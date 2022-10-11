ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornsby Bend, TX

KVUE

Organization helps ACL Festival go green

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of people enjoyed the first day of Weekend 2 at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The Austin Parks Foundation encouraged people to keep Zilker Park clean and recycle. "Attendees can get a trash bag and collect aluminum cans and they can turn it in...
AUSTIN, TX
Mystery Surrounds Nighttime Texas Tree Trimmer Neighbors Call 'Edward Scissorhands'

A Fort Worth resident said he thought a storm had removed branches from trees in his yard before his wife told him, "Oh no, that's Edward Scissorhands" A mystery man is trimming trees late at night in a Texas neighborhood — and not everybody is a fan. The stealthy pruner, nicknamed "Edward Scissorhands" by neighbors, has been caught on several home surveillance cameras in Fort Worth, according to CBS News DFW. The outlet reported the man is usually seen around 3 a.m. accompanied by a dog.  "I was talking to my wife Emily...
FORT WORTH, TX
KVUE

Austin Animal Center resuming cat, small dog intakes

AUSTIN, Texas — About a month after restricting animal intakes due to overcrowding, the Austin Animal Center said the issue is improving. As a result, the center said via Facebook it is resuming normal intake operations for cats and small dogs, meaning those 30 pounds or less. Previously, intake had been on hold because the shelter was too full and many pets were living in temporary pop-up crates.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin's Driskill Hotel named most haunted by Yelp for second year

AUSTIN, Texas — Austinite's looking to take a haunted staycation this Halloween can visit Austin's very own Driskill Hotel. The Driskill Hotel recently ranked No. 1 on Yelp's Top 15 Haunted Hotels in Texas list. The Driskill Hotel is located on the corner of Sixth and Brazos streets. Though...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 6-13, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 6-13, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Allergens, irritants causing symptoms for ACL fest-goers

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival brings live music and community to Zilker Park, but it also brings sneezes, watery eyes and scratchy throats. ACL can be a nightmare for allergy sufferers, particularly for people allergic to weeds. But even people who don't usually suffer from allergies are experiencing similar symptoms.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

1 killed, another taken to hospital after wreck near Bee Cave

The wreck involved three vehicles and happened near the 17200 block of State Highway 71 west of Bee Cave, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). This is close to Pedernales Summit Parkway. When paramedics initially responded, they said the head-on crash with a rollover left one person pinned inside a car.
BEE CAVE, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin community raises money for beloved bartender injured in crash

AUSTIN, Texas - A beloved bartender and prominent figure in Austin’s LGBTQ+ community is in a coma after a scooter crash early Tuesday morning. Miranda "Randi" Welch, 33, was found unconscious in the area of East 6th and Onion Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Austin police are investigating the incident.
AUSTIN, TX
