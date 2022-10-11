ST. PAUL Minn. (KEYC) - Today, Governor TIm Walz will meet Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway. Gov. Walz, will meet with Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway and members of the Royal Norwegian Embassy and the Royal Court will meet at 11 a.m. in order to strengthen their long-standing partnership and celebrate the 49-year-long exchange between the Minnesota National Guard and the Norwegian Home Guard.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO