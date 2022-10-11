ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WANE-TV

Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
