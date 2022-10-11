Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho man dies while fighting as volunteer in Ukraine
An Idaho man who volunteered to join the Ukrainian military has died of a shrapnel wound sustained during a Russian attack in Luhansk
WETM
EXPLAINER: Power cuts raise risk at Ukraine nuclear plant
BERLIN (AP) — A Ukrainian nuclear power plant that has been surrounded by Russian forces lost power Wednesday morning when a Russian missile damaged a distant electrical substation, increasing the risk of radiation disaster, according to the plant’s operator. The power to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was restored...
WETM
North Korea takes inspiration from Putin’s nuke threats
TOKYO (AP) — For decades North Korea has threatened to turn enemy cities into a “sea of fire,” even as it doggedly worked on building a nuclear weapons program that could back up its belligerent words. Now, as North Korea conducts another torrid run of powerful weapons...
WETM
Federal prosecutors take over German rail sabotage probe
BERLIN (AP) — German federal prosecutors say they are taking charge of the investigation into the suspected sabotage of a railway communication system that brought trains to a standstill Saturday across northwestern Germany. The federal prosecutors office said Thursday it is taking over the probe from state investigators due...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WETM
‘No waiting’: Turkey, Russia to act on Putin’s gas hub offer
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that Turkey and Russia have instructed their respective energy authorities to immediately begin technical work on a Russian proposal that would turn Turkey into a gas hub for Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin has floated the idea of...
WETM
EXPLAINER: Who is leading the crackdown on Iran’s protests?
They show up at the first signs of protest in Iran — men in black, riding motorcycles, often wielding guns or batons. They are members of what’s known as the Basij, paramilitary volunteers who are fiercely loyal to the Islamic Republic. The shock troops of the ayatollahs have taken on a leading role in quashing dissent for more than two decades.
WETM
Biden global strategy tackles China, Russia, domestic needs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House laid out a national security strategy Wednesday aimed at checking an ascendant China and a more assertive Russia even as it stressed that domestic investments are key to helping the U.S. compete in the critical decade ahead. The administration’s first national security strategy,...
Comments / 0