind flows clockwise, and the air inside sinks. This promotes mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Low pressure is the exact opposite of high pressure, the wind flows counterclockwise with rising air. This promotes stormy conditions and cloudy skies.
Minot silos to get makeover
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - There is a gigantic makeover happening to the grain silos on first street. Soon, the structures will get a fresh coat of paint and new face. Australian artist Guido van Helten transforms retired grain silos into works of art. He has done projects like this all over the world, the closest in Mankato, Minnesota. Helten will travel to Minot this fall to visit with residents to get a sense of the magic city to help inspire his art.
This North Dakota City Named One Of The “Coziest” Small Towns
We have one of the 10 BEST coziest small towns in the United States.
