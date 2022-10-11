With a three-game win streak, Penn State bumped up to No. 4 in the NFHCA poll, the highest rank of the season for the team. The Nittany Lions look to continue their winning streak this week, playing nonconference games against Bucknell and Kent State. Starting Friday, the blue and white will be away from University Park for its contests.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO