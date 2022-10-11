ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Court of Claims Rules in Favor of State in Prevailing Wage Case

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0iUio5dr00

The Michigan Court of Claims has sided with the State in favor of its prevailing wage policy, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, in July, the Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan (ABC) filed a lawsuit against the State of Michigan with a motion for preliminary injunction asking the Court of Claims to enjoin Department of Technology, Management and Budget (DTMB) from requiring prevailing wages for state contracts in excess of $50,000. The Attorney General’s Office says ABC claimed the State cannot require the wage rate of its contractors because of the repeal of Michigan’s prevailing wage law in 2018.

The Court of Claims denied ABC’s motion for preliminary injunction and granted DTMB’s motion for summary disposition. The Court of Claims agreed that DTMB did not violate separation of powers when it set the prevailing wage policy. The Court of Claims also agreed that DTMB was not required to follow the formal rulemaking process of the Administrative Procedures Act of 1969 (APA) when implementing the prevailing wage policy because the policy fits within an exception to the APA’s rulemaking requirements.

“Michigan workers deserve to be paid a competitive wage,” Nessel said in a statement. “This ruling from the Court affirms the authority of the State to set best business practices and require fair wages be paid by those who do business with Michigan.”

An appeal from ABC is due with the Michigan Court of Appeals by Oct. 31.

You can view a copy of the order here.

Comments / 1

Related
9&10 News

Headlee Rollback Proposals Can Cause Confusion on Local School Ballots

Voters all over northern Michigan will be seeing school millage requests on their ballot this November. But not every millage request is a request for more tax money. A state law known as the Headlee rollback means districts are having to ask voters to continue to provide the same millage rates they’re already funding. Two examples of the Headlee amendment on the ballot are in Traverse City. Dr. John VanWagoner is the TCAPS Superintendent says, “Essentially this operating millage required under law, is just something to maintain the money we get from the state right now.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Ex-Michigan Governor Asks Court to Drop Flint Water Charges

DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder urged a judge Tuesday to dismiss misdemeanor charges related to the Flint water crisis, a week after another judge took that step with seven other former officials. Snyder wasn’t covered by Judge Elizabeth Kelly’s decision because she was overseeing...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Powers, MI
9&10 News

BATA Seeks Millage Support from Voters this November

BATA says the operational millage would help provide transportation options – targeting riders who need to get to work, health and wellness appointments, and other needs. Eric Linguar is the BATA Director of Communications & Development. “We’re continuing to see ridership demand increase as we’re coming out of the pandemic, and more people are feeling comfortable using public transportation,” he says.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Court Of Appeals#Separation Of Powers#Prevailing Wage#Politics Courts#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Abc#The State Of Michigan#The Court Of Claims#Dtmb
9&10 News

Whitmer and Dixon Prepare for First Debate This Week

Election Day is four weeks from Tuesday and later this week Michiganders have the first debate between Governor Gretchen Whitmer and challenger Tudor Dixon. There are just two debates scheduled between the two women vying for the governor’s seat, this Thursday and Tuesday October 25th. . These will be...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Baraga Man Killed in L’anse Gas Station Fire

A Baraga man was killed Thursday night while filling his vehicle with gas at a L’anse gas station after Michigan State Police say a semi-truck and trailer struck the gas pumps, fatally wounding the man. According to MSP, troopers from the Calumet Post responded to a traffic crash and...
BARAGA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
9&10 News

What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Halloween on Mackinac Island

There are plenty of fun, family-friendly activities throughout northern Michigan this Halloween. Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau – Halloween Weekend. Halloween is taking place on Mackinac Island the weekend of Oct. 21-23! This weekend also typically marks the last big weekend before most island businesses close for the season. Saturday, Oct. 22 has a full slate of activities and events, where visitors can participate in the Great Turtle Trail Run, downtown trick-or-treating for kids, and Halloween costume parties for adults throughout island establishments. There will even be a haunted maze on the grounds of the Grand Hotel, for those looking for some spooky fun. It’s sure to be a full weekend of great Halloween celebrations!
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
9&10 News

Fall Color Change 2022 – Update: 10/13/2022

The past 7 days have been incredible with so much color over the higher elevations of the L.P. and in the U.P. I’m talking about vibrant reds and oranges making for beautiful landscapes. As you rise over the hills, the maples and oaks are just on fire!. Make a...
TRAVEL
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy