State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey looks to extend its winning streak with 2 matchups against Bucknell, Kent State

With a three-game win streak, Penn State bumped up to No. 4 in the NFHCA poll, the highest rank of the season for the team. The Nittany Lions look to continue their winning streak this week, playing nonconference games against Bucknell and Kent State. Starting Friday, the blue and white will be away from University Park for its contests.
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s hockey pummels Mercyhurst with strong offensive showing

After a strong opening weekend showing against Canisius, Penn State wasted no time against the Mercyhurst Lakers on Thursday night. Just seven seconds into the contest, fifth-year senior Ture Linden scored his second goal of the season, off an assist from freshman Dylan Gratton, to give his team an extremely early advantage.
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s soccer struggles offensively in loss to Indiana

Penn State was matched up against quite the competition in Indiana who came out looking for revenge. The Nittany Lions struggled offensively during the match and Indiana outscored them 4-2. Because Penn State had trouble creating opportunities on offense — getting stuck in the midfield most of the game —...
Digital Collegian

Penn State’s women’s volleyball heads into back-to-back road contests against Nebraska, Iowa

No. 14 Penn State will continue its conference journey with two road games, facing No. 3 Nebraska on Friday night and Iowa on Saturday. The Nittany Lions fell short against No. 6 Ohio State on the road, then bounced back to sweep Illinois at Rec Hall last weekend. Despite finishing 1-1, the blue and white showed more positive momentum in both games.
