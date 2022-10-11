Read full article on original website
A republican and a REAL Texan!
2d ago
The FWPD does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior," the release said. "We will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth Police Officer and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community."GOOD 👍. Too bad Navarro county does not do the same thing with THEIR corrupted thugs with a badge!
sthrnfrog
3d ago
he probably tried to run through a 1st amendment auditor. tyrants should be fired.
Woman faces intoxication manslaughter charge in Dallas police officer's crash death
DALLAS — A 31-year-old woman faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter in the wrong-way crash death of a Dallas police officer, police officials announced Friday. Mayra Rebollar was named as the suspect, according to a police news release. Officer Jacob Arellano died in the wrong-way crash, which happened late...
Fort Worth officer arrested on charge of breach of computer security
A Fort Worth police officer has been suspended after his indictment on charges he used the state’s law enforcement records system for personal reasons.
Alert system catches wrong-way driver who went 14 miles on Dallas North Tollway, DPS says
DALLAS — A wrong-way driver went 14 miles on the Dallas North Tollway early Friday morning before she was arrested by troopers who caught her on a wrong-way alert system, officials said. The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, and no one was injured. The driver got...
Allen High School teacher on leave while under investigation
ALLEN, Texas - A teacher in Allen, in Collin County, is accused of having an inappropriate communication with a student. The Allen Independent School District told parents it placed the Allen High School teacher on administrative leave as it investigates the claims. Police are also looking into the case, but...
Man caught in multi-county pursuit
HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called at 5:45 p.m. Thursday to assist Milford Police with a vehicle that fled from a traffic stop. Milford PD lost sight of the vehicle in the CR-4359 area of Hill County. Deputies responding to the area found the vehicle going north on CR-4358.
Dallas police major recalls funny, fatherly moments with fallen Officer Jacob Arellano
Officer Jacob Arellano was killed while on the way to work by a suspected drunk driver. The driver has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.
Midland police officer arrested in Tarrant County
MIDLAND, Texas — An officer with the Midland Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested in Tarrant County on Saturday. According to an MPD spokesperson, the arrest was for assault family violence against an adult family member of the officer. An internal investigation is now...
Victim in fatal Fort Worth crash identified
e victim of a Fort Worth crash has been identified. The driver’s car crashed Monday on I-35 near Northeast 28th Street. Now identified as a 19-year-old Las Vegas man named Dan Shaka
Remember Dallas officer killed in wrong-way crash
Police said Arellano was killed by a suspected drunk driver who was going the wrong direction. Police said she hit him head-on on Spur 408 near Kiest Boulevard.
Son of North Texas filmmaker considered person of interest in the murder of his parents
JOSHUA, Texas - The son of a North Texas filmmaker has been arrested and is considered a person of interest in the murder of both of his parents. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says actor and writer Mike Scarlett, 66, and his wife Kay Scarlett, were shot and killed in their Joshua home on Oct. 5.
Dallas police sergeant remembers officer who was killed by suspected drunk driver
Dallas police Sgt. Carlos Cruz trained officer Jacob Arellano. He says he was shocked to learn the young officer died while driving to work.
Despite Video Evidence, Tarrant County Judge Candidate Peoples Not Investigated
The chief investigator of Tarrant County has announced that he will not look into stunning allegations of voter fraud by Deborah Peoples, the Democratic nominee for the county’s highest office. As reported by The Dallas Express, footage obtained through open records request of a January 2020 interaction between Dallas...
Fort Worth police chief flew to Arkansas with Ed, Sasha Bass last year to assess security concerns
Seventeen months before City Manager David Cooke flew on a private jet with Ed and Sasha Bass to Aspen, Colorado, the newly hired Fort Worth police chief flew with them to another state — Bentonville, Arkansas. Police Chief Neil Noakes was invited to join a team of “experts from...
'Very respectful and hard working' | Dallas police major recalls funny, fatherly moments with fallen officer
DALLAS — Jacob Arellano's family and fellow Dallas officers gathered to escort the young officer's body from the medical examiner's office to Restland Cemetery Friday morning. They stood at attention to salute him, and then Dallas Police Department's motorcycle unit led a motorcade that made its way from downtown...
'Still a battle': Atatiana Jefferson's sisters mark three years since she was killed by a Fort Worth police officer
FORT WORTH, Texas — October 12 marks three years since 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed at her home by a Fort Worth police officer. “My sister didn’t do anything wrong. She was at home like you’re supposed to be at 2 a.m. in the morning, minding her business,” Ashley Carr said. “We should be probably celebrating her finishing medical school, you know.”
North Texas officer arrested for allegedly bringing phone into inmate's cell
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A North Texas officer has been placed under arrest after bringing a cell phone into an inmate's cell, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, a detention officer discovered a cell phone and charger in an inmate’s cell in the Collin County jail. Detention Officer Tyler Moody, an employee since October 2019, confessed to sheriff’s investigators that he brought the contraband into the jail and provided it to the inmate.
Multiple Suspects Arrested for Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Alcohol from Texas Distributer
Four suspects arrested in connection to stealing thousands of dollars' worth of alcohol from Texas distributer.Andreas M/Unsplash. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission confirmed the arrest of four individuals connected to the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages from a local North Texas distributer. WFAA reports that the four men identified as Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43, and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, all face charges of organized retail theft.
Man wounded by gunfire in west Fort Worth
A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Fort Worth Tuesday. Police found spent shell casings on the ground – but no signs of the suspect.
Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting. The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum...
Mother of Dallas officer killed in 2021 asks for prayers for officer Jacob Arellano’s family
DALLAS — It is painfully familiar and, in Kathy Penton’s mind, it’s also 100% preventable. “I just don’t understand. If you’re going to drink, get a ride. it’s just not that hard,” Penton said. Her son, Dallas police officer Mitchell Penton, was just...
