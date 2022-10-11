Read full article on original website
Related
McDonald's Pies: How Many Flavors, How They're Made and More
McDonald's pies are always a fan favorite, from the ever-popular apple pie to seasonal specialties you have to wait all year for. Speaking of which, Pumpkin and Creme Pies have started appearing on select McDonald's menus across the country. The dessert -- a crispy sugar-coated turnover filled with pumpkin, spices...
Puerto Rican restaurant owner shares pernil and cubano sandwich recipes
Little Sister cafe owner Milena Pagan shares a traditional Puerto Rican pernil, roasted pork, recipe that can be used to make an array of meals.
Sweet and Shy With a Face You’ll Love! Bonsai Visits For Wet Nose
Today, Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter stopped up to the Townsquare Tower with Bonsai! A 7-year-young "border collie" that is shy and the absolute sweetest. After a few minutes of hiding, and plenty of pets, Bonsai was hopping around our studio enjoying his visit!. About Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Yellowstone Valley...
These Grocery Store Sauces Are My Secret Shortcut to Weeknight Dinner Joy
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today!. I love making an elaborate meal from scratch, but that’s not in the cards every night of the week. Sometimes you’re in more of a quick stir-fry or one-pot-meal type of mood – but just because you want to make something speedy doesn’t mean you should settle for bland or basic. A wave of actually great sauces and meal-starters have hit the market lately, made by brands with a commitment to using natural ingredients to create flavorful, sophisticated products. Several of them even come in portable little pouches and packets (which are great in case you, say, want to make a nice meal for yourself in an Airbnb kitchenette or on a camping stove) and all will help you minimize the dreaded food waste of buying a whole basket of ingredients just to use a pinch of each to make one sauce. Most of the brands we included on this list are entirely vegan across their product range; where that’s not the case, I’ve specified which specific sauces are vegan-friendly.
The secret ingredient is time: Minneapolis chef Gustavo Romero shares the family recipe that you won’t find at his hit Minneapolis taqueria, Nixta.
Gustavo Romero has turned Nixta into what might be the best Mexican restaurant in Minneapolis. Behind that success lies a belief that food starts with family and a commitment to preparing dishes by hand, with traditional ingredients. Romero told Sahan Journal and BIPOC Foodways how he—and, of course, his mother—prepares huauzontles: a dish too exacting to put on the menu. The post The secret ingredient is time: Minneapolis chef Gustavo Romero shares the family recipe that you won’t find at his hit Minneapolis taqueria, Nixta. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
Tasty, easy-to-prep recipes for weeknight meals or weekend tailgating
(BPT) - Do you love having the whole gang over on weekends to tailgate and watch the game, or maybe you’re just looking for new and delicious dinner recipes that are easy to prep? Either way, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...
