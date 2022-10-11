Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Section of Bass Road will be closed for 420 days; how to get around it
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — 420 Days. That’s how long it will take to finish the $7.1 million road improvement to Bass Road from the water tower west a half mile – then on to Scott Road from there once it’s bid out. Starting Monday, the...
WANE-TV
Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
