ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Gov. Walz kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2022 pheasant season is upon Minnesotans. Tomorrow, Gov. Tim Walz will mark the start of the season in Worthington. The governor’s pheasant hunting opener started in 2011 with then-governor Mark Dayton. The tradition was created to highlight hunting, recreational and travel opportunities through out...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Iowa voters to decide if gun rights belong in state constitution

Jeff Wersal looks to become the next sheriff of Blue Earth County. One candidate is Lt. Jeff Wersal who has been the commander of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force since 2015. Quick Hits: Minnesota State looks to rebound against UMD, Minnesota. Updated: 4 hours ago. Maverick Hockey Quick...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
City
North Mankato, MN
KEYC

Gov. Walz to meet with Queen Sonja of Norway

ST. PAUL Minn. (KEYC) - Today, Governor TIm Walz will meet Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway. Gov. Walz, will meet with Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway and members of the Royal Norwegian Embassy and the Royal Court will meet at 11 a.m. in order to strengthen their long-standing partnership and celebrate the 49-year-long exchange between the Minnesota National Guard and the Norwegian Home Guard.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Family of 12-year-old killed in hunting incident speak out

CASS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A family is speaking out after a 12-year-old was shot and killed by his uncle in a hunting incident near Motley, Minnesota last weekend. Family members have now identified the victim as Jeremy Her of St. Paul, Minn., who was on the squirrel hunting trip with his father, uncle and aunt.
MOTLEY, MN
KEYC

Weekly state high school football rankings

(AP) – For the Week of Oct. 12, 2022. Rankings are based on the votes of media members across Minnesota. Includes first-place votes in parentheses, record and total voting points. LOCAL TEAMS ARE IN BOLD. CLASS 6A. 1. Maple Grove (8) 6-0 89. 2. Rosemount (1) 6-0 82. 3....
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Mankato West tops St. Peter, will face Mankato East in championship game

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The second-seeded Mankato West Scarlets hosted St. Peter Thursday in the Section 2AA Semifinals. The Scarlets would go on to win 3-0, with goals coming from Julia Schumacher, Haley Hagen, and Olivia Downs. Mankato West will now face Mankato East in the Section championship game...
MANKATO, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
KEYC

St. Peter shuts out Marshall in Section 2AA Tournament

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter Saints played host to Marshall Tuesday in the first round of the Section 2AA Tournament. The Saints would go on to a 3-0 shutout win against the Tigers. St. Peter will now play Mankato West in the semifinals on Thursday.
SAINT PETER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy