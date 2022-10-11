ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ireland apologise for players' song after World Cup qualifier

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and national team manager Vera Pauw apologised on Wednesday for players singing a song referencing the IRA after they beat Scotland 1-0 and qualified for the women's World Cup finals for the first time. A video posted on social media after the match on...
Haji Wright has 2-goal game for Turkey's Antalyaspor

American forward Haji Wright ended a four-game scoreless streak, getting a pair of goals for Antalyaspor in a 3-2 loss at Alanyaspor on Friday night in the Turkish Super League. Wright, a 24-year-old from Los Angeles, cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 57th minute with a short-range header from...
