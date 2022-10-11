Read full article on original website
1 dead, 3 hospitalized following Barren County collision
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash in Barren County that left one person dead and sent three others to the hospital Wednesday morning.
wnky.com
Man killed in accident on I-65 in Park City identified
PARK CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says one person is dead following a collision on I-65 near the 50 mile marker southbound. According to KSP, around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Joseph E. Gilkey, 65, of Bowling Green was driving a 2021 Toyota SUV northbound on I-65.
smokeybarn.com
Firefighter Dashcam Captures Rollover Crash In Robertson County
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – James Brown, (a local Firefighter, and Paramedic) was on his way home from his shift thinking his day was over but on his way home Brown pulled out right behind a driver who would soon add one more emergency call to his day.
wcluradio.com
Park City interstate crash claims one life
PARK CITY — Kentucky State Police confirmed a Bowling Green man died in a car crash along Interstate 65 early Wednesday. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office requested state units at the 50 mile marker around 6 a.m. The crash happened in the southbound lanes, according to a news release.
wnky.com
1 dead in fatal collision in Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Kentucky State Police says one man is dead after a collision last night in the Franklin area. Just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP responded to a fatal collision on Interstate 65 at the 11.7 mile marker southbound. Authorities say they discovered through investigation Andrew McConnell,...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Pembroke Road Wreck
A woman had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was westbound when it hit the back of a tractor-trailer in front of it. The driver of the SUV had to be...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Identified as Wednesday Night Crash Victim
Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 30-year-old Frank Bugg, of Clarksville, was exiting a parking lot and going eastbound when it crossed into the opposite lane and struck a truck driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Crofton Fire Tower Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Lewis Hopper of Christian County was eastbound when the driver lost control causing the SUV to run off the road hitting a utility pole and a culvert before overturning.
k105.com
Leitchfield man accused of vicious assault captured by LPD after daylong manhunt
A Leitchfield man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after fighting with police trying to serve a warrant for a vicious assault the suspect is accused of committing Wednesday morning. The Leitchfield Police Department initially responded Wednesday morning at approximately 7:20 to the 400 block of South Main Street on the report...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Assaulting Police Officer
A Hopkinsville man was charged with assaulting a police officer after a traffic stop on Means Avenue Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 33-year-old Paul Waites for an improper turn and one headlight being out on his vehicle. During the stop, he reportedly called his mother and was trying...
whopam.com
Two hurt in head-on crash on East Ninth Street
Two people were injured in a head-on collision on East Ninth Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. It happened right before 1 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Ninth and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Public Information Officer Lt. Payton Rogers says 48-year-old Lance Johnson of Clarksville was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center and from there flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for head injuries and possible internal injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Pembroke Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs
A Pembroke man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Riverfront Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 30-year-old William Webster was stopped for one of his headlights being out and could not give officers proof of insurance or a driver’s license. A law enforcement...
WSMV
Woman hangs onto man’s moving truck, claims to be his wife
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, Metro Police officers witnessed a woman hanging onto the driver-side door and mirror of a moving box truck. According to an affidavit, officers saw Samantha Sivadon, 32, on the side of the truck while the driver was making a left-hand turn. Officers followed and stopped the vehicle on Elm Hill Pike.
wnky.com
Cave City police seeking information regarding vandalized playground
CAVE CITY, Ky. – Cave City Police Department is looking for answers after someone burned and vandalized a playground. Around 2:23 p.m. Thursday, Cave City Fire Department was dispatched for a smoke investigation at Brian Doyle Ball Park. Upon arrival, officials discovered smoke and found a play set and mulch on fire.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky
PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
fox17.com
Husband of pregnant wife sues Nashville government over fatal self-inflicted gunshot
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The husband of a pregnant woman has filed a lawsuit against the Metro Nashville Government and Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD )officers, claiming a failure to restrain the mother of one led to her ability to fatally shoot herself. Husband James Parrish filed the lawsuit against the Nashville government...
wnky.com
1 dead in accident on I-65 in Park City
PARK CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says at least one person is dead following a collision on I-65 near the 50 mile marker southbound. Around 8 a.m., the area around the 51 mile marker southbound shutdown due to the crash, according to Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management.
wcluradio.com
At least one dead after early morning crash along interstate
PARK CITY — Officials are on scene of a fatal collision along Interstate 65 in northern Barren County. The crash happened sometime before 6 a.m. Wednesday. At least one vehicle is involved. Kentucky State Police confirmed the crash involves a fatality. The southbound portion of the roadway near mile...
5 kids, 2 adults injured in multi-vehicle crash in Robertson County
Officials say five kids and two adults were injured in a crash that involved multiple vehicles late Tuesday night in Robertson County.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville Police investigating identity theft incidents
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating several Burglary/Identity Theft Cases that occurred the morning of Oct. 4 at Uffelman Estates located at 215 Uffleman Dr. Unknown suspect(s) went into an area within the facility and took several different victims’ debit/credit cards. A short time later those cards were used at several different stores. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects. See attached photos.
