Middleton, ID

Post Register

Meridian PD searching for fraud suspect

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — The Meridian Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the subject in the attached photos. On Aug. 19, around 10:55 a.m., the suspect committed a fraud at a business in the area of W. Chinden and N. Linder in Meridian. This person is described as having a medium build and multiple tattoos on the left arm.
MERIDIAN, ID
Canyon County, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Canyon County, ID
City
Nampa, ID
Nampa, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Middleton, ID
kizn.com

West Valley Humane Society mourns the loss of Executive Director

We now know more about a homicide in Middleton – and who was involved, as well as who has been arrested. The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call on Monday advising of a deceased person at a residence in Middleton. Officers from the Middleton Police Department...
MIDDLETON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Five men sentenced on more than 50 wildlife charges

Five men from southwest Idaho were sentenced on more than 50 charges related to wildlife violations. Idaho Fish & Game discussed the case in a news release Tuesday, writing that the series of crimes were discovered when the group was reported for trespassing in the Pahsimeroi Valley. Three of the defendants — Todd Phillips, Darin Phillips and Jacob Phillips — are from Fruitland. Braeden Phillips is from Payette and Jeff...
CUSTER COUNTY, ID
Person
Levi
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Meridian Police Attempting to Locate Endangered Missing Adult

MERIDIAN, ID - Meridian Police are currently attempting to locate 77-year-old Robert Trotter, who has been reported as missing. According to police, Robert was last seen leaving Central Valley Baptist Church around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Robert is described to be around 5’8” with grey hair and...
MERIDIAN, ID
waste360.com

Landfill Heavy Equipment Operator Terminated for Chronic Pain Sues Idaho County

Canyon County, Idaho, is situated along the picturesque Snake River, about 25 miles west of the capital city of Boise. Migrant wagon trains passed through the area in the 19th Century on the Oregon Trail. The county hosts professional rodeos each summer, and those who attend can forgo a beer and toast the competitors with a glass of local wine. The county’s thriving agricultural economy includes 80% of the state's vineyards.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
#Murder#Violent Crime#Idaho Statesman
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Tractor accident puts two in hospital

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Two people are in the hospital after a tractor and vehicle collision in Payette County on Monday. According to Idaho State Police, around 3:17 p.m., a 19-year-old woman from Fruitland driving a Pontiac rear-ended a 33-year-old woman and 27-year old man in a Dodge Journey.
PAYETTE COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Idaho police looking for two suspects who reportedly tried to lure 9-year-old into car

On October 6, 2022, at 6:31 p.m., Caldwell Police responded to a report of a child enticement. The officer was advised that at approximately 4:00 p.m. a 9-year-old boy got off the school bus in the area of Bighorn Way and Rawhide Drive near his home. As he was walking, a small red passenger car with two males offered the boy pizza and asked him to get into the car. The boy ran away from the vehicle and the vehicle followed him. The two men in the car were yelling at the boy to get into the car as he continued to run away. The boy ran to a neighbor’s house where he went inside with the neighbor.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Three people sentenced for Caldwell Bi-Mart shooting

CALDWELL, Idaho — Three people have been convicted and sentenced for the shooting incident at the Bi-Mart in Caldwell last year according to the Caldwell Police Department. Blain Imholt, Jennifer Nickerson, and Nicholas Riley have all been convicted in connection with shooting at an occupied vehicle in an attempt to murder a Caldwell man.
CALDWELL, ID
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think

When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Health Alert: Potentially hazardous conditions at Lake Cascade, Payette River

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) Division of Public Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are notifying the public of potentially hazardous conditions at Lake Cascade in Valley County and the Payette River from Lake Cascade to Payette through Boise, Gem, Payette, and Valley counties due to harmful algal blooms.
BOISE COUNTY, ID
105.5 The Fan

There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho

As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

Nampa's new board clerk collects four times more than her predecessor

Nampa’s new board clerk has collected payments in recent months that more than quadruple what her predecessor was making, financial documents obtained by Idaho Education News show. And the payouts could end up being even more if trustees approve a newly proposed contract for their new clerk. From April...
NAMPA, ID

