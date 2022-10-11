Read full article on original website
Bottoms up! New cocktail lounge, tasting room seeks city approval to open in Dexter
DEXTER, MI -- Bottoms up! Dexter is now one step closer to having a craft cocktail lounge and tasting room. Following approval, Highline Spirits Tasting Room is hoping to renovate a nearly 2,400 square-foot suite in the former Encore Musical Theatre building at 3126 Broad St, Suite 102. The business also plans to operate with an outdoor area.
New marijuana consumption lounge poised to open in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor could soon get a new marijuana consumption lounge on the books — and potentially the first with open doors. At a September meeting, Ann Arbor Planning Commission approved a marijuana consumption facility at 3860 Research Park Drive, a little more than a year after it approved a provisioning center at the same address.
Bellflower in Ypsilanti serves up Negroni with a fall twist
YPSILANTI, MI - When Bellflower in Ypsilanti introduced three new cocktails in recognition of Negroni week in mid-September, one cocktail - the Harvest Negroni - stood above the rest among customers, Bar Manager Ronni Huey said. As a result, the Harvest Negroni has found its way onto Bellflower’s regular cocktail...
Hello, Ann Arbor: City renters rejoice; parking structure safety reviewed after suicide
Every year, it seems like half of Ann Arbor moves out and a new half moves in. The rental churn in a college town is unavoidable. But exactly how and when renters can renew their lease and when landlords can show an apartment has created some dissension in the city.
4-story, solar-powered apartment building may be coming to Ann Arbor’s west side
ANN ARBOR, MI — Plans for a four-story, 79-unit apartment building on Ann Arbor’s west side await City Council approval and city planning officials are singing its praises. As the Planning Commission voted 7-0 to advance the North Maple Road Apartments development to council Sept. 20, commissioners expressed...
The readers have spoken: See which Week 8 Ann Arbor-area game we will shoot, subscribers get free photos
ANN ARBOR – When Ypsilanti Lincoln rolls into Ann Arbor Huron for a Southeastern Conference Red football game on Friday, one of MLive/Ann Arbor News’ photographers will be there to capture all the action. And because readers chose this matchup as the Game of the Week, subscribers will...
Man accused of killing woman in Ann Arbor to undergo competency evaluation
ANN ARBOR, MI – A man accused of killing his neighbor in her downtown Ann Arbor apartment has been referred to state doctors to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial. Keith Brent Kwiecinski was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation at the state’s Center for...
Game Day Ann Arbor! See Player of the Week winner, schedule for Week 8
ANN ARBOR – It’s Game Day once again for Ann Arbor-area football teams. The postseason is right around the corner, but Friday’s games will feature some key matchups that are very intriguing.
Michigan man accused of running dog fighting ring, using Facebook to promote it
DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of running a dog fighting ring in Metro Detroit and using Facebook to promote it, authorities announced. Kevin Lewis Warren, 52, of River Rouge, is accused of running an organized dog fighting ring, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General. He allegedly used Facebook accounts to post videos and pictures of animals for dog fights, and to communicate about breeding, selling, and fighting dogs.
Police searching for Ann Arbor man reported missing for 5 days
ANN ARBOR, MI – Police are requesting assistance from the public looking for an Ann Arbor man who has not been seen since Sunday and could be a danger to himself. Trevor Wickliffe Woolery, 30, was reported missing by his family who last saw him Sunday, Oct. 9, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.
Photos: Ann Arbor Huron mounts second-half assault to defeat Lincoln 50-7
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor Huron mounted an explosive assault in the second half of their home conference game against Ypsilanti Lincoln Friday to seal another runaway victory. A penalty-ridden first quarter had held the game scoreless, but Huron was able to put a Jamari Thomas touchdown and PAT...
Historic Huron River bridge near Ann Arbor reopens ahead of schedule. Again.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A historic one-lane bridge over the Huron River just outside Ann Arbor has twice closed this year to allow for the completion of different phases of a rehabilitation project to extend its already lengthy 146-year lifespan. On Wednesday, Oct. 12 — for the second time this...
Michigan football’s biggest trash talker is one of its smallest players
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A few weeks ago, Michigan’s defensive backs described their trash-talking, Buffs-wearing philosophy this year. The goal is to force more turnovers and do it with an attitude. But you might be surprised whose name came up when a starting safety was asked who the...
Ann Arbor street closed for emergency repair to address nearly 2-foot bump
ANN ARBOR, MI — A near-downtown Ann Arbor street is closed to traffic after the roadway heaved upward Thursday, Oct. 13. A city inspector was on the scene examining the damage on Glen Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. It looks like the lifting of the roadway ranges from 18...
First patient screened using new Michigan system to better detect cancer in dense breasts
Since she had tumors removed about 30 years ago, Cheryl Schiebold has been diligent about having annual breast cancer screenings. In recent years, this involved a 3-dimensional mammogram and a manual ultrasound, but Thursday, Schiebold, 66, about an hour after the traditional mammogram, became the first patient to undergo imaging using a 3D whole breast ultrasound tomography system called SoftVue.
Missing Ann Arbor man found fatally hit by car off M-14 days later
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A missing Ann Arbor man may have been the victim of a hit and run, police say. Early Friday morning, Oct. 14, a motorist called 911 to report finding a body off the eastbound M-14 ramp to southbound U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County. The person said they were trying to retrieve some scrap they noticed on the side of the road when they saw the victim in the grass, according to the Michigan State Police.
Police arrest man accused of robbing downtown Ann Arbor T-Mobile store
ANN ARBOR, MI – A man accused of robbing a cellphone store in downtown Ann Arbor in the middle of the day Monday has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies. Deon Andrew Bell was arraigned Friday, Oct. 14, of six felony charges in connection with the robbery of the T-Mobile Store.
Ann Arbor-area football predictions for Week 8: Can Dexter beat Saline for outright SEC-Red title?
ANN ARBOR – One of the most anticipated football games in the Ann Arbor area for this season has finally arrived. Undefeated and Division 2 No. 1 Dexter will host D1 No. 10 Saline in the defacto Southeastern Conference Red championship game.
Michigan city 2nd worst in U.S. to drive in, study says
DETROIT – The Motor City isn’t the worst, but it’s close. A recent study found that Detroit, the birthplace of the automobile, is the second worst city in the United States to drive in. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into driving...
