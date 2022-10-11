Expanding the kids’ horizon of activities the world has to offer. Mom of 3, Caroline Hood shared how to spend quality time with your kids with activities you enjoy too. For example, she loves skiing so she taught most of her kids how to ski so they could all do it together, especially as they get older. Another idea of hers is to buy the games that you know you will enjoy and try to do them with your kids. Now you have things to talk about and bond over that everyone can relate to. She also talked about baking a cake to turn a bad day around. Caroline and her kids bonded over what was a bad day by celebrating life’s not so great moments. For more tips and inspiration check out her social media.

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO