411mania.com
Ronda Rousey on How WWE Is Booking Her as a Heel
– During a recent gameplay livestream on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey critiqued the segment on WWE SmackDown on Sept. 30 where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind after her match. Rousey stated on the segment (via WrestlingInc.com), “I feel like that’s a double standard that everybody else gets to...
Wendi Richter Recalls Her Reaction To ‘Original Screwjob’ Pin By Fabulous Moolah
Wendi Richter was the victim of the Original Screwjob back in 1985, and she recently recalled her reaction to the moment and more. Richter was the WWE Women’s Champion when she faced “The Spider Lady” in November of 1985 in Madison Square Garden. Richter at that time had refused to sign a new WWE contract because she wanted more money in her new deal, and The Spider pinned an unaware Richter in a small package, with the referee counting the pin even though Richter kicked out at one. The Spider then unmasked and revealed herself to be Fabulous Moolah, something Richter was legitimately unaware of.
Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
This Week’s NWA Powerrr Livestream Is Online
NWA Powerrr features two #1 contender’s matches, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which is described as follows:. This week’s MASSIVE NWA Powerrr will set the stage for two title matches at Hard Times In New Orleans!. The Hex, Marti...
Jim Ross Recalls His Reaction To Eddie Guerrero’s Passing, WWE Using It In Storylines
In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his reaction to Eddie Guerrero’s passing in 2005, Eddie’s legacy, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on his reaction to Eddie Guerrero’s passing in 2005: “I’m not so sure Bruce [Prichard] didn’t break that news to me. Bruce and I were working together, and when you look back at when we started working together, it was 30 years. I think maybe Bruce told me. That surgery [I had] was rough, but it wasn’t nearly as rough as getting that news. I’d go through another surgery if I didn’t have to hear that. It was just heartbreaking. 38 years old, Conrad. My god. It was heartbreaking. There’s no other way to describe it. You just wonder why things end the way they end sometimes, and sometimes there are no answers. That’s what’s tough, you don’t know the answer. That’s another thing that helped changed things there in WWE is guys getting full physicals, blood work, and all these things to make sure the heart is good. In some of the tragedies, and they were tragedies, some good came out of it because of testing. Eddie looked great, was feeling good, had no problems that I’m aware of. As I said, if there were, I would’ve heard about them. It caught up with him.”
Early Spoilers On Plans For Tonight’s SmackDown
A number of details on the creative choices for tonight’s SmackDown have been provided by Fightful. The following spoilers are, as always, subject to change. – There is a planned focus on Bray Wyatt as one of the key aspects for tonight’s broadcast. Wyatt will be utilizing a mask designated internally as an “Uncle Howdy” mask. Planned elements will incorporate the aesthetic of a derelict Firefly Funhouse set.
Notes On Backstage Rumors Regarding Identities Of The ‘Wyatt 6’ Group
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some notes on the rumors about the new ‘Wyatt 6’ group that Bray Wyatt is expected to lead now that he’s back in WWE. Wyatt filed to trademark the term back in July and was joined by several characters when he returned at Extreme Rules. There is reportedly a long plan for the group that leads all the way up to Wrestlemania.
WWE Reportedly Plans on Continuing Main Roster Crossovers With NXT
– As previously reported, WWE wanted to continue having more crossovers between its various brands. This includes NXT Superstars getting looks on WWE Main Event. In addition, it looks like WWE wants to continue having talents from the main roster cross over with NXT. Fightful Select reports that WWE plans to continue having crossovers with Raw and SmackDown Superstars appearing on the NXT brand, including after the latest rebranding with NXT 2.0 going back to NXT.
Various News: 30 WWE Superstars Gone Bad, Executive Speaks on The Metaverse, Full WOW Match Videos
– WWE released a compilation video showcasing 30 Superstars Gone Bad:. – WWE Senior Vice President, Head of Revenue Strategy and Development Scott Zanghellini took part in a panel titled “Hollywood’s Guide to the Metaverse,” which you can see below:. 64 views Premiered 21 hours ago How...
The Rock Comments On WWE Backstage Changes, Roman Reigns & Usos
In an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Rock briefly discussed all the changes that have taken place within WWE recently, and noted that Roman Reigns has been doing a “pretty good job.” Below are some highlights. The Rock on changes within WWE recently: “What an...
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 10.14.22
Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana. We’re on the road to Crown Jewel but this is going to be the Bray Wyatt Show. After not appearing on Monday Night Raw Wyatt is advertised for this week’s show, meaning we might get an idea of what the new version will be like. Other than that, we find out the new #1 contender to the Intercontinental Title so let’s get to it.
AEW News: AEW Announces Upcoming Texas Dates Including Winter is Coming, Highlights From Last Night’s Dynamite, New Elite Shirt Available For Sale
– AEW has announced that this year’s Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite will happen on December 14 in Cedar Par, TX. The pre-sale code is ESME21H. This year’s Holiday Bash edition happens the next week, December 21, in San Antonio. – AEW sold a Canadian-themed shirt for...
Matt Riddle Trains With NJPW’s Minoru Suzuki (Photo)
– WWE Superstar Matt Riddle shared an Instagram post today, showing him during a training session with NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. You can check out the photo he shared below. Riddle wrote in the caption:. “Stallions train with Stallions!!! Nothing happens overnight anything worthwhile takes time and hard work and...
USA Network Reportedly ‘Thrilled’ Over Improved WWE Raw Ratings
USA Network is reportedly very happy with how Raw’s ratings numbers have improved as of late. The Monday night show has shown marked improvement since Vince McMahon exited the company in mid-July, with the numbers from July 25 (the first post-McMahon episode) to current averaging a 0.52 demo rating and 1.886 million viewers. Those are both marked improvement from the 0.46 demo rating and 1.735 million for 2022 up until that point, which is particularly notable considering that the five of the 12 weeks have been against Monday Night Football.
Matt Striker Set To Return To MLW This Month
PWInsider reports that Matt Striker is set to return to Major League Wrestling at MLW Fightland on October 30. The event happens in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. Striker previously worked for the announce team, along with Tony Schiavone, back in 2019.
Renee Paquette On the Possibility of Doing Segments With Jon Moxley In AEW
Renee Paquette is part of AEW now, and she recently weighed in on potentially doing a segment with her husband Jon Moxley. Paquette, who signed with AEW this week, spoke about working with Moxley and more on her latest podcast. You can check out the highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:
Finn Balor on Learning About His Judgment Day Angle, Dominik Mysterio Exceeding Expectations
– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for CBS Sports, WWE Superstar Finn Balor discussed learning about his angle with The Judgment Day a day before it happened, his thoughts on Dominik Mysterio as part of the group, and a lot more. Below are some highlights:. Balor on how...
Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler Planned Their Own Women’s Title Angle
According to Fightful Select, a video released on on WWE on Fox’s social media features Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler discussing their respective positions regarding Baszler’s appearance in the Women’s Title arc between Rousey and Natayla. Fightful was informed that the creative side of WWE wasn’t involved in the story beat between Baszler and Rousey, who reportedly developed the angle themselves and referenced the longstanding friendship shared by the two in their interaction. Sources also indicated that except for acknowledgement on commentary, WWE TV had no further intentions to highlight the two wrestler’s interpersonal history. You can watch the video clip of the two below.
NJPW Battle Autumn Full Results 10.14.2022: WTV Championship Tournament Advancements & More
The first night of the Battle Autumn tour was held by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on October 14 in Tokyo, Japan. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and see some highlights below. *Ren Narita & Ryohei Oiwa def. Tomohiro Ishii & Yuto Nakashima. *Rocky Romero, Master Wato, Tomoaki Honma...
Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 10.11.22
It’s Tuesday Night so you know what that means. We’ve got an episode of AEW Dark to cover. This was taped during their recent stop in DC so we are blessed with an actual crowd and some intriguing matches. We have quite a few bigger names or names we haven’t seen on Dark in a while so i’m looking forward to the change of pace.
