Utah State

ABC 4

Southern Utah helping with dyslexia

October is National Dyslexia Month and to honor it we talked to Angela MacKey, the co-founder of Reading for Life Southern Utah. MacKey founded the company because she wanted southern Utah parents and teachers to have a place to go to assist kids with dyslexia. Kids are taught to read based on if they have dyslexia or not. She also shares some of the first signs of dyslexia. Mackey says every 1 out of 5 kids in a classroom has dyslexia. If you’re living in the St. George area and have any questions about dyslexia check out their website and social media.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Help stop the violence by walking a mile in “heels 2 heal”

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Grab some heels and let’s get walking to help stop the violence and support victims and survivors of domestic violence and abuse. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and ABC4 Utah is committed to shining a spotlight on the various agencies located throughout Utah that are providing support and services to survivors of domestic violence and abuse. Like Nuanua Collective which is cultivating a space for all, LGBTQ+ and also for Queer Survivors to find support amongst community. And PIK2AR, an ecosystem of events, programming and services focused on domestic violence and its affects in all areas of the victims life.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Weezer responds to Utah native's billboard in viral video

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Weezer, a Los Angeles-based rock band, responded to a Utah native's billboard that he used to shoutout the group in an interaction that's received thousands of views online. Cory Winn, CEO and founder of Lucca International from Utah, purchased a billboard in June. Weezer responded...
MURRAY, UT
ksl.com

Utah nonprofit surprises single mom with a car

RIVERDALE — Nina Archuleta has a lot on her plate. The Roy resident is a single mom of a 10-month-old, and she works full-time as a sales associate at Layton Hills Mall. She's in recovery from addiction, and she's been juggling everything without owning a car. But that changed...
OGDEN, UT
BYU Newsnet

Female BYU pre-med students say they face cultural barriers

Several of BYU’s female pre-med students say cultural barriers are discouraging women from pursuing careers in medicine. Nationally, women make up more than 50% of pre-medicine students but at BYU, female pre-med students are only about 13-15% of the student population. Pre-med student Grace Whitehead called the gender disparity...
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Jessop’s Journeys – Road Trip to Bear Lake

(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNEYS) Quiz Time – this recreation spot is known for raspberries and boating, but also has over 100 miles of OHV trails. Answer – Bear Lake, Utah. In this Jessop’s Journeys I had a lot fun traveling throughout Utah to see what kind of OHV recreation is available to outdoor recreation fans. I think you just might be surprised with the quantity and quality of choices are out there.
utahstories.com

The $300 Million Utah Homeless Question

$200-$300 million is spent every year on Utah’s homeless services. Is this money reducing homelessness? Utah State Auditor with 36 years of experience says “No”. Should the Homeless in Salt Lake City be allowed to camp all day in our parks and on the sides of the streets? Use drugs in front of businesses? For the past few years, Salt Lake City has been saying “yes”. Residents have agreed because there is not enough shelter space. But as neighborhoods around resource centers are becoming more crime-ridden, blighted, and full of blatant abuse of the law. Residents and business owners are beginning to speak out.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Salt Lake City man fights for all-male domestic violence shelter in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man is advocating for an all-male domestic violence shelter in Utah to help the lesser known victims of abuse. Utah has soaring rates of domestic violence against women, but according to the Domestic Violence Coalition, 1 in 4 men in the state have experienced intimate partner abuse as well.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

The best donuts in Southern Utah

There is no better way to end a trip to St. George than with a donut. Mother and daughter foodie duo Tasha and Madisyn Daniels, better known as The Food Gods, came to visit us for a second time while GTU was in Southern Utah and gave us the scoop on the best donuts in town.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
utahbusiness.com

New Via 313 in Riverton celebrates grand opening

Riverton— Over a decade ago, Via 313 opened up as just a small food truck operating on the streets of Austin. While the food truck stayed in Texas, the award-winning pizzeria has captured the appetite of the Beehive State and recently opened its newest Via 313 in Riverton. To...
RIVERTON, UT

