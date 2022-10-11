Read full article on original website
ESPN
Ireland apologise for players' song after World Cup qualifier
The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and national team manager Vera Pauw apologised on Wednesday for players singing a song referencing the IRA after they beat Scotland 1-0 and qualified for the women's World Cup finals for the first time. A video posted on social media after the match on...
Riqui Puig and Gastón Brugman are the force behind the Galaxy's rejuvenation
Midsummer additions Riqui Puig and Gastón Brugman have reinvigorated the Galaxy as they prepare for their MLS Cup playoff showdown against Nashville SC.
ESPN
Argentina star Lionel Messi concerned by Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala injuries ahead of World Cup
Argentina captain Lionel Messi said he was concerned by the recent injuries to his international teammates, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala, but hopes they will both recover in time for the World Cup. Messi, who has missed two games for his club Paris Saint-Germain due to a calf problem,...
ESPN
Haji Wright has 2-goal game for Turkey's Antalyaspor
American forward Haji Wright ended a four-game scoreless streak, getting a pair of goals for Antalyaspor in a 3-2 loss at Alanyaspor on Friday night in the Turkish Super League. Wright, a 24-year-old from Los Angeles, cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 57th minute with a short-range header from...
