ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wnky.com

Man killed in accident on I-65 in Park City identified

PARK CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says one person is dead following a collision on I-65 near the 50 mile marker southbound. According to KSP, around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Joseph E. Gilkey, 65, of Bowling Green was driving a 2021 Toyota SUV northbound on I-65.
PARK CITY, KY
wcluradio.com

Park City interstate crash claims one life

PARK CITY — Kentucky State Police confirmed a Bowling Green man died in a car crash along Interstate 65 early Wednesday. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office requested state units at the 50 mile marker around 6 a.m. The crash happened in the southbound lanes, according to a news release.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russellville, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Logan County, KY
Logan County, KY
Crime & Safety
wnky.com

1 dead in fatal collision in Simpson County

FRANKLIN, Ky. – Kentucky State Police says one man is dead after a collision last night in the Franklin area. Just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP responded to a fatal collision on Interstate 65 at the 11.7 mile marker southbound. Authorities say they discovered through investigation Andrew McConnell,...
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Woman Injured In Pembroke Road Wreck

A woman had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was westbound when it hit the back of a tractor-trailer in front of it. The driver of the SUV had to be...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Identified as Wednesday Night Crash Victim

Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 30-year-old Frank Bugg, of Clarksville, was exiting a parking lot and going eastbound when it crossed into the opposite lane and struck a truck driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash

A man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Crofton Fire Tower Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Lewis Hopper of Christian County was eastbound when the driver lost control causing the SUV to run off the road hitting a utility pole and a culvert before overturning.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cruiser#K 9#Bypass
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged With Assaulting Police Officer

A Hopkinsville man was charged with assaulting a police officer after a traffic stop on Means Avenue Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 33-year-old Paul Waites for an improper turn and one headlight being out on his vehicle. During the stop, he reportedly called his mother and was trying...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Two hurt in head-on crash on East Ninth Street

Two people were injured in a head-on collision on East Ninth Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. It happened right before 1 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Ninth and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Public Information Officer Lt. Payton Rogers says 48-year-old Lance Johnson of Clarksville was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center and from there flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for head injuries and possible internal injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Pembroke Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs

A Pembroke man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Riverfront Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 30-year-old William Webster was stopped for one of his headlights being out and could not give officers proof of insurance or a driver’s license. A law enforcement...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Woman hangs onto man’s moving truck, claims to be his wife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, Metro Police officers witnessed a woman hanging onto the driver-side door and mirror of a moving box truck. According to an affidavit, officers saw Samantha Sivadon, 32, on the side of the truck while the driver was making a left-hand turn. Officers followed and stopped the vehicle on Elm Hill Pike.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
wnky.com

Cave City police seeking information regarding vandalized playground

CAVE CITY, Ky. – Cave City Police Department is looking for answers after someone burned and vandalized a playground. Around 2:23 p.m. Thursday, Cave City Fire Department was dispatched for a smoke investigation at Brian Doyle Ball Park. Upon arrival, officials discovered smoke and found a play set and mulch on fire.
CAVE CITY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky

PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
PRINCETON, KY
wnky.com

1 dead in accident on I-65 in Park City

PARK CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says at least one person is dead following a collision on I-65 near the 50 mile marker southbound. Around 8 a.m., the area around the 51 mile marker southbound shutdown due to the crash, according to Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management.
PARK CITY, KY
wcluradio.com

At least one dead after early morning crash along interstate

PARK CITY — Officials are on scene of a fatal collision along Interstate 65 in northern Barren County. The crash happened sometime before 6 a.m. Wednesday. At least one vehicle is involved. Kentucky State Police confirmed the crash involves a fatality. The southbound portion of the roadway near mile...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville Police investigating identity theft incidents

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating several Burglary/Identity Theft Cases that occurred the morning of Oct. 4 at Uffelman Estates located at 215 Uffleman Dr. Unknown suspect(s) went into an area within the facility and took several different victims’ debit/credit cards. A short time later those cards were used at several different stores. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects. See attached photos.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy