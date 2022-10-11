Read full article on original website
linknky.com
NKY Cities receive grant funding from regional council of governments
Multiple cities from Campbell, Kenton, and Boone Counties have received grant funding from the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments, also known as OKI, for regional transportation projects. The agency awarded a total of $11.19 million across the three counties; it awarded $69 million in funding across the three states. “$69...
"Is Driehaus corrupt; or is she just ignorant?" asks advocate regarding Rumpke settlement
Commissioner Driehaus backs Rumpke in Settlement Agreement; rescinds rule she proposed dumps citizen groups.The Cincinnati Post, 2022. The Director of Child Advocacy for Rights & Equity, Inc. is asking a hard question in response to Commissioner Denise Driehaus proposing a settlement agreement with Rumpke. “Is Driehaus corrupt; or is she just ignorant?”
linknky.com
Inside LINK: Changes to our Editorial Board
Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. At LINK, we have two boards that help us run this organization, abide by our Guiding Principles, and make sure we are meeting our mission.
Fox 19
First-of-its-kind housing project opens in Northside
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The region’s first LGBTQ+ friendly affordable senior housing complex opened Thursday in Northside. The John Arthur Flats will house up to 57 residents in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $400-$1,200. The development goes on the former Save-a-Lot land. It’s named after John...
linknky.com
Every home to receive Altafiber in Kenton, Boone and Campbell Counties
In the summer of 2021, Kenton County negotiated an agreement with Altafiber (previously Cincinnati Bell) to ensure the construction of a high-speed fiber optic internet network to every home in the county by August 2023. As of October 2022, fiber-to-premise is now expanded to 15,812 total addresses. Of those, 13,841...
lovelandmagazine.com
Evans ordered to pay $550,000 for illegal waste dumping
$137,500 – will be awarded to Loveland-based Little Miami Conservancy. Symmes Township, Ohio – A Cincinnati business owner with a location in Symmes Township just on the outskirts of Loveland, who used his four companies to illegally discard waste at three sites – and whose dumping may have polluted the Little Miami River – has been ordered to pay a civil penalty of $550,000 and clean up his mess, Attorney General Dave Yost announced on September 30. (Read the Consent Order)
wvxu.org
Hamilton County solid waste rules revised in what critics call a 'defeat for public input'
The rules for adding or expanding a landfill or recycling center in Hamilton County are changing. Commissioners adopted rules for the first time last December, and voted Thursday to revise them. It’s part of a settlement agreement after Rumpke sued the county over the original rules. Critics say the new...
linknky.com
Dayton Smoke-Free Ordinance to go into effect next month
On Nov. 6, Dayton will become the 33rd city in the state and the first Campbell County city to implement a city-wide smoke-free ordinance. The Dayton City Council voted in a 3-2 vote to approve the smoke-free ordinance at their Sept. 6 meeting. Dayton business owners will soon receive packets...
kingstonthisweek.com
City of Hamilton's mass email reveals names and emails of hundreds of mail-in voters
A city of Hamilton email that was sent to hundreds of residents voting by mail accidentally exposed their names and associated email addresses by adding them to the ‘cc’ field. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Many dozens...
UC Health to reduce hours of use of Air Care helicopters
The company said it plans to reduce the number of hours of service at select medical bases, and said it won't diminish the level of care given to the Cincinnati area.
Five union locals oppose Kroger's blockbuster deal
Kroger could face a $600 million termination fee if it fails to complete its $24.6 billion merger with Albertsons. Five union locals are urging regulators to halt the deal.
linknky.com
Ignite institute holds third annual political forum
The Ignite Institute social studies department is holding its Third Annual Ignite Institute Political Forum on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at The Ignite Institute in Erlanger, Kentucky. The event is led by students and will include live debates between candidates for the Kentucky State House, State...
wkyufm.org
Kentucky airport websites disrupted after threat by pro-Russian hackers
Pro-Russian hackers who targeted Kentucky government websites last week appear to have affected U.S. airport websites in and outside the Commonwealth. At least five American airports reported temporary website outages occurring Monday. Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and CVG Airport near Cincinnati were among those impacted. The website issues came...
linknky.com
Covington names new assistant police chief
Covington’s newest assistant police chief is a 25-year veteran of the department who has a Master’s degree in criminal justice and 10 years of service with the U.S. Army Reserves. Capt. Marcus Jordan was elevated by a vote of the Covington Board of Commissioners on Tuesday night to...
spectrumnews1.com
Kroger, Albertsons grocery stores announce $24.6 billion merger
CINCINNATI — Kroger and Albertson grocery stores announced Friday a plan to merge together. According to a press release, the plan contains establishing, "a national footprint" and uniting around Kroger's Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit. The board of directors from each company approved the merger agreement, which includes...
WSYX ABC6
State of Ohio appealing Hamilton County judge's block on Heartbeat Bill
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than a week after a Hamilton County judge permanently blocked a ban on virtually all abortions in Ohio, the state has filed a notice of appeal. After consulting with Gov. Mike DeWine's office, the Attorney General's office said the state filed Wednesday its notice of appeal of the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court's preliminary injunction of the Heartbeat Bill.
lovelandmagazine.com
A deep dive into the Loveland teacher pay scale
Many things about school funding and finance are made to be more complicated than they should be. When 86% of your Public School District’s budget is comprised of employee compensation and benefits (of which the majority is teacher pay) it pays to be informed (no pun intended). We constantly need new levies because the union-negotiated salary schedule is designed to perpetuate substantial and ever-increasing teacher costs. No one is denying that we have good teachers at Loveland. They should be paid decently but they are clearly not underpaid. The Loveland district has been generous in compensating teachers for years. It would be a benefit to the Loveland Community to address this issue openly in terms of ever rising costs and the ability of our community to reasonably afford them. To that end, here is a deeper look at how the teacher pay scale is structured and compares to the top schools in our area.
Cincinnati man needs help getting to California for heart transplant
Robin Washburn said her fiancé Orlando Brooks was normal and healthy a year ago when they began planning their life together. Then one day Brooks woke up feeling short of breath and very fatigued.
andnowuknow.com
Costco Prepares to Open New Store in Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH - Costco is packing its bags and moving a hop, skip, and a jump to a new, expanded location in Southern Ohio. The retailer teased plans for its newest store in Liberty Township, Ohio, which is replacing its store in Springdale that is set to close on November 16.
Cincinnati-Based Kroger Plans to Acquire Albertsons in Supermarket Deal Worth Nearly $25 Billion
Kroger and Albertsons are the No. 1 and No. 2 supermarket operators in the United States.
