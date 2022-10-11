Read full article on original website
Parents say children are coming home from school 'starving' because pupils are not being given enough time to queue and eat lunch in their break
Pupils at a secondary school are missing lunch because the canteen is so busy, parents claim. Parents at Co-op Academy in Higher Blackley say that their children are coming home 'starving' as there is not got enough time to eat lunch. Pupils are having to eat within lunch breaks that...
I'm a teacher and a parent. My advice to other parents is not to make kids do homework straight after school.
Laura Linn Knight taught in elementary schools for five years and has two children of her own. Here she shares tips for parents when it comes to homework and when to have kids do theirs. This is Knight's story, as told to Lauren Crosby Medlicott.
My kids' teachers limit bathroom breaks. Turns out, these restrictive restroom-use policies are everywhere.
After their first day of school, both my kids told me they had teachers who were limiting bathroom breaks. Other parents have heard the same.
Girls Felt Body Shamed After School Kicked Them Out Of Homecoming Dance
School dress codes have become less popular in recent years. Many districts have relaxed their attire-related policies to update for modern times. Unfortunately, one school's updates did not prevent numerous girls from being kicked out of their homecoming dance, including the homecoming queen. American Leadership Academy recently updated its dress...
4-year-old gets in trouble on 1st day of school for calling teacher Mrs. Half-A-Hamburger: 'My father told me to say it'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. On my first day of kindergarten, I got in trouble for calling my teacher Mrs. Half-A-Hamburger. Her real name was Mrs. Hoffenberg, but my dad had dared me to call her Mrs. Half-A-Hamburger because he thought it was clever.
Second grader expelled from Christian school after parents refused to photograph her in the bathtub
A second-grader was expelled from Victory Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida because her parents refused to take a picture of her in a bathtub as a homework assignment.
Family of 5 Furious After College Student Refuses to Fund Their Lifestyle
Whose responsibility is it to pay for bills and groceries in a household?. The cost of living continues to rise, particularly since the pandemic, putting additional strain on households all around the US. Many families have had to take up additional jobs to ensure they can put food on their family’s plates.
Mom Refusing to Allow Her Son to Feed His 'Hungry' 8th Grade Friend Slammed
"Children going hungry is everyone's business and he was relying on you," wrote one Redditor, after the mom stopped making lunch for her son's pal.
A Florida student was removed from class after her parents questioned a homework assignment
A Florida student was removed from a classroom after her parents questioned a bizarre homework assignment.
Classical High Students Walking Out Over Teachers Who They Say Are “Not Safe for Students”
A walkout — and “sit in” at the Providence Public School Department (PPSD) has been planned for Friday at noon, over teachers that event organizers claim "aren't safe for students." “The PPSD is protecting Ramona Bessinger, as well as other teachers...these teachers are not safe for students,...
Maryland Substitute Teacher Removed From Elementary School Over Tweets Scolding Black Moms
A substitute teacher in Upper Marlboro, Maryland,. has been removed from an elementary school over controversial tweets that encouraged bullying, judged parents, and labeled herself as being “hood.”. The educator, identified as Bianca Robinson, has been removed from the classroom at District Heights Elementary School after upsetting parents with...
Mom Blasts Daughter's Teacher for 'Charging' Students to Use the Bathroom
Desi Eleazar Hoffman said her daughter's teacher has allegedly implemented a system that allows students to earn "reward cash" that they can cash in.
Parents Demand Answers After Photos Of Autistic Son Using The Bathroom At School Posted Online
After an autistic 14-year-old boy was recorded unknowingly in a Prince George's County school bathroom, his parents are looking for those responsible to be held accountable, reports NBC Washington. A video of the freshman with his pants around his ankles while using the bathroom in Largo High School was reportedly...
Georgia mom says she was fired from substitute teaching job after objecting to book in elementary school
Georgia mother Lindsey Barr filed suit against her kids' school district after she says she was fired from a substitute teaching job over her religious beliefs
8-year-old expelled from school for refusing assignment instructing her to send a photo of her from the bathtub
Homework assignments seem to be taking a turn into bizarro world. Parents are not only trying to keep up with new standards in schools, new ways of doing the same old things (does anyone actually understand common core?) but now they also have to deal with homework assignments that would raise anybody's eyebrows.
My grandson was dumped in detention for having the wrong PENCIL CASE… the school rules are so stupid
A SCHOOL boy was put in detention for having the wrong pencil case - with his nan slamming the "stupid" school rules. Annie Speller went to pick her grandson up from school but began to worry he had been "kidnapped" when he didn't come out. She later found out where...
Mum fumes as daughter gets ‘banned from school lunch' for not wearing her tie in class
A mum has been left fuming after claiming her daughter was refused school lunch for not wearing her tie. Joanne Mcclenaghan is one of many parents who's had uniform dramas as their kids start the new school term. The incident unfolded at South Wigston High School in Leicester last Friday, 23 September.
At What Age Can Kids Stay Home Alone? It’s A Loaded Question — Here’s What Experts Advise
There are so many times in your life as a parent where you'll be faced with the decision to leave your child home alone or not. Even families with two parents sometimes have to juggle conflicting or changing schedules, emergencies, and other last-minute issues — a well-oiled but overstretched family can come to a screeching halt with just one dead battery or emergency meeting. So, when is it OK (or, more pointedly, legal) for your child to be home alone? And what should you make sure they do or know when they're home by themselves?
2nd grader kicked out of school after parents' outrage over bathtub picture assignment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (TND) — After her parents refused to comply with a homework assignment that asked students to "send picture of you doing reading homework in bathtub," a second grader in Florida has been reportedly removed from her school. The girl attended Victory Christian Academy in Florida, according to...
Mom pulls son with autism from Virginia school after caught-on-video incident
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Kai Foreman is your typical 5-year-old boy in many ways. He’s a happy child who loves to play – especially with dinosaurs. But like any kid, Kai has tough days too. One of those particularly tough days happened in June when his mom, Wendy Galicia, dropped Kai off for class at […]
