ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

By Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
The Connection
The Connection
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PhvYp_0iUinnEf00

Sep 25, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera greets quarterback Carson Wentz (11) before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Connection

Ron Rivera blows up at Carson Wentz question after win

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera delivered a profanity-laced answer to a question implying that it was owner Dan Snyder - not Rivera - who orchestrated the trade for Carson Wentz in the offseason. The comments came after Washington's 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. Wentz threw for 99 yards without a touchdown or interception in the low-scoring win over the Bears. An ESPN investigative report earlier in the day that centered on Snyder said the owner wanted Wentz as a way to...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Glen Mills, PA
City
Landover, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
The Connection

Washington CB William Jackson out; Bears CB Jaylon Johnson in

Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears with a back injury. Meanwhile, the Bears are getting back their top cornerback, Jaylon Johnson, for the game. Jackson was listed as a full participant Monday, limited on Tuesday before a did not participate on Wednesday and being ruled out. The Commanders held a walkthrough Wednesday. He's one of six Commanders ruled out for the game, joining safety Percy Butler (quad), right tackle Sam Cosmi (finger), wideout Jahan Dotson (hamstring), running back Jonathan Williams (knee) and tight end Logan Thomas (calf). Receiver...
CHICAGO, IL
The Connection

Report: Commanders' Carson Wentz nursing biceps strain

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with a biceps tendon strain near his right throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported Thursday. Wentz was listed as a limited participant in practice on both Monday and Tuesday, however he does not carry an injury designation heading into the Commanders' road game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. However, the Commanders will be without four starters against the Bears -- WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), offensive tackle Sam Cosmi (finger), cornerback Williams Jackson III (back) and tight end Logan Thomas (calf). Safety Percy Butler (quad) and RB Jonathan Williams (knee) are also ruled...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
The Connection

NFL: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gives a thumbs up to fans before the game between the Browns and the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
CLEVELAND, OH
The Connection

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) scrambles under pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
DENVER, CO
The Connection

NFL: Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks

Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker Bruce Irvin (55) celebrates following turnover on downs against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
CHICAGO, IL
The Connection

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Oct 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) pressures Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) to throw an incomplete pass in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Washington Commanders#The Philadelphia Eagles
The Connection

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks

Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs for yards after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
The Connection

Dallas drops by as undefeated Eagles rush to remain atop division

Unbeaten Cooper Rush will likely be under center Sunday night when his Dallas Cowboys visit the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. Rush is 4-0 as the starter since Dak Prescott broke a bone in his throwing thumb in the season opener. Prescott is not expected to be ready for the primetime NFC East showdown between the Cowboys (4-1) and Eagles (5-0). "We are preparing for Cooper to start against the Eagles," Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
287
Followers
1K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy