Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
KOCO
Police searching for runaway 17-year-old OKC girl who's been missing for almost 2 months
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Police said Madisyn Riffe has been missing from her southwest Oklahoma City home. Investigators do not believe foul play was involved, but police said they want to locate her and make sure she's OK.
KOCO
Suspect stabbed after breaking into Oklahoma City apartment, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person ran a suspect out of his apartment after an early morning break-in Friday in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that a suspect broke into an apartment unit through a window at the Seminole Ridge Apartments near Southwest 74th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. When the victim saw the suspect, he grabbed a knife and chased them out.
KOCO
Police release name of suspect sought in connection with OKC motel homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Police Department officials released the name of a suspect sought in connection with a deadly shooting at a motel. Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots being fired at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old man shot to death.
Police Release Photos Of Suspects Wanted In Connection To Violent Beating Of Metro Man
The victim of a violent beating outside of a bar in northwest Oklahoma City is closer to justice. Oklahoma City police released a photo of three men at the Friends of Friends bar last weekend. Assault investigators need the public’s help identifying the men in the picture. They men are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Person in custody after barricading themselves inside Cleveland County home
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement took a person into custody after they barricaded themselves inside a home in Cleveland County. The incident was first reported around 8 a.m. Friday at a home near Noble. The person was later taken into custody. Authorities did not say why the person...
KOCO
Police investigating shooting at northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Authorities told KOCO 5 that a person was shot in the upper torso while at the Lamplight Apartments near Northwest 36th Street and MacArthur Boulevard. The victim's condition is unknown.
OCSO Identifies Suspect, Victim In Deadly Spencer Stabbing
The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect and victim in connection to a deadly Spencer stabbing. Deputies responded to the scene just before 4 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North Post Road and Northeast 32nd Street. Deputies said the victim, Vanessa Wade, 29, was transported to...
news9.com
Norman Child Found Safe After Amber Alert Issued
A missing child has been returned safe to a family friend's home in Oklahoma City after authorities said her non-custodial parents took her. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed 5-year-old Paiton Tannehill had been safely returned at around 4:45 a.m. on Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had issued an Amber...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Train hits man's car after getting flat tire in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A train hit an empty car while a man was trying to change a flat tire Thursday morning in Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Police told KOCO 5 that a man was driving at a crossing on Southeast 27th Street near Shields Boulevard when a tire blew out.
KOCO
Woman dies, suspect in custody after stabbing in Spencer
SPENCER, Okla. — A woman has died after being stabbed Thursday afternoon in Spencer. Around 3:45 p.m., Oklahoma County deputies responded to a report of a stabbing near Northeast 23rd Street and Post Road. They found a woman who had been stabbed and took her to a hospital, where...
KOCO
Habitat for Humanity home dedicated in honor of Oklahoma County deputies shot in line of duty
OKLAHOMA CITY — A house isn't a home without a little bit of love. That's why the final touch to a home in northwest Oklahoma City was to honor two Oklahoma County deputies — Sgt. Bobby Swartz and Mark Johns. A suspect shot Swartz and Johns in late...
Man allegedly randomly attacks person with window down stopped at red light in Southeast Oklahoma City
What appears to be a random, unprovoked knife attack in Southeast Oklahoma City has sent one man to the hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
5-year-old at center of Norman Amber Alert found safe in Oklahoma City
NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman child at the center of an Amber Alert that was issued Tuesday night was found safe. Norman police issued an Amber Alert after they believed a 5-year-old was the victim of parental kidnapping. The child was later found safe in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5...
news9.com
OHP Identify Victim In Blaine Co. Crash
Kevin Biggs crossed the median at an intersection near Canton, before careening off the road, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said after crossing the median, Biggs struck a tree and then rolled into a ditch. The medical examiner who arrived pronounces Biggs dead at the scene.
Metro Father-Son Allegedly Involved In Hiding Evidence Connected To Plaza Inn Murder
Oklahoma City police uncovered a plot to hide evidence involved in the murder of 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred. The victim was found shot to death on Monday at the Plaza Inn motel in southeast Oklahoma City. New court documents revealed a father and son were the main suspects. A 19-year-old was...
One arrested, one wanted for murder at Oklahoma City motel
Officials say one person is in custody and another man is wanted for a murder at an Oklahoma City motel.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police identify man killed in Plaza Inn homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that left a 41-year-old man dead on Monday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn shortly before 9 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots. Police found Kentrell Kindred dead when they arrived on the scene. No arrests have been...
KOCO
Edmond officer's condition progressing weeks after being injured in crash during pursuit
EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond Police Department motorcycle officer, who was hospitalized after a crash during a pursuit, remains in critical condition but is heading in a positive direction. Police said doctors have categorized Sgt. Joe Wells as "stable and progressing in a positive direction." The update comes weeks...
OHP trooper’s vehicle hit by semi-truck in Cleveland County
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper had an extremely close call with a semi-truck in Cleveland County.
KOCO
Court documents reveal suspect admits to killing her girlfriend at OKC apartment
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman arrested in connection with a suspicious death at an Oklahoma City apartment admitted to police that she killed her girlfriend, according to court documents. Around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 7, police responded to a report of a domestic-related shooting at an apartment complex near...
Comments / 0