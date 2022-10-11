Nebraska impressed with Purdue’s ‘veteran’ defense and NFL-style offense

Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Husker Hot Topic: Is Mickey Joseph the frontrunner for Nebraska’s head coaching job?
Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly feature that poses a burning question about the Nebraska football team. On the "Life in the Red Podcast," Luke Mullin and Jordan McAlpine will discuss a topic heading into that week's game, and a transcription of the conversation will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on gameday.
North Platte Telegraph
Bucs coach Todd Bowles hopes NFL can find middle ground with roughing penalties
TAMPA, Fla. — The Bucs were at the center of the roughing-the-passer controversy after the penalty called on the Falcons’ Grady Jarrett following a sack of Tom Brady in last Sunday’s 21-15 win over Atlanta. Then came another highly scrutinized flag on the Chiefs’ Chris Jones, who...
NFL・
North Platte Telegraph
The Top 25, Week 7: College football games and players to watch, plus midseason awards
Welcome to The Top 25, a weekly rundown of the best of college football. Each week, The Baltimore Sun will break down the top games, players and teams to watch, from the Power Five to the Group of Five. Here’s what to know for Week 7:. 5 games to...
NFL・
North Platte Telegraph
Big 12 targeting nine-game schedule without divisions for 2023, 2024 seasons
DALLAS — The Big 12′s new look for 2023 will also include a refreshed schedule format. The conference is targeting a nine-game football schedule without divisions for next year and 2024, when the Big 12 will expand to 14 schools. A conference source with knowledge of the scheduling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
Raiders' Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders'...
Player of the Game: Farrell’s Kylon Wilson
Farrell senior Kylon Wilson was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Steelers' 42-14 win over Sharon in the 69th Steel Bowl on Friday night.
Maryland high school football highlights (10/14/22)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — High school football action in Maryland on October 14, 2022. Game of the Week: No. 16 Urbana vs. Oakdale No. 8 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 Good Counsel Bishop McNamara vs. No. 1 DeMatha No. 24 Seneca Valley vs. Northwest
Comments / 0