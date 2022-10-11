Read full article on original website
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VIDEO: Viewer spots bald eagle in Williamson County tree
An iconic symbol of our country was spotted in southeastern Williamson County this week and captured on video.
Organization helps ACL Festival go green
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of people enjoyed the first day of Weekend 2 at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The Austin Parks Foundation encouraged people to keep Zilker Park clean and recycle. "Attendees can get a trash bag and collect aluminum cans and they can turn it in...
People Are Obsessed With This Bedazzled Truck In Austin, Texas
Odd Ball Kustom Garage in Austin has been working hard on a special truck. They took us along for the ride by making an entire TikTok account. The task started with taking an old rusty brown C10 and restoring it. Most shops would have just stopped there. It looked great...
RIP weird: ‘Cemetery of Old Austin’ goes up in central Austin yard
The "Cemetery of Old Austin" popped up at a house near St. Johns Avenue and Arroyo Seco. It has tombstones featuring old landmarks, like Katz's Deli and Flipnotics Coffee, and names lost to history books and nostalgic social media threads.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Marble Falls' Jadin Corona fails miserably
They did not understand the assignment.
What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?
We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
fox7austin.com
Family presses for answers almost 2 months after father was killed near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - Inside a San Antonio apartment, Sarai Ramos-Campbell cares for her newborn alone. "I'm 22 and I'm a widow. I don't know how to deal with it, but I got a baby to take care of now. So, this is my main focus," she explained. Ramos-Cambell’s son, Jeilani...
MAPS: Thousands of birds flying over Central Texas skies
On Wednesday and Thursday, thousands of birds will migrate through Central Texas and Austin to get to warmer locations as temperatures drop.
Lake Buchanan community keeps its water access and money after KXAN investigation
The letter comes nearly a month after KXAN's investigation addressing Van Eeten's concerns about a land lease.
Mystery Surrounds Nighttime Texas Tree Trimmer Neighbors Call 'Edward Scissorhands'
A Fort Worth resident said he thought a storm had removed branches from trees in his yard before his wife told him, "Oh no, that's Edward Scissorhands" A mystery man is trimming trees late at night in a Texas neighborhood — and not everybody is a fan. The stealthy pruner, nicknamed "Edward Scissorhands" by neighbors, has been caught on several home surveillance cameras in Fort Worth, according to CBS News DFW. The outlet reported the man is usually seen around 3 a.m. accompanied by a dog. "I was talking to my wife Emily...
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
Austin Animal Center resuming cat, small dog intakes
AUSTIN, Texas — About a month after restricting animal intakes due to overcrowding, the Austin Animal Center said the issue is improving. As a result, the center said via Facebook it is resuming normal intake operations for cats and small dogs, meaning those 30 pounds or less. Previously, intake had been on hold because the shelter was too full and many pets were living in temporary pop-up crates.
KVUE
Austin's Driskill Hotel named most haunted by Yelp for second year
AUSTIN, Texas — Austinite's looking to take a haunted staycation this Halloween can visit Austin's very own Driskill Hotel. The Driskill Hotel recently ranked No. 1 on Yelp's Top 15 Haunted Hotels in Texas list. The Driskill Hotel is located on the corner of Sixth and Brazos streets. Though...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 6-13, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 6-13, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Hot, humid weekend as we await significant cold front
A significant cold front is coming on Monday bringing soaking rain and cooler weather, but it will be a hot, humid weekend as we wait. -- David Yeomans
Central Texas home to all 5 of state’s dark-sky communities
All five of Texas' International Dark-Sky Communities are found in the KXAN viewing area — Dripping Springs, Horseshoe Bay, Fredericksburg, Blanco and Wimberly Valley.
Allergens, irritants causing symptoms for ACL fest-goers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival brings live music and community to Zilker Park, but it also brings sneezes, watery eyes and scratchy throats. ACL can be a nightmare for allergy sufferers, particularly for people allergic to weeds. But even people who don't usually suffer from allergies are experiencing similar symptoms.
1 killed, another taken to hospital after wreck near Bee Cave
The wreck involved three vehicles and happened near the 17200 block of State Highway 71 west of Bee Cave, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). This is close to Pedernales Summit Parkway. When paramedics initially responded, they said the head-on crash with a rollover left one person pinned inside a car.
fox7austin.com
Austin community raises money for beloved bartender injured in crash
AUSTIN, Texas - A beloved bartender and prominent figure in Austin’s LGBTQ+ community is in a coma after a scooter crash early Tuesday morning. Miranda "Randi" Welch, 33, was found unconscious in the area of East 6th and Onion Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Austin police are investigating the incident.
Pedestrian killed in north Austin crash on Anderson Lane
Pedestrian was killed in a crash in north Austin Wednesday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
KVUE
