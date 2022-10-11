ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

New marijuana consumption lounge poised to open in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor could soon get a new marijuana consumption lounge on the books — and potentially the first with open doors. At a September meeting, Ann Arbor Planning Commission approved a marijuana consumption facility at 3860 Research Park Drive, a little more than a year after it approved a provisioning center at the same address.
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man accused of running dog fighting ring, using Facebook to promote it

DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of running a dog fighting ring in Metro Detroit and using Facebook to promote it, authorities announced. Kevin Lewis Warren, 52, of River Rouge, is accused of running an organized dog fighting ring, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General. He allegedly used Facebook accounts to post videos and pictures of animals for dog fights, and to communicate about breeding, selling, and fighting dogs.
The Saginaw News

First patient screened using new Michigan system to better detect cancer in dense breasts

Since she had tumors removed about 30 years ago, Cheryl Schiebold has been diligent about having annual breast cancer screenings. In recent years, this involved a 3-dimensional mammogram and a manual ultrasound, but Thursday, Schiebold, 66, about an hour after the traditional mammogram, became the first patient to undergo imaging using a 3D whole breast ultrasound tomography system called SoftVue.
MLive

Missing Ann Arbor man found fatally hit by car off M-14 days later

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A missing Ann Arbor man may have been the victim of a hit and run, police say. Early Friday morning, Oct. 14, a motorist called 911 to report finding a body off the eastbound M-14 ramp to southbound U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County. The person said they were trying to retrieve some scrap they noticed on the side of the road when they saw the victim in the grass, according to the Michigan State Police.
