First Congressional District candidates to meet for forum-style discussion at SCC
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Candidates for Minnesota’s First Congressional District seat will meet tonight for a forum-style discussion at South Central College. Republican Rep. Brad Finstad, who currently holds the seat after winning a special election in August, is facing Democrat Jeff Ettinger, former CEO of Hormel in Austin in the November election.
Gov. Walz kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season
WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2022 pheasant season is upon Minnesotans. Tomorrow, Gov. Tim Walz will mark the start of the season in Worthington. The governor’s pheasant hunting opener started in 2011 with then-governor Mark Dayton. The tradition was created to highlight hunting, recreational and travel opportunities through out...
Iowa voters to decide if gun rights belong in state constitution
Jeff Wersal looks to become the next sheriff of Blue Earth County. One candidate is Lt. Jeff Wersal who has been the commander of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force since 2015.
Gov. Walz highlights United States’ bid to host 2027 World Expo in Minnesota
Blue Earth Area's Lloyd doing his part to build successful team. Big time players make big-time plays, and Blue Earth Area quarterback Ashton Lloyd came through in the clutch Saturday.
Gov. Walz to meet with Queen Sonja of Norway
ST. PAUL Minn. (KEYC) - Today, Governor TIm Walz will meet Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway. Gov. Walz, will meet with Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway and members of the Royal Norwegian Embassy and the Royal Court will meet at 11 a.m. in order to strengthen their long-standing partnership and celebrate the 49-year-long exchange between the Minnesota National Guard and the Norwegian Home Guard.
Family of 12-year-old killed in hunting incident speak out
CASS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A family is speaking out after a 12-year-old was shot and killed by his uncle in a hunting incident near Motley, Minnesota last weekend. Family members have now identified the victim as Jeremy Her of St. Paul, Minn., who was on the squirrel hunting trip with his father, uncle and aunt.
Weekly state high school football rankings
(AP) – For the Week of Oct. 12, 2022. Rankings are based on the votes of media members across Minnesota. Includes first-place votes in parentheses, record and total voting points. LOCAL TEAMS ARE IN BOLD. CLASS 6A. 1. Maple Grove (8) 6-0 89. 2. Rosemount (1) 6-0 82.
Mankato West tops St. Peter, will face Mankato East in championship game
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The second-seeded Mankato West Scarlets hosted St. Peter Thursday in the Section 2AA Semifinals. The Scarlets would go on to win 3-0, with goals coming from Julia Schumacher, Haley Hagen, and Olivia Downs. Mankato West will now face Mankato East in the Section championship game...
St. Peter shuts out Marshall in Section 2AA Tournament
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter Saints played host to Marshall Tuesday in the first round of the Section 2AA Tournament. The Saints would go on to a 3-0 shutout win against the Tigers. St. Peter will now play Mankato West in the semifinals on Thursday.
