cryptoslate.com
STEPN denies claims of layoffs
Move-to-earn gaming company STEPN (GMT) on Oct. 13 denied claims of laying off staff. A spokesperson from STEPN reached out to CryptoSlate to clarify the rumors of layoffs. The spokesperson stated:. “We deny the rumor that STEPN has been laying off staff due to the bear market. These are baseless...
cryptoslate.com
Binance allegedly filed inadequate financial report in UK – FT
Directors at Dimplx have alleged that Binance’s 2020 annual report for its UK subsidiary was inaccurate as it did not accurately report the nature of the exchange’s business, revenue, assets, and liabilities, the Financial Times reported on Oct. 12. According to the report, the inaccuracies were reported for...
cryptoslate.com
Polygon powers new Indian police complaints portal
Indian Police in Firozabad has developed a web portal for reporting crimes using the Polygon (MATIC) modular blockchain, according to an Oct. 10 announcement. The police authorities launched the policecomplaintonblockchain.in to make crime reporting easier for residents. Firozabad is located in the state of Uttar Pradesh (UP). With the portal,...
cryptoslate.com
French cyber-crime authority leverages ZachXBT’s research to apprehend NFT scammers
France’s OCLCTIC cyber-crime authorities apprehended a group of five NFT scam artists for allegedly stealing $2.5 million worth of NFTs via phishing with the help of on-chain sleuth ZachXBT, according to an Oct. 12 press release by BFM crypto in association with Paris à l’AFP. ZachXBT launched...
