Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey made it look easy in win over in-state rival Bucknell
The Bison weren’t much of a competition for Penn State as it cruised toward its 12th win of the season. Penn State kept the good times going with a 4-0 victory over Bucknell. The Bison have struggled this season, falling to 4-9 after tonight’s matchup, however Kelsey Kolojejchick had...
Digital Collegian
Despite flaws in transition, Penn State men’s hockey’s offensive momentum carries it over Mercyhurst
Despite the last meeting with Mercyhurst back in 2017, Penn State stepped up in the reunion. The last series between the Nittany Lions and the Lakers resulted in a split, but this season the Penn State squad showed up hungry for a clean sweep. Fresh off of a series sweep...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey looks to extend its winning streak with 2 matchups against Bucknell, Kent State
With a three-game win streak, Penn State bumped up to No. 4 in the NFHCA poll, the highest rank of the season for the team. The Nittany Lions look to continue their winning streak this week, playing nonconference games against Bucknell and Kent State. Starting Friday, the blue and white will be away from University Park for its contests.
Digital Collegian
No. 3 Nebraska sweeps Penn State women's volleyball in dominant fashion, hands squad another ranked loss
Penn State took its talents to Lincoln, Nebraska, for a Friday night matchup under the spotlight against No. 3 Nebraska. The Cornhuskers rose to the occasion, taking down the 14th-ranked Nittany Lions in three sets. The first set started off close, as the blue and white defense allowed it to...
Digital Collegian
Themes drop for 2022-23 Penn State women's basketball season ahead of 1st contest
Penn State revealed its 2022-23 theme slate for home games. The blue and white kick off its new season Nov. 9 against Norfolk State in the Bryce Jordan Center. Other events include the THON game on Jan. 18 and Senior Day on Feb. 25. Penn State will look to take...
Digital Collegian
No. 20 Penn State men’s hockey blanks Mercyhurst to complete series sweep, moves to 4-0 on year
For another consecutive night, Penn State dominated from start to finish, this time in Erie, Pennsylvania. The blue and white defeated Mercyhurst 4-1, earning a sweep of the in-state foes’ home-and-home series. Similar to most outings, Penn State came out firing on all cylinders on both sides of the...
Digital Collegian
Women’s soccer discusses Payton Linnehan’s return, Penn State’s victory over Wisconsin
Payton Linnehan’s return has been valuable for Penn State women’s soccer with its 3-0 victory over Wisconsin to prove it. “She’s a difference-maker,” head coach Erica Dambach said. Linnehan scored Penn State’s second goal of the game. “I haven’t scored in a while, so it...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey set to appear on Big Ten Network throughout 2022-23 season
The Big Ten released its television schedule on Friday, with four Penn State games to air on Big Ten Network. The Nittany Lions will face Michigan twice on the network, a home matchup Jan. 14 and a road game in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Jan. 28. On Feb. 14, the blue...
Digital Collegian
Will Penn State prove its No. 10 ranking this week against Michigan? | The 1-0 Podcast
Coming back after a bye week, “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Max Ralph and Seth Engle evaluate the Nittany Lions’ performance this season and analyze what can be taken away from it so far. Their conclusion: not much. Ralph and Engle were both confident that the upcoming matchup...
Digital Collegian
Payton Linnehan surges back from injury, leads Penn State women’s soccer to blowout over Wisconsin
Thursday night highlighted the best of what Penn State’s offense can do to a defense. In their duel against Wisconsin, the Nittany Lions won the game 3-0 The blistering offense came out and took care of business, pounding the other side until it cracked. Fifth-year option Penelope Hocking broke...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey pummels Mercyhurst with strong offensive showing
After a strong opening weekend showing against Canisius, Penn State wasted no time against the Mercyhurst Lakers on Thursday night. Just seven seconds into the contest, fifth-year senior Ture Linden scored his second goal of the season, off an assist from freshman Dylan Gratton, to give his team an extremely early advantage.
Digital Collegian
How to watch No. 10 Penn State football’s away game against No. 5 Michigan
No. 10 Penn State will play its third noon game of the season against No. 5 Michigan on Saturday. Since the game between the Nittany Lions and Wolverines is the Big Noon Kickoff game, it’ll be available to watch on FOX Sports’ networks. A live streaming option to...
Digital Collegian
NCAA names Penn State women's soccer alumna Kerry Abello as nominee for Woman of the Year award
Former defender Kerry Abello not only stood out on the pitch but excelled in in the classroom at Penn State. Abello was named as a top-30 nominee for 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year. On the field, the Batavia, Illinois, native appeared in 92 games as a Nittany Lion, tallying...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer struggles offensively in loss to Indiana
Penn State was matched up against quite the competition in Indiana who came out looking for revenge. The Nittany Lions struggled offensively during the match and Indiana outscored them 4-2. Because Penn State had trouble creating opportunities on offense — getting stuck in the midfield most of the game —...
Digital Collegian
Penn State’s women’s volleyball heads into back-to-back road contests against Nebraska, Iowa
No. 14 Penn State will continue its conference journey with two road games, facing No. 3 Nebraska on Friday night and Iowa on Saturday. The Nittany Lions fell short against No. 6 Ohio State on the road, then bounced back to sweep Illinois at Rec Hall last weekend. Despite finishing 1-1, the blue and white showed more positive momentum in both games.
Digital Collegian
Predictions | Penn State football hits the road for top-10 matchup at Michigan
Similar to 2021, Penn State has started its season 5-0 and is now heading on the road for a powerhouse Big Ten clash. No. 10 Penn State will face No. 5 Michigan at noon on Saturday, with plenty riding on the game as both teams remain undefeated with College Football Playoff hopes.
Digital Collegian
Betting Lines and information for Penn State football's top-10 matchup with Michigan
Penn State comes in as an underdog for its Saturday noon matchup with No. 5 Michigan. The Wolverines are seven-point favorites over the Nittany Lions as Michigan hosts the blue and white in the Maize Out, according to Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under in the game is set at 50.5 points,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer prepares for final regular season home games against Wisconsin, Michigan
Penn State returns to Jeffrey Field this week for its last two home games of the regular season. The Nittany Lions are fresh off a road win against Maryland, which snapped the team’s two-game losing streak and improved its conference record to 3-2-1. Junior Natalie Wilson netted her first...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer travels to Indiana looking for 2nd consecutive Big Ten victory
The final push of the regular season for Penn State begins Friday with a road matchup against Indiana. The Nittany Lions are coming off of a huge momentum-boosting 4-1 win against Michigan State. The victory allowed the blue and white to overtake the Spartans in the Big Ten standings and...
Digital Collegian
Franklin anticipates ‘physical’ game against Michigan, shows confidence in players’ abilities
Penn State football’s James Franklin comments on his anticipation for the Nittany Lions’ upcoming “physical” game against Michigan. Franklin called the upcoming matchup a “big boy” game, and he notes the blue and white’s preparation for the away game against the Wolverines.
