This might not come as a surprise to anyone who grew up in Upstate New York and has visited this city. If you asked anyone in the area to tell you what city they think was a top small city that made the list of the best in the United States, I think most people would say the same one. Now a poll is out that just proves it to the whole country.
Berkshire County residents know their tiny corner of the world is an idyllic place to live, but it's also a popular destination spot for folks from around the world. Whether it's tourists from Europe coming to view the fall foliage, or Boston and New York City residents looking for an escape from the city in a two-hour drive, we've got something for everyone. And that includes plenty of unique places to stay.
After years of mounting scrutiny, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and state Attorney General Tish James have sued a Cohoes plant over air pollution. The lawsuit against Norlite was filed in Albany County State Supreme Court. State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos spoke to reporters...
Home improvement expert Darren Tracy returns with advice on home repairs, additions and maintenance. Join the conversation by calling 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts. Darren is a licensed professional engineer and master plumber. A certified building analyst, Darren Tracy owns West Branch Engineering, located in Saratoga Springs, NY.
With so much going on culturally speaking in our region, this is my highly selective, curated snapshot of some of the most promising events happening this weekend …. Music at Trinity and the Cantilena Chamber Choir present Music for the Dance, a program combining choral and instrumental chamber music, including works by Piazzolla, Elizondo, Brahms, and Monteverdi, featuring the Palmer Trio, at Trinity Church in Lenox, Mass., on Sunday at 3. (Sun, Oct 16)
It's always exciting when something new comes into the Berkshires. There happen to be a couple of new spots moving into our region, albeit right next door to each other!. Within The Center at Lenox, a couple of new places will be attracting customers from throughout the Berkshires as the new spots are the first of their kind in the region. A brand new Kohl's is moving into the western spot in the plaza. The exact location is at 489 Pittsfield Rd in Lenox.
We soak up the suds on this edition of Food Friday. Harry Whalen of Great Flats Brewing, Rick Davidson of Davison Brothers Brewing Company and WAMC's Joe Donahue join Ray Graf in Studio A to sip a few brews and take your calls. 800-348-2551 is the number. BYOB. Great Flats...
Musicians of Ma’alwyck is a flexible-size chamber ensemble in residence at the Schuyler Mansion New York State Historic Site and Schenectady County Community College. The first concert of this season, "A Stranger in Your Own Land" is this coming Saturday. The centerpiece on the program is the lamentation cantata Abraham Lincoln Walks at Midnight by Roy Harris. We welcome Ann-Marie Barker Schwartz.
(Turners Falls, MA) Just before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Turners Falls Fire Department was called to a small machinery fire in a facility off of Turnpike Road in Turners Falls. Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 4:15 and remained on scene to check the facility for potential spaces the fire may have extended into. By 4:45 the scene was cleared. No injuries have yet been reported. Greenfield Fire Department covered the Turners Falls Fire district while they were on scene.
One of my family's favorite places to go is the summit of Mount Greylock. Scott, Pablo( the chihuahua), and I went up to visit and have a picnic a few weekends ago. It was a nice warm day when we got there all kinds of people had the same idea we did and were enjoying the wonderful vista views of Massachusetts and beyond.
(Charlemont, MA) An online petition has picked up over 1,000 signatures to remove “The Big Indian” statue at the Native and Himalayan Views, formerly The Big Indian Shop, on Route 2 in Charlemont. Tomantha Sylvester started the petition and said “Our area (Western and Central Massachusetts) is full...
The home spans 396 square feet. Three hundred ninety six square feet may not seem too small for a city apartment, but it’s quite unusual in Vermont. 80 Pleasant Street in Ludlow packs a punch in its tiny yellow frame, which is located in the heart of the neighborhood on a .07-acre lot. Built in 2018, the property is now listed at $225,000.
The City of Glens Falls has a new communications director—and he's a very familiar face to most of the Capital Region.
Clifton Park officials are celebrating the opening of the new 37-acre Town Center Park. The completion of the first phase of development of the park near Exit 9 of the Adirondack Northway comes after a drawn-out, rocky process to purchase the land. Town Supervisor Phil Barrett celebrated its opening Tuesday while recognizing the long road to get there.
A Bennington County eatery has made Yelp's Top 100 New England Restaurants list. Moonwink, a Burmese restaurant in Manchester, Vermont, was ranked number 57.
For a decade, Albany residents have turned to Tim Drawbridge on News 10 ABC for the latest weather updates. Now he’s changing his career trajectory. Tim Drawbridge announced he is leaving WTEN-TV in October 2022. His regular viewers naturally had questions since the announcement. They want to know where he is going next, if his new job will take him away from the city, and if he is continuing in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, Tim Drawbridge answered most of the queries about his departure from WTEN-TV.
The baking company Coffee And is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Greenwich. Owners Ashley McCuin and Gordon McQuerrey grew up in nearby Cambridge and are looking forward to this new opportunity.
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Former EPA Regional Administrator, Visiting Professor at Bennington College, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson, and Albany County District Attorney David Soares.
Local businesswoman Tracy Slocum will be on ABC's Shark Tank featuring her luxury brand Pretty Rugged. The episode will premiere on October 21.
If you’re looking for a restaurant in Albany, you have a lot to choose from. From Italian to Mexican to Indian food, there’s a variety of options.
