NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Call 988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Fishtown Pickle Project Partners with Preston Elliot of WMMR’s Preston & Steve Show on Limited-Edition PicklesMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Oct 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders
Oct 9, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) jogs off the field after the Commanders' game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) tackles Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Ron Rivera blows up at Carson Wentz question after win
Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera delivered a profanity-laced answer to a question implying that it was owner Dan Snyder - not Rivera - who orchestrated the trade for Carson Wentz in the offseason. The comments came after Washington's 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. Wentz threw for 99 yards without a touchdown or interception in the low-scoring win over the Bears. An ESPN investigative report earlier in the day that centered on Snyder said the owner wanted Wentz as a way to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
Oct 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals
Oct 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Washington CB William Jackson out; Bears CB Jaylon Johnson in
Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears with a back injury. Meanwhile, the Bears are getting back their top cornerback, Jaylon Johnson, for the game. Jackson was listed as a full participant Monday, limited on Tuesday before a did not participate on Wednesday and being ruled out. The Commanders held a walkthrough Wednesday. He's one of six Commanders ruled out for the game, joining safety Percy Butler (quad), right tackle Sam Cosmi (finger), wideout Jahan Dotson (hamstring), running back Jonathan Williams (knee) and tight end Logan Thomas (calf). Receiver...
Report: Commanders' Carson Wentz nursing biceps strain
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with a biceps tendon strain near his right throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported Thursday. Wentz was listed as a limited participant in practice on both Monday and Tuesday, however he does not carry an injury designation heading into the Commanders' road game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. However, the Commanders will be without four starters against the Bears -- WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), offensive tackle Sam Cosmi (finger), cornerback Williams Jackson III (back) and tight end Logan Thomas (calf). Safety Percy Butler (quad) and RB Jonathan Williams (knee) are also ruled...
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns
Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gives a thumbs up to fans before the game between the Browns and the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) scrambles under pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks
Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker Bruce Irvin (55) celebrates following turnover on downs against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) pressures Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) to throw an incomplete pass in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes for a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sep 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks away from Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin after shaking his hand after a game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs for yards after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL: International Series-New York Giants at Green Bay Packers
Oct 9, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball in the first quarter against the New York Giants during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leaves the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL・
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans
Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas drops by as undefeated Eagles rush to remain atop division
Unbeaten Cooper Rush will likely be under center Sunday night when his Dallas Cowboys visit the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. Rush is 4-0 as the starter since Dak Prescott broke a bone in his throwing thumb in the season opener. Prescott is not expected to be ready for the primetime NFC East showdown between the Cowboys (4-1) and Eagles (5-0). "We are preparing for Cooper to start against the Eagles," Dallas...
The Connection
Tellico Village, TN
287
Followers
1K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com
Comments / 0