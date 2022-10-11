Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Elegant hair extensions for those facing hair loss
Kerrie Taylor of Kerrie Capelli Hair came to visit us at Dixie Tech. Originally hailing from UK and having ample success in both Britain and Europe, Taylor has made a name here in Southern Utah. Taylor wanted to find a way to get those stunning salon locks for those who have thinning hair or are experiencing hair loss. All of Taylor’s hair pieces are made from 100% human European hair.
Pet parenting style influences dog behavior, OSU finds
Dogs with owners who have high expectations and are highly responsive to their dog’s behavior and needs are more social, more secure when away from their owners and more persistent problem solvers, an Oregon State University study found. “We found that pet parenting style does predict patterns of dog behavior and cognition,” said Monique Udell, an associate professor at Oregon State and an expert on dog behavior. “This an important finding because it suggests that dog owners who take the time to understand and meet...
Recalled baby formula may be improperly sealed
Abbott is voluntarily recalling several brands of ready-to-feed baby formula because some of the bottles may not have been sealed properly.
