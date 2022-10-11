ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Suspect stabbed after breaking into Oklahoma City apartment, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person ran a suspect out of his apartment after an early morning break-in Friday in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that a suspect broke into an apartment unit through a window at the Seminole Ridge Apartments near Southwest 74th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. When the victim saw the suspect, he grabbed a knife and chased them out.
KOCO

Investigation underway after missing Shawnee man's body believed to be found in minivan

SHAWNEE, Okla. — The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body believed to be that of a missing 43-year-old man was found in a minivan. According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database, deputies went to Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin's home in Shawnee on Sept. 2 to serve papers out of Pottawatomie County District Court. The door was open, and an investigation made deputies believe that a crime had occurred.
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

OHP: 56-year-old man dies in car accident on OK-51 in Blaine County

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a fatality collision in Blaine County on Wednesday. OHP says a 56-year-old man died on Wednesday on OK-51 near the intersection of N 2500 Rd., just 2 miles east of Canton, Oklahoma. According to the accident report, Kevin Biggs...
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Police release name of suspect sought in connection with OKC motel homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Police Department officials released the name of a suspect sought in connection with a deadly shooting at a motel. Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots being fired at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old man shot to death.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Norman Child Found Safe After Amber Alert Issued

A missing child has been returned safe to a family friend's home in Oklahoma City after authorities said her non-custodial parents took her. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed 5-year-old Paiton Tannehill had been safely returned at around 4:45 a.m. on Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had issued an Amber...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OCSO: Woman dies after being stabbed in Spencer

SPENCER, Okla. (KOKH) - According to OCSO, the woman stabbed in Spencer Thursday afternoon has died. The stabbing occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday at a house located on Fox Ave. The woman's neighbor is in custody at this time for questioning, but deputies believe the stabbing spurred from a...
SPENCER, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD respond to apartment complex shooting in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are on the scene of a shooting in NW OKC. The shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of NW 34th St. around 3:20 p.m. on Friday. Police say one person was shot in the chest. They were taken...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
news9.com

OHP Identify Victim In Blaine Co. Crash

Kevin Biggs crossed the median at an intersection near Canton, before careening off the road, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said after crossing the median, Biggs struck a tree and then rolled into a ditch. The medical examiner who arrived pronounces Biggs dead at the scene.
CANTON, OK
okcfox.com

Man arrested in connection to Plaza Inn homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man connected to a murder at the Plaza Inn is now in custody. Oklahoma City police say Joshua Gresham is accused of accessory to murder and receiving stolen property. Kentrell Kindred was killed Monday near I-35 and Southeast 29th Street. The man wanted for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Norman police release additional details on 12-hour standoff

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A Norman man was arrested on Wednesday after a 12-hour standoff. Police responded to a reported burglary in the 3200 block of Timber Shadows Drive shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officers arrived on the scene and were told that a man later identified as 32-year-old...
NORMAN, OK

