Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today!. I love making an elaborate meal from scratch, but that’s not in the cards every night of the week. Sometimes you’re in more of a quick stir-fry or one-pot-meal type of mood – but just because you want to make something speedy doesn’t mean you should settle for bland or basic. A wave of actually great sauces and meal-starters have hit the market lately, made by brands with a commitment to using natural ingredients to create flavorful, sophisticated products. Several of them even come in portable little pouches and packets (which are great in case you, say, want to make a nice meal for yourself in an Airbnb kitchenette or on a camping stove) and all will help you minimize the dreaded food waste of buying a whole basket of ingredients just to use a pinch of each to make one sauce. Most of the brands we included on this list are entirely vegan across their product range; where that’s not the case, I’ve specified which specific sauces are vegan-friendly.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 1 DAY AGO