Combat Sports

Ken Pace
3d ago

Karma can be vicious. Everything your going through you brought on yourself. You lived your life like the street scum you are. Deal with it.

Just me
2d ago

Sounds like he's reaching out for help, you never know how close someone to commit suicide. I hope he forgets boxing for a while and get his life together, that's the most important thing.

clubber lang
2d ago

it's a real shame to see these people with the world in there hands and that they still crying around... at least they ain't homeless or dying..💯

Related
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor looks insanely lean as he spars at UFC gym

UFC star Conor McGregor looks to be in great shape as he posts training footage of him sparring at a UFC gym. Ever since breaking his leg last summer against Dustin Poirier, fans have been watching and waiting to see when Conor McGregor would finally make his mixed martial arts comeback. The Irishman has slowly been working his way back to full fitness and in recent weeks, he’s been teasing the masses by posting frequent training footage as he gears up, potentially, for another appearance inside the Octagon.
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather, Gervonta Davis to fight on ‘app’ CEO roasted

Floyd Mayweather will fight on DAZN later this year after right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe ultimately panned working with the ‘app.’. Ellerbe mentioned that “nobody watches the app” many times and that “he’d never put a boxing star on the app.”. But lo and behold, Floyd...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Vasyl Lomachenko says Gervonta Davis has “Never fought top fighters”

By Allan Fox: Vasyl Lomachenko criticized superstar Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis for having “never” faced “top fighters” in his career. Lomachenko says he’s never seen the former three-division world champion Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) up against a top fighter, and he’d like to see him start at this stage of his career.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov names the three UFC fights he’s bothered to wake up and watch this year

Khabib Nurmagomedov is enjoying life as a retired former UFC champion, and mainly puts his combat sports energy towards coaching and training with his stable of Dagestani fighters. According to ‘The Eagle,’ he no longer watches a whole lot of mixed martial arts. That’s partly because UFC events regularly air at five AM in his country, and party because he no longer has the same passion he once did.
UFC
The Independent

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury vs Wilder 3, knocking...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcos Maidana
Person
Paulie Malignaggi
Person
Adrien Broner
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Mikey Garcia
Person
Shawn Porter
BoxingNews24.com

Pacquiao wants Spence vs. Crawford winner

By Allan Fox: Former eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao says he’s open to the idea of taking on the winner of the Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford fight. Pacquiao would need to come out of retirement to fight the winner of that clash. If Pacquiao is serious about...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn Backs Andy Ruiz To Beat Deontay Wilder if Fight Happens in 2023

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilde returns to the ring on Saturday night, when he faces veteran Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The fight with Helenius will be the first for Wilder since suffering a knockout loss in his sensational trilogy fight with current WBC champion Tyson Fury last October in Las Vegas.
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Dirrell Doesn't Care What People Think; He's 'Here To Prove To Myself That I Still Have It'

Anthony Dirrell doesn’t care what oddsmakers, reporters or fans think of his chances when he boxes Caleb Plant on October 15. The former WBC super middleweight champion is completely confident that he has one more title run left in him during the twilight of his career. Plant, a younger former IBF champion who has lost only to Canelo Alvarez, is consistently listed as a 10-1 favorite to defeat Dirrell in their FOX Sports Pay-Per-View co-feature at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Boxing#Combat#Showtime
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Says He Can’t Even Talk To The New WWE Regime

It’s been years since fans have seen Alberto Del Rio make an appearance on WWE programming as he last parted ways with the company in 2016. Since then the former WWE Champion has openly stated that he would like to return, but it doesn’t seem that a return for Alberto is in the plans at the moment.
WWE
worldboxingnews.net

Manny Pacquiao breaks new ground as head-to-head hologram

Philippines boxing legend Manny Pacquiao lit up the stage as a hologram next to forthcoming opponent DK Yoo this week. As the only eight-division world champion in boxing and the first boxer to win the lineal championship in five different weight classes, Pacquiao (62-8-2) is used to making history. He...
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

WWE Wrestler Accused Of Stealing Move From AEW Star

This week’s episode of NXT featured The Dyad vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen in a triple threat match to determine the number one contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship. At one point during the match Josh Briggs was on outside of the ring with Malik Blade and he pushed Blade into the ring ropes then hit him with a lariat as he bounced off. Booker T noted that he hasn’t seen anything like that in his 32 years in the business and apparently the move didn’t go over too well with AEW star JD Drake.
WWE
worldboxingnews.net

Shields vs Marshall, Mayer vs Baumgardner on ESPN+ this weekend

Seven world titles and two Ring Magazine belts will be on the line in an all-female card this Saturday, October 15 (2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT) streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+ from the O2 Arena in London. Originally scheduled for September 10, this historic card was postponed by the...
COMBAT SPORTS

