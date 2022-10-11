October is National Dyslexia Month and to honor it we talked to Angela MacKey, the co-founder of Reading for Life Southern Utah. MacKey founded the company because she wanted southern Utah parents and teachers to have a place to go to assist kids with dyslexia. Kids are taught to read based on if they have dyslexia or not. She also shares some of the first signs of dyslexia. Mackey says every 1 out of 5 kids in a classroom has dyslexia. If you’re living in the St. George area and have any questions about dyslexia check out their website and social media.

UTAH STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO