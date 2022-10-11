Read full article on original website
Post Register
Meridian PD searching for fraud suspect
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — The Meridian Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the subject in the attached photos. On Aug. 19, around 10:55 a.m., the suspect committed a fraud at a business in the area of W. Chinden and N. Linder in Meridian. This person is described as having a medium build and multiple tattoos on the left arm.
eastidahonews.com
Suspect allegedly drove car at two women, yelled homophobic slurs in Boise, police say
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Boise police arrested a 31-year-old man who allegedly threatened and yelled a homophobic slur at two women and intentionally drove his car at them, according to a Boise Police Department news release. Authorities said they had been searching for him since Saturday. Matthew Lehigh has...
Man Charged With Murder in 'Horrific' Killing of his Mother in Southern Idaho
A Nampa man was arrested Monday night after police found a woman dead in her residence in Middleton, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Levi Isaac Davis, 26, was arrested for second-degree homicide and a parole violation from the Idaho Department of Probation and Parole. On Tuesday, Davis was charged with second-degree murder.
Idaho son accused of fatally stabbing Humane Society executive mom after she evicted him
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (TCD) -- A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother several times not long after she evicted him from her home. Canyon County court records show Levi Davis was charged with second-degree murder and his bond was set at $5 million. According to court documents...
Oregon man sentenced to 30 years to life for firearm crimes in Payette County
CALDWELL, Idaho — Gregory J. Escobedo, 29, from Oregon, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Tuesday for shooting the owner of a car he had stolen in Payette County back in March of 2021. Escobedo was arrested after Canyon County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the...
Post Register
Oregon man sentenced to prison for committing grand theft and aggravated battery in Idaho
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Gregory J. Escobedo, age 29, of Oregon was sentenced on Tuesday for felony Aggravated Battery with a Firearm enhancement, felony Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and felony Grand Theft. Escobedo was also charged with a Persistent Violator enhancement on all three felony charges.
kizn.com
West Valley Humane Society mourns the loss of Executive Director
We now know more about a homicide in Middleton – and who was involved, as well as who has been arrested. The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call on Monday advising of a deceased person at a residence in Middleton. Officers from the Middleton Police Department...
Five men sentenced on more than 50 wildlife charges
Five men from southwest Idaho were sentenced on more than 50 charges related to wildlife violations. Idaho Fish & Game discussed the case in a news release Tuesday, writing that the series of crimes were discovered when the group was reported for trespassing in the Pahsimeroi Valley. Three of the defendants — Todd Phillips, Darin Phillips and Jacob Phillips — are from Fruitland. Braeden Phillips is from Payette and Jeff...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Meridian Police Attempting to Locate Endangered Missing Adult
MERIDIAN, ID - Meridian Police are currently attempting to locate 77-year-old Robert Trotter, who has been reported as missing. According to police, Robert was last seen leaving Central Valley Baptist Church around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Robert is described to be around 5’8” with grey hair and...
'We're all just feeling lost': Friends remember Middleton woman killed
MIDDLETON, Idaho — Friends and co-workers of Karly Cantrell are heartbroken, devastated and in disbelief. She is the Middleton woman who the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said they found dead at her Middleton home Tuesday. Her son, 26-year-old Levi Isaac Davis, was arrested for second-degree homicide and a...
KIVI-TV
Fired Caldwell lieutenant wants acquittal after convicted of witness, document tampering
CALDWELL, Idaho — This article was originally published by Alex Brizee in the Idaho Statesman. Fired Caldwell Police Lt. Joey Hoadley — who was found guilty of three federal crimes after an FBI probe — wants the charges against him acquitted or retried. After a six-day trial,...
waste360.com
Landfill Heavy Equipment Operator Terminated for Chronic Pain Sues Idaho County
Canyon County, Idaho, is situated along the picturesque Snake River, about 25 miles west of the capital city of Boise. Migrant wagon trains passed through the area in the 19th Century on the Oregon Trail. The county hosts professional rodeos each summer, and those who attend can forgo a beer and toast the competitors with a glass of local wine. The county’s thriving agricultural economy includes 80% of the state's vineyards.
Tractor accident puts two in hospital
PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Two people are in the hospital after a tractor and vehicle collision in Payette County on Monday. According to Idaho State Police, around 3:17 p.m., a 19-year-old woman from Fruitland driving a Pontiac rear-ended a 33-year-old woman and 27-year old man in a Dodge Journey.
Idaho police looking for two suspects who reportedly tried to lure 9-year-old into car
On October 6, 2022, at 6:31 p.m., Caldwell Police responded to a report of a child enticement. The officer was advised that at approximately 4:00 p.m. a 9-year-old boy got off the school bus in the area of Bighorn Way and Rawhide Drive near his home. As he was walking, a small red passenger car with two males offered the boy pizza and asked him to get into the car. The boy ran away from the vehicle and the vehicle followed him. The two men in the car were yelling at the boy to get into the car as he continued to run away. The boy ran to a neighbor’s house where he went inside with the neighbor.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Man sentenced for illegally voting in Idaho during 2020 presidential election
A man has been sentenced for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. Charles A. Skiles, 70, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and a $1,500 fine. A jury found him guilty in August of felony illegal voting and misdemeanor illegal registration by a voter. Skiles entered an...
Post Register
Three people sentenced for Caldwell Bi-Mart shooting
CALDWELL, Idaho — Three people have been convicted and sentenced for the shooting incident at the Bi-Mart in Caldwell last year according to the Caldwell Police Department. Blain Imholt, Jennifer Nickerson, and Nicholas Riley have all been convicted in connection with shooting at an occupied vehicle in an attempt to murder a Caldwell man.
Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think
When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
Post Register
Health Alert: Potentially hazardous conditions at Lake Cascade, Payette River
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) Division of Public Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are notifying the public of potentially hazardous conditions at Lake Cascade in Valley County and the Payette River from Lake Cascade to Payette through Boise, Gem, Payette, and Valley counties due to harmful algal blooms.
There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho
As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
idahoednews.org
Nampa’s new board clerk collects four times more than her predecessor
Nampa’s new board clerk has collected payments in recent months that more than quadruple what her predecessor was making, financial documents obtained by Idaho Education News show. And the payouts could end up being even more if trustees approve a newly proposed contract for their new clerk. From April...
