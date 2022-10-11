Michigan Court of Claims Rules in Favor of State in Prevailing Wage Case

The Michigan Court of Claims has sided with the State in favor of its prevailing wage policy, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, in July, the Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan (ABC) filed a lawsuit against the State of Michigan with a motion for preliminary injunction asking the Court of Claims to enjoin Department of Technology, Management and Budget (DTMB) from requiring prevailing wages for state contracts in excess of $50,000. The Attorney General’s Office says ABC claimed the State cannot require the wage rate of its contractors because of the repeal of Michigan’s prevailing wage law in 2018.

The Court of Claims denied ABC’s motion for preliminary injunction and granted DTMB’s motion for summary disposition. The Court of Claims agreed that DTMB did not violate separation of powers when it set the prevailing wage policy. The Court of Claims also agreed that DTMB was not required to follow the formal rulemaking process of the Administrative Procedures Act of 1969 (APA) when implementing the prevailing wage policy because the policy fits within an exception to the APA’s rulemaking requirements.

“Michigan workers deserve to be paid a competitive wage,” Nessel said in a statement. “This ruling from the Court affirms the authority of the State to set best business practices and require fair wages be paid by those who do business with Michigan.”

An appeal from ABC is due with the Michigan Court of Appeals by Oct. 31.

You can view a copy of the order here.