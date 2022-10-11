COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A North Texas officer has been placed under arrest after bringing a cell phone into an inmate's cell, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, a detention officer discovered a cell phone and charger in an inmate’s cell in the Collin County jail. Detention Officer Tyler Moody, an employee since October 2019, confessed to sheriff’s investigators that he brought the contraband into the jail and provided it to the inmate.

