Focus for Saudi, Qatar players is already on World Cup
While the likes of Lionel Messi could come under pressure to play for European club teams leading right into the World Cup, players from Argentina’s opening-game opponent Saudi Arabia will have much more time to focus on the global event. The Saudi league finishes Sunday. On Monday, 32 players...
Lille extends 4-year unbeaten run against Strasbourg by 3-0
STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Strasbourg’s optimism after its first win in the French league was trampled on by bogey team Lille on Friday. Less than a week after beating Angers on the road with its first multiple goals of the season, Strasbourg was blanked at home as it lost to Lille 3-0.
Haji Wright has 2-goal game for Turkey’s Antalyaspor
American forward Haji Wright ended a four-game scoreless streak, getting a pair of goals for Antalyaspor in a 3-2 loss at Alanyaspor on Friday night in the Turkish Super League. Wright, a 24-year-old from Los Angeles, cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 57th minute with a short-range header from...
