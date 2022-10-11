Two people were injured in a head-on collision on East Ninth Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. It happened right before 1 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Ninth and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Public Information Officer Lt. Payton Rogers says 48-year-old Lance Johnson of Clarksville was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center and from there flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for head injuries and possible internal injuries.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO