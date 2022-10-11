Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
KOCO
Police searching for runaway 17-year-old OKC girl who's been missing for almost 2 months
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Police said Madisyn Riffe has been missing from her southwest Oklahoma City home. Investigators do not believe foul play was involved, but police said they want to locate her and make sure she's OK.
Pott. Co. sheriffs investigating body found in minivan
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s office is investigating if a dead body found in the back of an abandoned minivan in Grady County has ties to a missing Shawnee man.
okcfox.com
'It's a tragedy all the way around': OCSO arrests woman for murder after stabbing neighbor
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office held a press conference on Friday, releasing more information about a stabbing that happened in Spencer on Thursday afternoon that left a woman dead. OCSO identified the victim as 29-year-old Vaneesa Wade and the suspect as 31-year-old Kayla McNeal. The...
KOCO
Suspect stabbed after breaking into Oklahoma City apartment, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person ran a suspect out of his apartment after an early morning break-in Friday in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that a suspect broke into an apartment unit through a window at the Seminole Ridge Apartments near Southwest 74th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. When the victim saw the suspect, he grabbed a knife and chased them out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Investigation underway after missing Shawnee man's body believed to be found in minivan
SHAWNEE, Okla. — The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body believed to be that of a missing 43-year-old man was found in a minivan. According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database, deputies went to Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin's home in Shawnee on Sept. 2 to serve papers out of Pottawatomie County District Court. The door was open, and an investigation made deputies believe that a crime had occurred.
okcfox.com
OHP: 56-year-old man dies in car accident on OK-51 in Blaine County
BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a fatality collision in Blaine County on Wednesday. OHP says a 56-year-old man died on Wednesday on OK-51 near the intersection of N 2500 Rd., just 2 miles east of Canton, Oklahoma. According to the accident report, Kevin Biggs...
Police respond to shooting at NW OKC apartments
Police have responded to a shooting at a Northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.
Woman arrested after deadly stabbing in Spencer
A fight between neighbors in Spencer led to the death of one woman on Thursday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Police release name of suspect sought in connection with OKC motel homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Police Department officials released the name of a suspect sought in connection with a deadly shooting at a motel. Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots being fired at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old man shot to death.
news9.com
Norman Child Found Safe After Amber Alert Issued
A missing child has been returned safe to a family friend's home in Oklahoma City after authorities said her non-custodial parents took her. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed 5-year-old Paiton Tannehill had been safely returned at around 4:45 a.m. on Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had issued an Amber...
okcfox.com
OCSO: Woman dies after being stabbed in Spencer
SPENCER, Okla. (KOKH) - According to OCSO, the woman stabbed in Spencer Thursday afternoon has died. The stabbing occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday at a house located on Fox Ave. The woman's neighbor is in custody at this time for questioning, but deputies believe the stabbing spurred from a...
okcfox.com
OKCPD respond to apartment complex shooting in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are on the scene of a shooting in NW OKC. The shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of NW 34th St. around 3:20 p.m. on Friday. Police say one person was shot in the chest. They were taken...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news9.com
OHP Identify Victim In Blaine Co. Crash
Kevin Biggs crossed the median at an intersection near Canton, before careening off the road, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said after crossing the median, Biggs struck a tree and then rolled into a ditch. The medical examiner who arrived pronounces Biggs dead at the scene.
OHP trooper’s vehicle hit by semi-truck in Cleveland County
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper had an extremely close call with a semi-truck in Cleveland County.
okcfox.com
Man arrested in connection to Plaza Inn homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man connected to a murder at the Plaza Inn is now in custody. Oklahoma City police say Joshua Gresham is accused of accessory to murder and receiving stolen property. Kentrell Kindred was killed Monday near I-35 and Southeast 29th Street. The man wanted for...
Man allegedly randomly attacks person with window down stopped at red light in Southeast Oklahoma City
What appears to be a random, unprovoked knife attack in Southeast Oklahoma City has sent one man to the hospital.
okcfox.com
Moore mother shocked after finding son miles from school during dismissal
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A Moore mother was shocked after arriving at Winding Creek Elementary to pick up her son Elyjah on Thursday— only to find that her son's whereabouts were unknown. Dajia Rogers told Fox 25 that she eventually found him unharmed two miles from the school,...
One arrested, one wanted for murder at Oklahoma City motel
Officials say one person is in custody and another man is wanted for a murder at an Oklahoma City motel.
okcfox.com
Victim's family speaks after mother was stabbed and killed by neighbor in Spencer
Spencer, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says a mother murdered another mother after their kids got into a fist fight Thursday afternoon in Spencer. The family says the victim was a loving mother and was defending her child when she was killed. Deputies says a 10-year-old and...
okcfox.com
Norman police release additional details on 12-hour standoff
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A Norman man was arrested on Wednesday after a 12-hour standoff. Police responded to a reported burglary in the 3200 block of Timber Shadows Drive shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officers arrived on the scene and were told that a man later identified as 32-year-old...
Comments / 0