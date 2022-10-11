ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoosick Falls, NY

Live 95.9

Palatial Western MA Home Built for Former Secretary of State, Stunning Views For Sale $5.8M

Berkshire County residents know their tiny corner of the world is an idyllic place to live, but it's also a popular destination spot for folks from around the world. Whether it's tourists from Europe coming to view the fall foliage, or Boston and New York City residents looking for an escape from the city in a two-hour drive, we've got something for everyone. And that includes plenty of unique places to stay.
LENOX, MA
wamc.org

New York state sues Norlite over its Cohoes plant dust emissions

After years of mounting scrutiny, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and state Attorney General Tish James have sued a Cohoes plant over air pollution. The lawsuit against Norlite was filed in Albany County State Supreme Court. State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos spoke to reporters...
COHOES, NY
wamc.org

Home improvement with Darren Tracy 10/12/22

Home improvement expert Darren Tracy returns with advice on home repairs, additions and maintenance. Join the conversation by calling 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts. Darren is a licensed professional engineer and master plumber. A certified building analyst, Darren Tracy owns West Branch Engineering, located in Saratoga Springs, NY.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Hoosick Falls, NY
State
New York State
wamc.org

Rogovoy Report 10/14/22

With so much going on culturally speaking in our region, this is my highly selective, curated snapshot of some of the most promising events happening this weekend …. Music at Trinity and the Cantilena Chamber Choir present Music for the Dance, a program combining choral and instrumental chamber music, including works by Piazzolla, Elizondo, Brahms, and Monteverdi, featuring the Palmer Trio, at Trinity Church in Lenox, Mass., on Sunday at 3. (Sun, Oct 16)
ALBANY, NY
WNAW 94.7

New Retail Store and a New Restaurant Are Moving Into the Berkshires

It's always exciting when something new comes into the Berkshires. There happen to be a couple of new spots moving into our region, albeit right next door to each other!. Within The Center at Lenox, a couple of new places will be attracting customers from throughout the Berkshires as the new spots are the first of their kind in the region. A brand new Kohl's is moving into the western spot in the plaza. The exact location is at 489 Pittsfield Rd in Lenox.
wamc.org

Food Friday 10/14/22: Beer and Brewing

We soak up the suds on this edition of Food Friday. Harry Whalen of Great Flats Brewing, Rick Davidson of Davison Brothers Brewing Company and WAMC's Joe Donahue join Ray Graf in Studio A to sip a few brews and take your calls. 800-348-2551 is the number. BYOB. Great Flats...
SCHENECTADY, NY
wamc.org

Musicians of Ma'alwyck present season opening concert with the theme "A Stranger in Your Own Land"

Musicians of Ma’alwyck is a flexible-size chamber ensemble in residence at the Schuyler Mansion New York State Historic Site and Schenectady County Community College. The first concert of this season, "A Stranger in Your Own Land" is this coming Saturday. The centerpiece on the program is the lamentation cantata Abraham Lincoln Walks at Midnight by Roy Harris. We welcome Ann-Marie Barker Schwartz.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
franklincountynow.com

Turners Falls Fights Machinery Fire

(Turners Falls, MA) Just before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Turners Falls Fire Department was called to a small machinery fire in a facility off of Turnpike Road in Turners Falls. Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 4:15 and remained on scene to check the facility for potential spaces the fire may have extended into. By 4:45 the scene was cleared. No injuries have yet been reported. Greenfield Fire Department covered the Turners Falls Fire district while they were on scene.
MONTAGUE, MA
franklincountynow.com

Petition To Remove Native American Statue On Route 2

(Charlemont, MA) An online petition has picked up over 1,000 signatures to remove “The Big Indian” statue at the Native and Himalayan Views, formerly The Big Indian Shop, on Route 2 in Charlemont. Tomantha Sylvester started the petition and said “Our area (Western and Central Massachusetts) is full...
CHARLEMONT, MA
Boston Globe

Listed: A tiny house on the Black River in Vermont for $225,000

The home spans 396 square feet. Three hundred ninety six square feet may not seem too small for a city apartment, but it’s quite unusual in Vermont. 80 Pleasant Street in Ludlow packs a punch in its tiny yellow frame, which is located in the heart of the neighborhood on a .07-acre lot. Built in 2018, the property is now listed at $225,000.
LUDLOW, VT
wamc.org

Clifton Park officials celebrate opening of new 37-acre Town Center Park

Clifton Park officials are celebrating the opening of the new 37-acre Town Center Park. The completion of the first phase of development of the park near Exit 9 of the Adirondack Northway comes after a drawn-out, rocky process to purchase the land. Town Supervisor Phil Barrett celebrated its opening Tuesday while recognizing the long road to get there.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Tim Drawbridge Leaving WTEN: Where Is the Albany Meteorologist Going?

For a decade, Albany residents have turned to Tim Drawbridge on News 10 ABC for the latest weather updates. Now he’s changing his career trajectory. Tim Drawbridge announced he is leaving WTEN-TV in October 2022. His regular viewers naturally had questions since the announcement. They want to know where he is going next, if his new job will take him away from the city, and if he is continuing in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, Tim Drawbridge answered most of the queries about his departure from WTEN-TV.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

10/14/22 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Former EPA Regional Administrator, Visiting Professor at Bennington College, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson, and Albany County District Attorney David Soares.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

